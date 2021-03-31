Opting for summer tops – from the racer vest to the polo – in a knitted material is the perfect way to wear the key styles already.
Hello, sunshine. Everyone is ready for a vitamin D boost, right? And as we embrace every warm weather day, our wardrobes make the switch from cosy jumpers and stomper boots to floaty summer dresses and chunky sandals. This doesn’t mean we have to pack up our knitwear collection entirely, though, as it’s all about the knit top for spring.
You’ve most likely spotted knitted vests and waistcoats doing the rounds recently, but now the warmer fabric has been used to update every key summer top; from the racer vest and spaghetti strap to the polo and one-shoulder iterations.
Spring can mean unpredictable weather days, so a top in a fine knit is an easy way to be prepared for days that aren’t in the dreamy 20 degree bracket.
Layer a knit top with cardigans or shackets for cooler days and wear on its own with off-white jeans or a slit midi skirt when the sun is out in full force.
Either way, summer top styles in a soft knit are the transitional hero items to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop best knit summer tops
H&M top
Powder blue is the soft shade to have on your radar right now. Try it out with this simple vest top and mix with other sugary pastel shades for a look that’ll never fail.
Staud top
How dreamy is this button-detail top? Wear it with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers with trainers for now and switch to a wrap skirt and flip flops for high summer vibes.
Shop Staud Harley buttoned rib-knitted cropped top at Matches, £210
Asos Curve top
For a simple addition to your everyday wardrobe, this white racer vest in a knit material will be your spring hero. Try it out with loose-fit trousers for now and linen shorts in the summer.
& Other Stories top
Knit co-ords have been a favourite this year, and the love for them continues through to spring/summer. Try wearing this strappy knit top on it’s own with off-white jeans and trainers.
Cos top
Part polo top, part cardigan, this hybrid top is a winner for spring. We predict you’ll be wearing this one with a mini skirt and strappy sandals.
Extreme Cashmere top
Spring doesn’t mean you have to ditch the joys of cashmere. Instead, switch it up and opt for a one-shoulder style that you’ll be able to layer with a leather jacket for now and team with shorts towards summer.
Shop Extreme Cashmere one-shoulder knitted top at Matches, £155
Marks & Spencer top
Just the right amount of preppy, this polo top in punchy pink is also available in three other shades in sizes 6-24. We suggest pairing it with tan trousers and black sandals, pronto.
Zara top
Summer stripes are a vibe and this vest style crop top is a winner when teamed with a high-waisted midi skirt or jeans. In five other hues, you’ll probably end up wanting to shop the lot.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands