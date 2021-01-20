The knitted vest has become a staple item this season. Now, thanks to Dior and Prada parading the style down the autumn/winter 2020 runways, they’re making a comeback. To add to the sleeveless knitwear trend, it’s time to welcome the knitted waistcoat into the mix.

The decision between loungewear or knitwear is one most of us will be making every morning at the moment. Do you reach for the trusty grey sweatshirt you’ve worn on repeat for the past 200 days? Or are you ready to try something new? Either way is fine, but if it’s the latter then we have some good news for you.

Like the vest, the knit waistcoat is now a classic you can tie into your everyday uniform. The only difference from the vest is the button-down style. Ganni has created iterations with bejewelled buttons (a mini trend of its own) and Zara was quick to follow.

So how do you wear the knitted vest? Like a cardigan, put it over a white T-shirt, layer over a roll neck jumper or pop it on over a shirt for a preppy look. Wear it with the buttons done up to style similarly to a vest, undone as a loose, open waistcoat or a few buttons popped for an in-between look that works.

Wether you know them as knit waistcoats, knitted gilets or a classic sleeveless cardigan (with buttons), it’s the cosy layering trend to be familiar with right now. Here’s our edit of the seven styles to try.