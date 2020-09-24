Knitted vests: how to wear the new knitwear style for autumn/winter 202

Posted by for Fashion

This new knitwear style can be a tricky one to get right – this is how to wear it this season. 

What are your initial thoughts when you read the words ‘knitted vest’? Is it the v-neck version you’ll most likely find in the depths of the menswear section at Marks and Spencer? Or, do you automatically associate it with Chandler Bing’s go-to outfit for the majority of the first few seasons of Friends? Either way, we can imagine it doesn’t usually rank high up on the wish list. Until now, that is. 

Designers such as Dior and Prada sent the knit sweater vest down the a/w 2020 runway worn over shirts and a tie in true preppy fashion. Like with most micro trends, the high street is quick to cotton on and follow suit. Now, go-to high street brands such as Cos, Arket and Zara all have versions of the sleeveless knitwear style, as do the cult Scandi brands including Samsøe and Samsøe and Baum und Pferdgarten. The retro style has made a comeback and there are so many ways to wear them this season.

Aya wearing knit vest and striped shirt
Aya wearing knit vest and striped shirt

Fashion influencer Aya tries out the vest and shirt combo as seen on the catwalks with a classic beige style over a timeless striped shirt. Proving it’s the ideal separate to use as a layering tool this season, this is an easy way to look effortless for autumn.

You may also like

10 knitted dresses that are equal measure chic and cosy

The style set are also looking to statement styles to wear on their own just like influencer Michelle (above) and are wearing a knit style to replace the backwards racer vest top which ruled summer. We’ve found this exact style for you to shop below, along with our pick of some of our other favourite knit vests.

Whether you go for a tighter fitting or oversized style, high neck or v-neck, or choose to wear it on its own or layered – this is the knit to try out this season, trust us. Shop the best styles now. 

Shop best knit vests

  • Retro Rhapsody

    Retro Rhapsody vest
    Best knit vests: Retro Rhapsody

    The perfect place to find these retro knits is online vintage stores at the likes of Etsy, Ebay and Depop. This striped version will be a go to with high-wasited trousers, a square buckle belt and brogues a fail-safe work outfit. 

    Shop Retro Rhapsody vintage 90s striped vest. £70.79 at Etsy

    BUY NOW

  • Aligne

    Aligne knit vest
    Best knit vests: Aligne

    We love a new sustainable brand and Aligne is a winner. Launching this summer, its knitwear is high up on the autumn wish list – just take a look at this sleek vest that’s made from 65% recycled yarn. We’ve already spotted influencers wearing this key style on Instagram. 

    Shop Adele sleeveless knit tank at Aligne, £75

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: Getty

All other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey