Now that spring has finally sprung, it’s time to dust off our dresses and get back into the summertime styling swing.

But forget your floor-sweeping maxi dresses and your flimsy, flirty minis, for there’s a transitional style of dress that’s rearing its head from the dusty corners of your wardrobes: the knitted mini.

By now, the virtues of the thigh-flirting mini have been extolled at large. But spring doesn’t always stay sprung the way we fashion lovers always want it to, leading to teeth-chatteringly nippy days clad in micro minis, which is where the swaddliness of a knit combined with the fun of a mini come swooping in.

These are dresses that can be as warm or as breezy as you need them to be: simply add or subtract tights, keep shoes flat and comfortable to retain daytime appeal and throw a chunky boxy blazer over the top, et voila! A seriously springtime-ready ensemble.