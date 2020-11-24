The knitted hoodie is the hard-working item that’ll keep you seriously cosy

Update your winter wardrobe with a knitted hoodie and you’ll experience a whole new level of cosy.

The humble hoodie has finally received the appreciation it deserves this year. With 2020 being the year we truly fell in love with loungewear, it’s no surprise hooded sweaters have taken a seat on the hotspot as one of the hero items to invest in. The usually sporty separate has had a makeover, though, with winter-approved knitted iterations reigning supreme in the style stakes.

Equal measures cosy and stylish, these super-soft knits have been backed by high street and designer brands. & Other Stories has offered up oversized, fluffy versions in sugary shades while Max Mara has gone for the timeless option of beige cashmere, as has loungewear go-to Chinti and Parker. 

So, how do you wear them? We’ve already given you the heads-up that loungewear is totally acceptable to wear out of the house and we’re standing by this when it comes to hooded knits, too. Make like fashion influencer Linda (above) who has styled the minty Mango knit with wide leg trousers and chunky stomper boots. Want to take an even more casual approach? Pair the soft hoodies with matching cosy joggers. Either way, these hooded styles will look just as good on the sofa as they will for a daily stroll. 

If you’re not sure where to start in the world of knitted hoodies, fear not, we’ve created an edit of the 11 best styles you can add to your forever wardrobe. 

