What are your initial thoughts when you read the words ‘knitted vest’? Is it the v-neck version you’ll most likely find in the depths of the menswear section at Marks and Spencer? Or, do you automatically associate it with Chandler Bing’s go-to outfit for the majority of the first few seasons of Friends? Either way, we can imagine it doesn’t usually rank high up on the wish list. Until now, that is.

Designers such as Dior and Prada sent the knit sweater vest down the a/w 2020 runway worn over shirts and a tie in true preppy fashion. Like with most micro trends, the high street is quick to cotton on and follow suit. Now, go-to high street brands such as Cos, Arket and Zara all have versions of the sleeveless knitwear style, as do the cult Scandi brands including Samsøe and Samsøe and Baum und Pferdgarten. The retro style has made a comeback and there are so many ways to wear them this season.