The knitted vest has been a key item for winter – now the knitted waistcoat has been added to the cosy mix.
The decision between loungewear or knitwear is one most of us will be making every morning at the moment. Do you reach for the trusty grey sweatshirt you’ve worn on repeat for the past 200 days? Or are you ready to try something new? Either way is fine, but if it’s the latter then we have some good news for you.
The knitted vest has become a staple item this season. Now, thanks to Dior and Prada parading the style down the autumn/winter 2020 runways, they’re making a comeback. To add to the sleeveless knitwear trend, it’s time to welcome the knitted waistcoat into the mix.
Like the vest, the knit waistcoat is now a classic you can tie into your everyday uniform. The only difference from the vest is the button-down style. Ganni has created iterations with bejewelled buttons (a mini trend of its own) and Zara was quick to follow.
So how do you wear the knitted vest? Like a cardigan, put it over a white T-shirt, layer over a roll neck jumper or pop it on over a shirt for a preppy look. Wear it with the buttons done up to style similarly to a vest, undone as a loose, open waistcoat or a few buttons popped for an in-between look that works.
Wether you know them as knit waistcoats, knitted gilets or a classic sleeveless cardigan (with buttons), it’s the cosy layering trend to be familiar with right now. Here’s our edit of the seven styles to try.
Ganni waistcoat
Ganni is the OG of the button-down knitted waistcoat. This cosy cashmere number also comes in green and fashion influencer Trine makes a strong case for wearing it with an orange shirt..
Mango waistcoat
Unsure whether to try out the trend? Ease yourself in and go for fail-safe black. You could even wear this one undone over your favourite midi dress and thick tread boots.
Zara waistcoat
Bored of the same sweater on repeat? Mix it up and try adding this blue beauty over a T-shirt or roll neck top instead. Bejewelled buttons are an added bonus.
Stradivarius waistcoat
For an updated ‘grandad’ vest look, go for this pastel argyle check style from Stradivarius. Bring it straight into 2021 by styling with loungewear.
Monki waistcoat
Relaxed, fuss-free knitwear is what winter calls for. Treat this like you would a classic cardigan and throw on over every top you own.
Sandro waistcoat
If you’re feeling like making a real statement on your daily walk, opt for this green Sandro style. Part of the collaboration edit with french singer Clara Luciani, it’ll make your outfits pop.
Loose Threads Plus
Go neutral and you can’t go wrong. Grab the knitted waistcoat in cream, tan or black to make sure it’ll go with everything in your existing wardrobe with no effort needed.
Shop Loose Threads Plus oversized cable knit lounge sweater at Asos, £32
