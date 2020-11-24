Update your winter wardrobe with a knitted hoodie and you’ll experience a whole new level of cosy.
The humble hoodie has finally received the appreciation it deserves this year. With 2020 being the year we truly fell in love with loungewear, it’s no surprise hooded sweaters have taken a seat on the hotspot as one of the hero items to invest in. The usually sporty separate has had a makeover, though, with winter-approved knitted iterations reigning supreme in the style stakes.
Equal measures cosy and stylish, these super-soft knits have been backed by high street and designer brands. & Other Stories has offered up oversized, fluffy versions in sugary shades while Max Mara has gone for the timeless option of beige cashmere, as has loungewear go-to Chinti and Parker.
So, how do you wear them? We’ve already given you the heads-up that loungewear is totally acceptable to wear out of the house and we’re standing by this when it comes to hooded knits, too. Make like fashion influencer Linda (above) who has styled the minty Mango knit with wide leg trousers and chunky stomper boots. Want to take an even more casual approach? Pair the soft hoodies with matching cosy joggers. Either way, these hooded styles will look just as good on the sofa as they will for a daily stroll.
If you’re not sure where to start in the world of knitted hoodies, fear not, we’ve created an edit of the 11 best styles you can add to your forever wardrobe.
Shop best knitted hoodies
& Other Stories hooded sweatshirt
This hoodie is like being cuddled by a cloud. The oversized fit is just made for those cold winter walks or sofa days – you can also get it in cool grey, white or beige.
Shop ribbed wool blend hooded sweatshirt at & Other Stories, £69
Cos wool hooded jumper
Cos partners with the Responsible Wool Standard to make sure the materials they use are traceable and the welfare of the sheep and farmers who look after them are protected. This knit will feel even better knowing it’s ethically produced.
Nobody's Child knitted hoodie
In camel or grey, this knitted hoodie is a classic. The obvious way to wear it would be with the matching trousers but you can also dress it up with luxe leather trousers and chunky boots to take it for a trip outside.
Whistles black hoodie
For a fail-safe option, you can’t go wrong with black. Add this knit to your collection and we bet you’ll wear it at least once a week for the foreseeable.
Lee Mathews hoodie
This cotton-cashmere blend hoodie is one you’ll be able to wear across all seasons. The staple will become the loyal item you rely on for work, weekends and everything in between. Note: be careful with your morning coffee run.
LoveShackFancy hoodie
For a real cosy treat, look to this chunky knit NYC-based brand LoveShackFancy. The balloon sleeves, relaxed fit and V-neck style is made for layering over roll neck jumpers when it’s extra cold.
Hush Henley knitted hoodie
Made from cashmere and wool, we can guarantee it’s a warm one. Wear over a slip dress with chunky boots and a quilted coat and you’ll have the winter uniform sorted.
Chinti and Parker stripe hoodie
Rainbows have been a 2020 symbol so carry on brightening up the day with this striped hoodie from loungewear favourite Chinti and Parker.
Shop cream contrast stripe wool-cashmere hoodie at Chinti and Parker, £295
Fashion Union Plus relaxed hoodie
We’re imagining this timeless hooded knit with a sleek tailored coat, a trusty pair of jeans and a pair of box fresh kicks. Perfection.
Marks & Spencer cashmere hoodie
M&S aren’t just a go-to for Percy Pigs, they also lead when it comes to cashmere knits. This zip-up 100% cashmere iteration will be an extra layer to add under any coat for winter.
Shop Autograph pure cashmere cropped hoodie at Marks & Spencer, £119
Max Mara cashmere hoodie
Investing in great knitwear is all part of buying better and buying less. This super-soft beige beauty will go the distance in your wardrobe in and outside of the house.
