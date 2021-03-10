Three-piece knitted co-ords are the most stylish way to wear knitwear for spring/summer

The three-piece set is here to click refresh on your knitwear collection.

Last year, three-piece sets meant sleek, tailored suiting; as time goes on, though, it seems comfy clothes are reigning supreme. With this ongoing need for clothes that tick the function box as well as fashion, loungewear and knitwear is still high up on the wish list. You can imagine our excitement, then, when we spotted a fresh new addition hitting the Instagram circuit. 

Knitted three-piece sets are the new way to keep all the comfort points, while also stepping into spring in style. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has already given them the seal of approval, sporting a knit top, cardigan and trousers set by The Bazilika – one of the brands we recently named as one of our favourites for minimalist looks. 

Then there’s the lilac gingham cardigan, crop top and midi skirt trio from Mango that even the likes of Grece Ghanem has been wearing. Proof that these sets are not only comfy, they can also be dressed up with heels, too. 

Already firmly in spring mode? Look to knitted shorts to update your crop top and cardigan combination. 

The thing all of these sets have in common is the humble cardie, and we can’t get enough of them. Whether it’s the colour block iteration approved by Harry Styles or the universally flattering wrap, the cardigan is sticking around as a hero piece, and it’s taking matching items with it for spring/summer 2021. 

Taking the stress out of getting dressed, these are the matchy-matchy outfits that are ticking off so many trends in one perfect, co-ordinating package. 

Shop best three-piece knit sets

