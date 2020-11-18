Is there a better time than Christmas to indulge in some guilt-free gifting (and self-gifting)? Almost certainly not. This Christmas is shaping up to be like no other but, regardless, the enduring appeal of jewellery remains.

Ethically sourced and recycled jewellery is gaining momentum, the BLM movement encouraged us to seek out more Black-owned businesses; pieces from many of which are on our current wishlists, and our trusty go-to favourites on the high street have some great pieces for Christmas and beyond.

Chunky chains, gold hoop earrings and delicate necklaces with semi precious stones or delicate alphabet pendants are just some of the exciting jewellery pieces we have included in our gift guide.

Oversized gold-plated necklaces and bracelets make up some of the most on-trend styles of the moment. Perfect for Zoom, they look great with elegant basics; think a white shirt, or chic crew-neck knit and blue jeans.

More reasonably priced than fine jewellery, demi-fine jewellery is super delicate and perfect for gifting. Contemporary label Frame has collaborated with Mejuri on a collection of 70s-inspired gold vermeil pieces that will instantly elevate even the most basic casualwear.