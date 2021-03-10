The three-piece set is here to click refresh on your knitwear collection.
Last year, three-piece sets meant sleek, tailored suiting; as time goes on, though, it seems comfy clothes are reigning supreme. With this ongoing need for clothes that tick the function box as well as fashion, loungewear and knitwear is still high up on the wish list. You can imagine our excitement, then, when we spotted a fresh new addition hitting the Instagram circuit.
Knitted three-piece sets are the new way to keep all the comfort points, while also stepping into spring in style. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has already given them the seal of approval, sporting a knit top, cardigan and trousers set by The Bazilika – one of the brands we recently named as one of our favourites for minimalist looks.
Then there’s the lilac gingham cardigan, crop top and midi skirt trio from Mango that even the likes of Grece Ghanem has been wearing. Proof that these sets are not only comfy, they can also be dressed up with heels, too.
Already firmly in spring mode? Look to knitted shorts to update your crop top and cardigan combination.
The thing all of these sets have in common is the humble cardie, and we can’t get enough of them. Whether it’s the colour block iteration approved by Harry Styles or the universally flattering wrap, the cardigan is sticking around as a hero piece, and it’s taking matching items with it for spring/summer 2021.
Taking the stress out of getting dressed, these are the matchy-matchy outfits that are ticking off so many trends in one perfect, co-ordinating package.
Shop best three-piece knit sets
Zara cardigan
Brightening up even the dullest of days, this striped set with cardigan, matching top and co-ordinating shorts is a spring dream. In or outside of the house, we can imagine you’ll live in it for the new season.
Simply Be cardigan
If you’re still in full comfy mode, fear not. Simply Be’s longline cardigan set with flared trousers and knitted vest top is a hero set to own. In sizes 16-28, team it with slippers or trainers depending on your plans.
Mango cardigan
The gingham set you’ve most likely spotted on Instagram on the likes of Grece Ghanem already. Get the cami top and midi skirt to complete the dreamy spring-ready package.
Bershka cardigan
Go for top-to-toe colour with this sky blue fluffy cardie, top and mini skirt set. It also coming in bubblegum pink, too.
Shop cardigan with tie at Bershka, £11.99 (previously £19.99)
Reserved cardigan
Love to keep your knitwear classic? This beige tie-up cardigan from Reserved is made to be worn with the vest top and super comfy palazzo trousers. Luxe loungewear at its finest.
New Look cardigan
Update your loungewear game by switching your trusty joggers to shorts. For the full look, get the cami top that’ll also look so good as a separate with jeans and trainers.
Opening image: Getty
All other images: courtesy of brands