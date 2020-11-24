The humble hoodie has finally received the appreciation it deserves this year. With 2020 being the year we truly fell in love with loungewear, it’s no surprise hooded sweaters have taken a seat on the hotspot as one of the hero items to invest in. The usually sporty separate has had a makeover, though, with winter-approved knitted iterations reigning supreme in the style stakes.

Equal measures cosy and stylish, these super-soft knits have been backed by high street and designer brands. & Other Stories has offered up oversized, fluffy versions in sugary shades while Max Mara has gone for the timeless option of beige cashmere, as has loungewear go-to Chinti and Parker.