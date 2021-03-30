A simple knot or twist on your favourite dress or skirt will revolutionise the way you wear your favourite styles this season.
As sunny days break through to brighten all of our days, we can slowly start ditching the multiple layers we’ve been sporting so far this year. Now, it’s time to focus on the separates that’ll see you though every outing you’ll hopefully have this summer. The joyous moment of freeing our feet from socks and boots is upon us, and now is officially the best time to shop for sandals that are bound to sell out. Not only for summer sandals, it’s also the best time to snap up the best dresses and skirts, too.
We’ve already given you the down-low on the slit midi skirts that are key for spring/summer 2021, and we’re about to add another detail to the mix. It’s all about tiny tweaks that make your outfits inevitably more chic, and knotted styles are stealing the limelight this season.
We’re not talking a simple belt tie, we mean the fabric of the dress or skirt being knotted to create a small detail that makes a big impact.
Think a summery sarong style skirt or your favourite shirt dress with a twisted knot drawing the eye in at the front. Any dress or skirt style gets the seal of approval as long as it has the sleek, knotted detail somewhere on the design.
Managing to make any summer dress or skirt look premium; Asos has created the dream black cut-out style that ticks of so many trends in one, Jacquemus’ mini style is back for another season and Zara has iteration that bound to reach cult status.
Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best knotted skirts and dresses to shop for spring.
Shop best knotted skirts and dresses
Bondi Born skirt
Firstly, how insanely gorgeous is this sage shade? And secondly, how much does it make you want to start the countdown to summer? This skirt with matching top is a spring/summer dream pairing.
Shop Bondi Born Electronics tie-front linen midi skirt at Net-a-Porter, £545
Zara dress
Planning those June outfits? This pastel pink beauty from Zara is one that’ll make getting dressed up again super easy. Try it out with red lippie and white heeled sandals.
Sundarbay skirt
A go-to for chic, minimalist pieces, Sundarbay has nailed the knot skirt look with this cream midi. Keep it classic with a white T-shirt or vest top and chunky sandals.
Asos dress
Ticking off multiple dress trends in one – including black, cut-out and knotted – this wow style from Asos is a hero buy. Swish around in nothing but the dress and a pair of strappy sandals for summer.
Reformation dress
Be prepared to swoon over this wrap tie dress. In rust, black, navy and red, take your pick over at LA-born brand Reformation. Dress down with flip flops and up with heeled mules when the weather is warm.
H&M dress
In beige or black, this universally flattering shirt dress in sizes XS-XXL is one of those ‘throw on anytime’ styles. Simply add trainers, gold jewellery and a baguette bag, and go.
Zara dress
Created using 50% recycled materials, this subtle floral printed beauty is bound to be one of Zara’s most popular dresses this season. Keep it relaxed with box-fresh kicks.
Jacquemus dressThe Instagram famous Jacquemus dress is doing the rounds again this sunny season. Layer over a second skin mesh top with boots for now and wear with nothing but sandals when peek summer hits.
Shop Jacquemus Bahia knotted crepe shirt dress at Matches, £450
Nanushka skirt
This vegan leather skirt will work across all seasons, every year. The neutral shade means it’ll go well with everything in your existing wardrobe, too.
Uterqüe dress
We’re thinking into the future here with this satin maxi dress of dreamy. Perfect for every upcoming soirée later in the year, you’ll find so many excuses to wear this one.
Solace London dress
The punchy colour combined with the plunging neckline and wearable length makes it a style you’ll look forward to wearing. For a fancy dinner party or a night out post-lockdown, this dress doesn’t need accessories to make it a showstopper.
Shop Solace London Lorena knotted midi dress at Browns, £330
Images: courtesy of brands