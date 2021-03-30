As sunny days break through to brighten all of our days, we can slowly start ditching the multiple layers we’ve been sporting so far this year. Now, it’s time to focus on the separates that’ll see you though every outing you’ll hopefully have this summer. The joyous moment of freeing our feet from socks and boots is upon us, and now is officially the best time to shop for sandals that are bound to sell out. Not only for summer sandals, it’s also the best time to snap up the best dresses and skirts, too.

We’ve already given you the down-low on the slit midi skirts that are key for spring/summer 2021, and we’re about to add another detail to the mix. It’s all about tiny tweaks that make your outfits inevitably more chic, and knotted styles are stealing the limelight this season.