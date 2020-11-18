Christmas may not mean sequins or statement heels this year, but jewellery is still an essential. From on-trend chains to ethically sourced fine jewellery and timeless classics; this is our ultimate jewellery gift guide.
Is there a better time than Christmas to indulge in some guilt-free gifting (and self-gifting)? Almost certainly not. This Christmas is shaping up to be like no other but, regardless, the enduring appeal of jewellery remains.
Ethically sourced and recycled jewellery is gaining momentum, the BLM movement encouraged us to seek out more Black-owned businesses; pieces from many of which are on our current wishlists, and our trusty go-to favourites on the high street have some great pieces for Christmas and beyond.
Chunky chains, gold hoop earrings and delicate necklaces with semi precious stones or delicate alphabet pendants are just some of the exciting jewellery pieces we have included in our gift guide.
Oversized gold-plated necklaces and bracelets make up some of the most on-trend styles of the moment. Perfect for Zoom, they look great with elegant basics; think a white shirt, or chic crew-neck knit and blue jeans.
More reasonably priced than fine jewellery, demi-fine jewellery is super delicate and perfect for gifting. Contemporary label Frame has collaborated with Mejuri on a collection of 70s-inspired gold vermeil pieces that will instantly elevate even the most basic casualwear.
Support the slow fashion movement with brands like Kind who create bespoke, handmade jewellery for special occasions while Vashi uses lab-grown diamonds to create a new kind of sustainable fine jewellery.
Of course there is still a place for costume jewellery; the pieces that you put on for a Zoom with family or an evening FaceTiming friends, when a swipe of postbox red lipstick just isn’t enough; and the best costume pieces for now are statement hoops and oversized chain necklaces.
For a failsafe gift for a friend or loved one you need look no further than trusty favourites Z by Accessorize by Zara Simon, Thomas Sabo, Pandora and Swarovski who have options for every price and style; our favourites are bracelets with delicate design details that are perfect for day-to-night dressing and will never go out of style.
BYCHARI
Black-owned BYCHARI is a name to know for those into delicate gold chains with sophisticated details. Choose from messages including ‘hope’ and ‘mama’ or order a custom necklace or bracelet with small or large letters and optional diamonds.
Frame x Mejuri
Contemporary womenswear label Frame has collaborated with fine jewellery brand Mejuri and we want everything. The brands both have an elegant, minimal aesthetic and their collaboration is unsurprisingly chic. Oversized gold chain bracelets and necklaces are a trend worth investing in and these are the most beautiful we have found to date. Wear yours with a T-shirt and jeans for daytime and a long sleeved, round-neck midi dress for evening.
Oma The Label
A failsafe gift for any jewellery lover is a pair of simple hoop earrings. This 18ct gold plated style from Oma the Label are the perfect socking filler.
Pandora
A mesh bracelet is a timeless classic; it looks as good with casualwear as it does eveningwear but we will be wearing ours for everyday with our favourite washed out straight leg blue jeans and a crisp white shirt.
Kind Collection
London-based ethical jewellery label Kind Collection is the ultimate choice for a considered Christmas purchase for yourself or a loved one. Choose from delicate gold and silver necklaces, bracelets and rings or a one-of-a-kind piece for someone very special. We will layer this pendant with a couple of other fine chains and wear them all throughout the festive period and beyond.
Thomas Sabo
If you are looking for a special piece of jewellery, this gold-plated sterling silver bracelet with a cut glass baguette detail is a classic design that makes a stylish statement.
Z by Accessorize
Jewellery designer Zara Simon’s collection for high street store Accessorize is gold vermeil; gold plated sterling silver that is created to last for years. These huggie hoops are the perfect gift-to-self. Wear them with a chunky gold necklace, long sleeved fine knit and midi skirt this Christmas.
Swarovski
Timeless and understated, this twist detail bangle from Swarosvki will bring a subtle sparkle to your festive wardrobe. Perfect for everyone from jewellery lovers to minimalists, wear it with a longline knit and an ankle-grazing skirt for maximum impact.
Mateo
Diamonds are the ultimate show-stopper gift and these Mateo 12mm diamond and gold huggie hoops are subtle and understated but make a big impact. Beautiful for occasions but simple enough to wear everyday they are the perfect gift if you are splashing out.
Missoma
Vintage-inspired gold chains are the most versatile pieces and this bracelet is one many brilliant pieces available Missoma’s current collection. Stack several or wear one with simple separates for an effortless day-to-night look.
Liberty
Add a personal touch this Christmas with this initial ring from Liberty London. A great gift for a stylish friend, sister or girlfriend, it will look great on someone who loves jewellery and wears plenty of it, or on someone who only wears a single ring and necklace.
Jam + Rico
Whether you have a holiday planned or are just dreaming of one, these Caribbean-inspired earrings are a great way to manifest your way to a sun-soaked beach.
Vashi
Fine jewellery brand Vashi is leading the way in ethical fine jewellery. Not only does the label create delicate, modern pieces of jewellery but it does it responsibly and for a fair price.
It is a great choice for a thoughtful piece of jewellery; like this beautiful stacking ring which looks best stacked with a rose gold and white gold style too.
Laura Bond
Small, independent, Edinburgh-based jewellery label Laura Bond offers playful, solid gold and silver jewellery at reasonable prices. This gold chain stud earring would make a beautiful gift, especially for someone with several piercings looking to up their ear wardrobe game.
Roxanne First
Fine jeweller Roxanne First is an advocate of fine jewellery for everyday, and specialises in earrings explaining “Whether you have a single piercing or a row of 7, a bit of sparkle will elevate your everyday look.” She also recommends an odd number of earrings; “There is a train of thought (used in interior design, photography, storytelling etc) that things arranged in odd numbers are more appealing.” This white gold chain detail stud makes a subtle statement for daytime and can be dressed up simply for evening.
Telltale Gold
This delicate gold necklace from Telltale Gold is the perfect piece to add to an existing collection of necklaces to be layered together. Wear it with casualwear for the finishing touch to a great daytime look.
Stellar 79
There isn’t much more uplifting than rainbow details and this pretty stacking ring - complete with ethically sourced stones - is playful but subtle; grown up optimism in ring form. Wear yours with a collarless, oversized white shirt and blue jeans for an effortless weekend look.
Otiumberg
Sisters behind fashion-insider favourite Otiumberg are the utilmate cool-girls. Their jewellery collection is a reflection of their style and each time a product launches it goes straight to the top of our wishlist. The latest in their name jewellery items (their name-bracelets are equally as brilliant) is this vertical name necklace. Wear yours with a sleeveless black top and wide-leg trousers for a slick evening look.
Leila + Mae
Choose statement earrings for the festivities this Christmas with these 15mm 18k gold-plated hoops from Black-owned Leila + Mae. Wear them with everything from structured shirting to a long sleeved, midi-length knitted dress.
Daphine
If you have to buy something for the girl who has everything, here it is. Contemporary jewellery label has become a huge Instagram hit and with beautiful and totally unique 18k gold-plated piece at reasonable prices, it’s not hard to see why. Layer up these gold rings (they have beautiful plain versions too) as the perfect finishing piece to any festive outfit.
Estée Lalonde for Daisy
Anklets were the breakout jewellery trend this summer and are the perfect gift for those planning getaways early next year. Wear yours with chunky sandals and jeans in the UK come spring and with ankle grazing dresses on the beach.