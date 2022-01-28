All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
No longer twee or frumpy, the humble knitted beret is now the style set’s hat of choice.
How to look hot when it’s freezing is one of the world of fashion’s biggest clothing conundrums. Because while flimsy, flippy frocks define the sartorial rules of summer, come winter, getting dressed is something of a tightrope.
How many layers is too many layers? Do you need a coat or will a jacket suffice? And just how does anybody keep their head from getting frostbite?
The answer to the latter lies in the virtues of a long-shunned hat style: the knitted beret. And before we go any further, banish all Emily In Paris connotations from your mind. For the knitted beret that the style set are championing of late is sleeker, more streamlined and more versatile than those that have gone before.
Denmark’s best kept fashion secret Holly Golightly, a favourite among the Copenhagen style set, has purveyed cashmere berets topped with bobbles in all colours of the rainbow, while its fellow compatriot Ganni has opted for a mixture of crochet and knitted numbers.
The key here is to lean into the twee of wearing a beret, while being careful to avoid dressing like a prim and proper Upper East Sider. Swap out belted, tailored coats in favour of oversized bomber jackets and avoid dresses to make sure that your beret pops in all of the right ways without the negative connotations. Et voila! Un beret pour toi.
Johnstons of Elgin cashmere beret
Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin craft some of the most sumptuously soft (and, of course, stylish) berets in the game. For a forever hat that doesn’t compromise on cosiness or cool, look no further than the label’s comfy cashmere toppers.
Ganni Flash beret
Naturally, Ganni’s colourful collection of knitted berets are some of the best on the market. Should you prefer a more pared-back palette, opt for the label’s oatmeal colourway, but should you prefer to make more of a splash with your beret, then turn to the zesty lime green hue.
Quinton Chadwick Waves ombre stripe wool beret
Perfect for adding a touch of sartorial jazz hands to an otherwise sombre winter wardrobe, Quinton Chadwick’s berets are sweet and kitsch in all the right ways.
Shop Quinton Chadwick Waves ombre stripe wool beret at Liberty London, £55
Free People Margot slouchy beret
Lean into the slouchiness of the knitted berets du jour; this fiery-hued number from Free People has just the right ratio of slouch to style.
John Lewis & Partners cashmere roll beret
Cashmere is a forever fabric (just be careful to keep the moths at bay), so turn to John Lewis’ baby blue topper in the irresistibly soft material for a lifelong hat.
Monki heavy knit beret
Don’t be afraid to have fun with your winter accessories; the colder months are drab enough, so employ the use of bright colours, textures and styles to spark joy.
French Connection recycled knitted beret
This ribbed raspberry beret (pun intended) is the hat of dreams. Not only does it work with winter whites and all-black ensembles, it’s also muted enough to not detract from the more outré of ensembles.
Seasalt Draycott beret
For classic staples, look no further than Seasalt, whose Draycott beret is simply crying out to be debuted as part of your transitional wardrobe.
H&M knitted beret
With a DIY touch, H&M’s knitted beret is perfect for somebody looking to dip their toe into the trend without committing. Pair with all of your favourite winter warmers for the snuggly stylish look of dreams.
