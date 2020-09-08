10 knitted dresses that are equal measure chic and cosy

It always gets to this time of year when we stop and stare at our wardrobes the longest. We aren’t ready to hang up the summer threads and sandals yet, (true, we might be beginning to box away the floaty beach-like dresses we have been wearing up and down the garden), but the idea of thick jumpers and stomper boots feels too heavy for the weeks ahead. And that’s why now is the perfect time to take on a hybrid wardrobe staple, one that is equal measure chic as it is cosy and one of the biggest trends for autumn / winter 20: the knitted dress.

Now, this isn’t knitted dresses as you have known them before. It’s not a jumper dress, or an elongated roll neck (or at least not yet, it may well morph into this come Christmas). No, this season’s knitted dress is more pared-back and all-in all-easier to wear. Commonly ribbed and sitting midi length, the neckline on the knitted dress varies from chic square neck to a classic V-neck. It’s fitted to the body but can flare out at the bottom and half and is anything but black.

Early style adopters will cite Jacqemus’ runaway thigh-split knitted dress success seen on Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajakowski and Jeanne Damas as the OG knitted dress, and Zara’s summer hit of a vest-like version has meant meant the popularity of the knitted dress has only risen. Take on the trend now with a pair of slip on sandals and woven-style bag and later with stomper boots and a leather jacket. From neutral classics to bold styles, we’ve rounded up the best knitted dresses to see you through the season and beyond.