No longer twee or frumpy, the humble knitted beret is now the style set’s hat of choice.

How to look hot when it’s freezing is one of the world of fashion’s biggest clothing conundrums. Because while flimsy, flippy frocks define the sartorial rules of summer, come winter, getting dressed is something of a tightrope.

How many layers is too many layers? Do you need a coat or will a jacket suffice? And just how does anybody keep their head from getting frostbite?

The answer to the latter lies in the virtues of a long-shunned hat style: the knitted beret. And before we go any further, banish all Emily In Paris connotations from your mind. For the knitted beret that the style set are championing of late is sleeker, more streamlined and more versatile than those that have gone before.  

A knitted beret is the epitome of winter fashion.

Denmark’s best kept fashion secret Holly Golightly, a favourite among the Copenhagen style set, has purveyed cashmere berets topped with bobbles in all colours of the rainbow, while its fellow compatriot Ganni has opted for a mixture of crochet and knitted numbers.

The key here is to lean into the twee of wearing a beret, while being careful to avoid dressing like a prim and proper Upper East Sider. Swap out belted, tailored coats in favour of oversized bomber jackets and avoid dresses to make sure that your beret pops in all of the right ways without the negative connotations. Et voila! Un beret pour toi. 

  • Johnstons of Elgin cashmere beret

    Johnstons of Elgin cashmere beret

    Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin craft some of the most sumptuously soft (and, of course, stylish) berets in the game. For a forever hat that doesn’t compromise on cosiness or cool, look no further than the label’s comfy cashmere toppers.

    Shop Johnstons of Elgin cashmere beret at Net-a-Porter, £99

  • Ganni Flash beret

    Ganni Flash beret

    Naturally, Ganni’s colourful collection of knitted berets are some of the best on the market. Should you prefer a more pared-back palette, opt for the label’s oatmeal colourway, but should you prefer to make more of a splash with your beret, then turn to the zesty lime green hue.

    Shop Ganni Flash beret at Plumo, £55

  • Quinton Chadwick Waves ombre stripe wool beret

    Quinton Chadwick Waves ombre stripe wool beret

    Perfect for adding a touch of sartorial jazz hands to an otherwise sombre winter wardrobe, Quinton Chadwick’s berets are sweet and kitsch in all the right ways.

    Shop Quinton Chadwick Waves ombre stripe wool beret at Liberty London, £55

  • Free People Margot slouchy beret

    Free People Margot slouchy beret

    Lean into the slouchiness of the knitted berets du jour; this fiery-hued number from Free People has just the right ratio of slouch to style.

    Shop Free People Margot slouchy beret, £32

  • John Lewis & Partners cashmere roll beret

    John Lewis & Partners cashmere roll beret

    Cashmere is a forever fabric (just be careful to keep the moths at bay), so turn to John Lewis’ baby blue topper in the irresistibly soft material for a lifelong hat.

    Shop John Lewis & Partners cashmere roll beret, £40

  • Monki heavy knit beret

    Monki heavy knit beret

    Don’t be afraid to have fun with your winter accessories; the colder months are drab enough, so employ the use of bright colours, textures and styles to spark joy.

    Shop Monki heavy knit beret, £10

  • French Connection recycled knitted beret

    French Connection recycled knitted beret

    This ribbed raspberry beret (pun intended) is the hat of dreams. Not only does it work with winter whites and all-black ensembles, it’s also muted enough to not detract from the more outré of ensembles.

    Shop French Connection recycled knitted beret at Asos, £14

  • Seasalt Draycott beret

    Seasalt Draycott beret

    For classic staples, look no further than Seasalt, whose Draycott beret is simply crying out to be debuted as part of your transitional wardrobe.

    Shop Seasalt Draycott beret, £12

  • H&M knitted beret

    H&M knitted beret

    With a DIY touch, H&M’s knitted beret is perfect for somebody looking to dip their toe into the trend without committing. Pair with all of your favourite winter warmers for the snuggly stylish look of dreams.

    Shop H&M knitted beret, £5

