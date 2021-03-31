Hello, sunshine. Everyone is ready for a vitamin D boost, right? And as we embrace every warm weather day, our wardrobes make the switch from cosy jumpers and stomper boots to floaty summer dresses and chunky sandals. This doesn’t mean we have to pack up our knitwear collection entirely, though, as it’s all about the knit top for spring.

You’ve most likely spotted knitted vests and waistcoats doing the rounds recently, but now the warmer fabric has been used to update every key summer top; from the racer vest and spaghetti strap to the polo and one-shoulder iterations.

Spring can mean unpredictable weather days, so a top in a fine knit is an easy way to be prepared for days that aren’t in the dreamy 20 degree bracket.

Layer a knit top with cardigans or shackets for cooler days and wear on its own with off-white jeans or a slit midi skirt when the sun is out in full force.

Either way, summer top styles in a soft knit are the transitional hero items to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.