21 of the best jewellery gifts to buy this Christmas

Posted by for Fashion

Christmas may not mean sequins or statement heels this year, but jewellery is still an essential. From on-trend chains to ethically sourced fine jewellery and timeless classics; this is our ultimate jewellery gift guide.

Is there a better time than Christmas to indulge in some guilt-free gifting (and self-gifting)? Almost certainly not. This Christmas is shaping up to be like no other but, regardless, the enduring appeal of jewellery remains. 

Ethically sourced and recycled jewellery is gaining momentum, the BLM movement encouraged us to seek out more Black-owned businesses; pieces from many of which are on our current wishlists, and our trusty go-to favourites on the high street have some great pieces for Christmas and beyond.

Chunky chains, gold hoop earrings and delicate necklaces with semi precious stones or delicate alphabet pendants are just some of the exciting jewellery pieces we have included in our gift guide.

Oversized gold-plated necklaces and bracelets make up some of the most on-trend styles of the moment. Perfect for Zoom, they look great with elegant basics; think a white shirt, or chic crew-neck knit and blue jeans.

More reasonably priced than fine jewellery, demi-fine jewellery is super delicate and perfect for gifting. Contemporary label Frame has collaborated with Mejuri on a collection of 70s-inspired gold vermeil pieces that will instantly elevate even the most basic casualwear. 

Support the slow fashion movement with brands like Kind who create bespoke, handmade jewellery for special occasions while Vashi uses lab-grown diamonds to create a new kind of sustainable fine jewellery.

Of course there is still a place for costume jewellery; the pieces that you put on for a Zoom with family or an evening FaceTiming friends, when a swipe of postbox red lipstick just isn’t enough; and the best costume pieces for now are statement hoops and oversized chain necklaces.

For a failsafe gift for a friend or loved one you need look no further than trusty favourites Z by Accessorize by Zara Simon, Thomas Sabo, Pandora and Swarovski who have options for every price and style; our favourites are bracelets with delicate design details that are perfect for day-to-night dressing and will never go out of style.

  • BYCHARI

    ByChari alphabet gold plated necklace high street investment christmas gift
    Gift Guide: Jewellery

    Black-owned BYCHARI is a name to know for those into delicate gold chains with sophisticated details. Choose from messages including ‘hope’ and ‘mama’ or order a custom necklace or bracelet with small or large letters and optional diamonds. 

    Shop BYCHARI necklace, £93

    SHOP BYCHARI NECKLACE NOW

  • Frame x Mejuri

    FRAME x MEJURI jewellery and clothing collaboration
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Contemporary womenswear label Frame has collaborated with fine jewellery brand Mejuri and we want everything. The brands both have an elegant, minimal aesthetic and their collaboration is unsurprisingly chic. Oversized gold chain bracelets and necklaces are a trend worth investing in and these are the most beautiful we have found to date. Wear yours with a T-shirt and jeans for daytime and a long sleeved, round-neck midi dress for evening.

    Shop Frame x Mejuri bracelet, £245

    SHOP FRAME x MEJURI BRACELET NOW

  • Oma The Label

    Oma the label gold hoop earrings at selfridges christmas gift guide
    Gift guide: jewellery

    A failsafe gift for any jewellery lover is a pair of simple hoop earrings. This 18ct gold plated style from Oma the Label are the perfect socking filler. 

    Shop Oma The Label earrings, £42

    SHOP OMA THE LABEL EARRINGS NOW

  • Pandora

    Pandora gold vermeil bracelet gift investment christmas jewellery
    Gift guide: jewellery

    A mesh bracelet is a timeless classic; it looks as good with casualwear as it does eveningwear but we will be wearing ours for everyday with our favourite washed out straight leg blue jeans and a crisp white shirt.

    Shop Pandora bracelet, £55

    SHOP PANDORA BRACELET NOW

  • Kind Collection

    Kind Collection Gold Crescent Lune Mini disc necklace sustainable christmas gifts
    Gift guide: jewellery

    London-based ethical jewellery label Kind Collection is the ultimate choice for a considered Christmas purchase for yourself or a loved one. Choose from delicate gold and silver necklaces, bracelets and rings or a one-of-a-kind piece for someone very special. We will layer this pendant with a couple of other fine chains and wear them all throughout the festive period and beyond.

    Shop Kind Collection necklace, £165

    SHOP KIND COLLECTION NECKLACE NOW

  • Thomas Sabo

    Thomas Sabo gold bracelet
    Gift guide: jewellery

    If you are looking for a special piece of jewellery, this gold-plated sterling silver bracelet with a cut glass baguette detail is a classic design that makes a stylish statement. 

    Shop Thomas Sabo bracelet, £179

    SHOP THOMAS SABO BRACELET NOW

  • Z by Accessorize

    Zara Simon for Accessorize gold plated huggie hoop earrings
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Jewellery designer Zara Simon’s collection for high street store Accessorize is gold vermeil; gold plated sterling silver that is created to last for years. These huggie hoops are the perfect gift-to-self. Wear them with a chunky gold necklace, long sleeved fine knit and midi skirt this Christmas.

    Shop Z by Accessorize earrings, £30

    SHOP Z BY ACCESSORIZE EARRINGS NOW

  • Swarovski

    Swarovski silver bangle
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Timeless and understated, this twist detail bangle from Swarosvki will bring a subtle sparkle to your festive wardrobe. Perfect for everyone from jewellery lovers to minimalists, wear it with a longline knit and an ankle-grazing skirt for maximum impact.

