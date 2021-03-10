Last year, three-piece sets meant sleek, tailored suiting; as time goes on, though, it seems comfy clothes are reigning supreme. With this ongoing need for clothes that tick the function box as well as fashion, loungewear and knitwear is still high up on the wish list. You can imagine our excitement, then, when we spotted a fresh new addition hitting the Instagram circuit.

Knitted three-piece sets are the new way to keep all the comfort points, while also stepping into spring in style. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has already given them the seal of approval, sporting a knit top, cardigan and trousers set by The Bazilika – one of the brands we recently named as one of our favourites for minimalist looks.