This new knitwear style can be a tricky one to get right – this is how to wear it this season.
What are your initial thoughts when you read the words ‘knitted vest’? Is it the v-neck version you’ll most likely find in the depths of the menswear section at Marks and Spencer? Or, do you automatically associate it with Chandler Bing’s go-to outfit for the majority of the first few seasons of Friends? Either way, we can imagine it doesn’t usually rank high up on the wish list. Until now, that is.
Designers such as Dior and Prada sent the knit sweater vest down the a/w 2020 runway worn over shirts and a tie in true preppy fashion. Like with most micro trends, the high street is quick to cotton on and follow suit. Now, go-to high street brands such as Cos, Arket and Zara all have versions of the sleeveless knitwear style, as do the cult Scandi brands including Samsøe and Samsøe and Baum und Pferdgarten. The retro style has made a comeback and there are so many ways to wear them this season.
Fashion influencer Aya tries out the vest and shirt combo as seen on the catwalks with a classic beige style over a timeless striped shirt. Proving it’s the ideal separate to use as a layering tool this season, this is an easy way to look effortless for autumn.
You may also like
10 knitted dresses that are equal measure chic and cosy
The style set are also looking to statement styles to wear on their own just like influencer Michelle (above) and are wearing a knit style to replace the backwards racer vest top which ruled summer. We’ve found this exact style for you to shop below, along with our pick of some of our other favourite knit vests.
Whether you go for a tighter fitting or oversized style, high neck or v-neck, or choose to wear it on its own or layered – this is the knit to try out this season, trust us. Shop the best styles now.
Shop best knit vests
Samsøe & Samsøe
Basically a roll neck knit without the sleeves, this 100% wool style from Scandi brand Samsøe & Samsøe will become one of your wardrobe stables this season. Style with a white shirt underneath, leather trousers and chunky Chelsea boots.
Shop Samsøe & Samsøe Amary high-neck wool vest at Selfridges, £110
Baum und Pferdgarten
Spotted on our Instagram feeds, this is the vest that’s already making waves amongst the fashion influencers. Image it in winter, layered over a roll neck with straight leg jeans and stomper boots.
Cos
This super soft cashmere iteration from Cos is the perfect addition to your knitwear collection. This dusty pink hue goes so well with berry shades and neutral tan and cream.
Zara
To take the simple knit up a notch, look to Zara’s contrast stitch, ruffle number. Try adding this one over all your printed midi dresses and add fail-safe ankle boots. It also comes in a textured style, too.
Arket
On paper a brown knitted vest may not sound that appealing but in reality it can be a winner. Chocolate brown is a key colour for a/w and if you team it with other tonal shades like caramel and cream then it instantly becomes more appealing.
Retro Rhapsody
The perfect place to find these retro knits is online vintage stores at the likes of Etsy, Ebay and Depop. This striped version will be a go to with high-wasited trousers, a square buckle belt and brogues a fail-safe work outfit.
Shop Retro Rhapsody vintage 90s striped vest. £70.79 at Etsy
Aligne
We love a new sustainable brand and Aligne is a winner. Launching this summer, its knitwear is high up on the autumn wish list – just take a look at this sleek vest that’s made from 65% recycled yarn. We’ve already spotted influencers wearing this key style on Instagram.
Opening image: Getty
All other images: courtesy of brands