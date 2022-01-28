How to look hot when it’s freezing is one of the world of fashion’s biggest clothing conundrums. Because while flimsy, flippy frocks define the sartorial rules of summer, come winter, getting dressed is something of a tightrope.

How many layers is too many layers? Do you need a coat or will a jacket suffice? And just how does anybody keep their head from getting frostbite?

The answer to the latter lies in the virtues of a long-shunned hat style: the knitted beret. And before we go any further, banish all Emily In Paris connotations from your mind. For the knitted beret that the style set are championing of late is sleeker, more streamlined and more versatile than those that have gone before.