    Shop Swarovski bangle, £89

    SHOP SWAROVSKI BANGLE NOW

  • Mateo

    Mateo diamond gold huggie hoops
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Diamonds are the ultimate show-stopper gift and these Mateo 12mm diamond and gold huggie hoops are subtle and understated but make a big impact. Beautiful for occasions but simple enough to wear everyday they are the perfect gift if you are splashing out.

    Shop Mateo earrings, from $270

    SHOP MATEO EARRINGS NOW

  • Missoma

    Missoma gold chain retro bracelet
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Vintage-inspired gold chains are the most versatile pieces and this bracelet is one many brilliant pieces available Missoma’s current collection. Stack several or wear one with simple separates for an effortless day-to-night look. 

    Shop Missoma bracelet, £89

    SHOP MISSOMA BRACELET NOW

  • Liberty

    Liberty London gold signet ring jewellery investment designer christmas gift 2020
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Add a personal touch this Christmas with this initial ring from Liberty London. A great gift for a stylish friend, sister or girlfriend, it will look great on someone who loves jewellery and wears plenty of it, or on someone who only wears a single ring and necklace. 

    Shop Liberty Signet ring, £185

    SHOP LIBERTY SIGNET RING NOW

  • Jam + Rico

    Jam and Rico Gold and Shell detail earrings
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Whether you have a holiday planned or are just dreaming of one, these Caribbean-inspired earrings are a great way to manifest your way to a sun-soaked beach. 

    Shop Jam + Rico earrings, $65

    SHOP JAM + RICO EARRINGS NOW

  • Vashi

    Vashi gold stacking ring 2020 jewellery collection sustainable jewellery
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Fine jewellery brand Vashi is leading the way in ethical fine jewellery. Not only does the label create delicate, modern pieces of jewellery but it does it responsibly and for a fair price. 

    It is a great choice for a thoughtful piece of jewellery; like this beautiful stacking ring which looks best stacked with a rose gold and white gold style too. 

    Shop Vashi ring, £275

    SHOP VASHI RING NOW

  • Laura Bond

    Laura Bond gold drop jewel earring
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Small, independent, Edinburgh-based jewellery label Laura Bond offers playful, solid gold and silver jewellery at reasonable prices. This gold chain stud earring would make a beautiful gift, especially for someone with several piercings looking to up their ear wardrobe game.

    Shop Laura Bond earring, £75

    SHOP LAURA BOND EARRING NOW

  • Roxanne First

    Roxanne First White Gold, Diamond Loop Chain Stud
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Fine jeweller Roxanne First is an advocate of fine jewellery for everyday, and specialises in earrings explaining “Whether you have a single piercing or a row of 7, a bit of sparkle will elevate your everyday look.” She also recommends an odd number of earrings;  “There is a train of thought (used in interior design, photography, storytelling etc) that things arranged in odd numbers are more appealing.”  This white gold chain detail stud makes a subtle statement for daytime and can be dressed up simply for evening.

    Shop Roxanne First diamond loop chain stud, £120

    SHOP ROXANNE FIRST EARRING NOW

  • Telltale Gold

    Telltale Gold necklace jewellery chain necklace
    Gift guide: jewellery

    This delicate gold necklace from Telltale Gold is the perfect piece to add to an existing collection of necklaces to be layered together. Wear it with casualwear for the finishing touch to a great daytime look.

    Shop Telltale Gold necklace, £48

    SHOP TELLTALE GOLD NECKLACE NOW

  • Stellar 79

    Stellar 79 gold rainbow ring
    Gift guide: jewellery

    There isn’t much more uplifting than rainbow details and this pretty stacking ring - complete with ethically sourced stones - is playful but subtle; grown up optimism in ring form. Wear yours with a collarless, oversized white shirt and blue jeans for an effortless weekend look.

    Shop Stellar 79 ring, £145

    SHOP STELLAR 79 RING NOW

  • Otiumberg

    Otiumberg Cable Chain and Vermeil Name Pendant high street jewellery gold plated designer luxury investment
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Sisters behind fashion-insider favourite Otiumberg are the utilmate cool-girls. Their jewellery collection is a reflection of their style and each time a product launches it goes straight to the top of our wishlist. The latest in their name jewellery items (their name-bracelets are equally as brilliant) is this vertical name necklace. Wear yours with a sleeveless black top and wide-leg trousers for a slick evening look. 

    Shop Otiumberg cable chain and vermeil name pendant, £190

    SHOP OTIUMBERG PENDANT NOW

  • Leila + Mae

    Leila + Mae Stacey Gold Hoops
    Gift guide: jewellery

    Choose statement earrings for the festivities this Christmas with these 15mm 18k gold-plated hoops from Black-owned Leila + Mae. Wear them with everything from structured shirting to a long sleeved, midi-length knitted dress. 

    Shop Leila + Mae earrings, $38.50

    SHOP LEILA + MAE EARRINGS NOW

  • Daphine

    Daphine Gisele gold ring
    Gift guide: jewellery

    If you have to buy something for the girl who has everything, here it is. Contemporary jewellery label has become a huge Instagram hit and with beautiful and totally unique  18k gold-plated piece at reasonable prices, it’s not hard to see why. Layer up these gold rings (they have beautiful plain versions too) as the perfect finishing piece to any festive outfit.

    Shop Daphine Gisele ring, £65

    SHOP DAPHINE RING NOW

  • Estée Lalonde for Daisy

    Estée Lalonde for Daisy sterling silver anklet jewellery high street
    Gift guide: Jewellery

    Anklets were the breakout jewellery trend this summer and are the perfect gift for those planning getaways early next year. Wear yours with chunky sandals and jeans in the UK come spring and with ankle grazing dresses on the beach.

    Shop Estée Lalonde for Daisy anklet, £35

    SHOP DAISY ANKLET NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article