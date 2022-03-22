All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
For the days when a flimsy, flirty blink-and-you’ll-miss-it dress is too much, this fleet of knitted minis serves as the perfect antidote.
Now that spring has finally sprung, it’s time to dust off our dresses and get back into the summertime styling swing.
But forget your floor-sweeping maxi dresses and your flimsy, flirty minis, for there’s a transitional style of dress that’s rearing its head from the dusty corners of your wardrobes: the knitted mini.
By now, the virtues of the thigh-flirting mini have been extolled at large. But spring doesn’t always stay sprung the way we fashion lovers always want it to, leading to teeth-chatteringly nippy days clad in micro minis, which is where the swaddliness of a knit combined with the fun of a mini come swooping in.
These are dresses that can be as warm or as breezy as you need them to be: simply add or subtract tights, keep shoes flat and comfortable to retain daytime appeal and throw a chunky boxy blazer over the top, et voila! A seriously springtime-ready ensemble.
Never Fully Dressed Ava knitted dress
A striped, knitted minidress ought to be the staple of everybody’s wardrobe. For the days when your style feels like it needs something of a facelift, this dress is a no-brainer.
Rixo Milos minidress
Rixo’s form-fitting frock is the tutti-frutti-toned mini of dreams: wear with white accessories and big gold earrings.
Collusion Plus knitted dress
Pink and red is the colour combination to embrace this spring; wear this loud and proud knitted mini with some larger than life boots to really make it sing.
Finders Keepers orange knit dress
Bright and juicy bursts of orange are the perfect way to ride out the rollercoaster that is transitional dressing. Pair this long-sleeved mini with your favourite chunky shoes.
Shop Finders Keepers orange knit dress at Urban Outfitters, £116
Reformation Tracey dress
Cut-outs flashed flesh across the board at the most recent fashion weeks, but don’t fear the cheeky winks of skin. Instead, lean into dresses that subtly incorporate cut-outs into the form of already very good dresses.
River Island blue knitted minidress
A high neck and a flared hem are a match made in fashion heaven. Counteract the femininity that this mini exudes with a chunky-soled boot for optimal style points.
H&M knitted dress
What H&M doesn’t know about dresses frankly isn’t worth knowing. Wear this slouchy cream iteration with knee-high stomper boots for a look that’s both simple and stylish.
Topshop knitted rib dress
Topshop isn’t dead! And this cobalt blue minidress is proof that the high street stalwart is as good as ever. Wear with orange nails and chunky trainers for an easy daytime get-up.
French Connection Neya knitted minidress
With a slightly fluted sleeve, this 70s-inspired minidress is crying out to be worn with your favourite flatformed sandals or knee-high boots. A fashion throwback, if ever we saw one.
Abercrombie & Fitch portrait neck knitted minidress
The sweetheart neckline of this scarlet dress makes it perfect for daytime, date nights and everything in between.
Shop Abercrombie & Fitch portrait neck knitted minidress, £42.49
Oliver Bonas slash stripe knitted minidress
Off-the-shoulder boat-style necklines are yet another trend being resurrected from the 00s grave. Wear with some frosted blue eyeshadow and a spiky bun for serious Y2K appeal.
Never Fully Dressed Curve Macy dress
Have you ever seen a better dress for wearing with your favourite animal print boots and a load of piled-on gold jewellery? No, nor have we.
