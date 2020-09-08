10 knitted dresses that are equal measure chic and cosy

A knitted dress is not only a big hitter for the coming autumn / winter 20 season, but also one of the easiest wardrobe staples to add to your repertoire. We’ve rounded up the best ones out there to wear now and for the months to come.
It always gets to this time of year when we stop and stare at our wardrobes the longest. We aren’t ready to hang up the summer threads and sandals yet, (true, we might be beginning to box away the floaty beach-like dresses we have been wearing up and down the garden), but the idea of thick jumpers and stomper boots feels too heavy for the weeks ahead. And that’s why now is the perfect time to take on a hybrid wardrobe staple, one that is equal measure chic as it is cosy and one of the biggest trends for autumn / winter 20: the knitted dress.
Now, this isn’t knitted dresses as you have known them before. It’s not a jumper dress, or an elongated roll neck (or at least not yet, it may well morph into this come Christmas). No, this season’s knitted dress is more pared-back and all-in all-easier to wear. Commonly ribbed and sitting midi length, the neckline on the knitted dress varies from chic square neck to a classic V-neck. It’s fitted to the body but can flare out at the bottom and half and is anything but black.
Early style adopters will cite Jacqemus’ runaway thigh-split knitted dress success seen on Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajakowski and Jeanne Damas as the OG knitted dress, and Zara’s summer hit of a vest-like version has meant meant the popularity of the knitted dress has only risen. Take on the trend now with a pair of slip on sandals and woven-style bag and later with stomper boots and a leather jacket.
From neutral classics to bold styles, we’ve rounded up the best knitted dresses to see you through the season and beyond.
Zara
Take on Zara’s brown knitted dress with layers of gold jewellery and barely there sandals for an effortless evening look.
Hush
For the last days of summer (it is supposed to be another heatwave next week after all), we’ll be teaming this Hush dress with trainers.
Jacquemus
When it comes to knitted dresses French designer Jacquemus is the man in the know, his latest iteration comes with a cut-out back and pastel shades.
Asos Curve
Get into an autumnal colour palette via Asos Curve’s burgundy knitted crew-neck dress. Team yours with chunky gold hoops and backless mules.
& Other Stories
For those seeking a neutral take on the trend, & Other Stories have got you covered with this simple but stylish knitted dress. Keep it tonal with box fresh trainers and a canvas bag.
AllSaints
One part slip dress, one part knitted dress, this is perfect for those who just want to tip their toe into this trend. Head for AllSaints’ golden offering if that’s you.
H&M
With its slightly looser fit than the rest, H&M’s knitted dress has got chuck-on appeal. We’ll be teaming ours with tan accessories for a super luxe look.
Sézane
Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with Sézane’s jade green knitted dress. We particularly love the detail scalloped-edge hem.
Mango
Both butter in colour and in softness, Mango’s knitted dress is blended with cashmere for the ultimate in cosy. Team yours with delicate gold necklaces for a polished look.
Mary Katrantzou
Tapping into both the knitted dress trend and the ongoing 70s trend for autumn/ winter 20, Mary Katrantzou adds her signature bold colours into the mix with this playful piece.
Images: Courtesy of brands