11 best knitted minidresses, from Rixo to Reformation

11 knitted mini-dresses that are perfect for spring styling

Posted by for Fashion

For the days when a flimsy, flirty blink-and-you’ll-miss-it dress is too much, this fleet of knitted minis serves as the perfect antidote.

Now that spring has finally sprung, it’s time to dust off our dresses and get back into the summertime styling swing.

But forget your floor-sweeping maxi dresses and your flimsy, flirty minis, for there’s a transitional style of dress that’s rearing its head from the dusty corners of your wardrobes: the knitted mini.

By now, the virtues of the thigh-flirting mini have been extolled at large. But spring doesn’t always stay sprung the way we fashion lovers always want it to, leading to teeth-chatteringly nippy days clad in micro minis, which is where the swaddliness of a knit combined with the fun of a mini come swooping in.

These are dresses that can be as warm or as breezy as you need them to be: simply add or subtract tights, keep shoes flat and comfortable to retain daytime appeal and throw a chunky boxy blazer over the top, et voila! A seriously springtime-ready ensemble.

  • Reformation Tracey dress

    Reformation Tracey dress

    Cut-outs flashed flesh across the board at the most recent fashion weeks, but don’t fear the cheeky winks of skin. Instead, lean into dresses that subtly incorporate cut-outs into the form of already very good dresses.

    Shop Reformation Tracey dress, £130

  • River Island blue knitted minidress

    River Island blue knitted minidress

    A high neck and a flared hem are a match made in fashion heaven. Counteract the femininity that this mini exudes with a chunky-soled boot for optimal style points.

    Shop River Island blue knitted minidress, £32

  • H&M knitted dress

    H&M knitted dress

    What H&M doesn’t know about dresses frankly isn’t worth knowing. Wear this slouchy cream iteration with knee-high stomper boots for a look that’s both simple and stylish.

    Shop H&M knitted dress, £19.99

  • Topshop knitted rib dress

    Topshop knitted rib dress

    Topshop isn’t dead! And this cobalt blue minidress is proof that the high street stalwart is as good as ever. Wear with orange nails and chunky trainers for an easy daytime get-up.

    Shop Topshop knitted rib dress at Asos, £30

  • French Connection Neya knitted minidress

    French Connection Neya knitted minidress

    With a slightly fluted sleeve, this 70s-inspired minidress is crying out to be worn with your favourite flatformed sandals or knee-high boots. A fashion throwback, if ever we saw one.

    Shop French Connection Neya knitted minidress, £78

Images: courtesy of brands

