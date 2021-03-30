Knotted dresses and skirts are the way to update your favourite style for spring/summer 2021

A simple knot or twist on your favourite dress or skirt will revolutionise the way you wear your favourite styles this season.

As sunny days break through to brighten all of our days, we can slowly start ditching the multiple layers we’ve been sporting so far this year. Now, it’s time to focus on the separates that’ll see you though every outing you’ll hopefully have this summer. The joyous moment of freeing our feet from socks and boots is upon us, and now is officially the best time to shop for sandals that are bound to sell out. Not only for summer sandals, it’s also the best time to snap up the best dresses and skirts, too. 

We’ve already given you the down-low on the slit midi skirts that are key for spring/summer 2021, and we’re about to add another detail to the mix. It’s all about tiny tweaks that make your outfits inevitably more chic, and knotted styles are stealing the limelight this season. 

We’re not talking a simple belt tie, we mean the fabric of the dress or skirt being knotted to create a small detail that makes a big impact. 

Think a summery sarong style skirt or  your favourite shirt dress with a twisted knot drawing the eye in at the front. Any dress or skirt style gets the seal of approval as long as it has the sleek, knotted detail somewhere on the design. 

Managing to make any summer dress or skirt look premium; Asos has created the dream black cut-out style that ticks of so many trends in one, Jacquemus’ mini style is back for another season and Zara has iteration that  bound to reach cult status. 

Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best knotted skirts and dresses to shop for spring. 

Shop best knotted skirts and dresses

  • Asos dress

    Asos dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Asos

    Ticking off multiple dress trends in one – including black, cut-out and knotted – this wow style from Asos is a hero buy. Swish around in nothing but the dress and a pair of strappy sandals for summer.

    Shop cut out mid dress at Asos, £32

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation dress

    Reformation dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Reformation

    Be prepared to swoon over this wrap tie dress. In rust, black, navy and red, take your pick over at LA-born brand Reformation. Dress down with flip flops and up with heeled mules when the weather is warm.

    Shop Kaila dress at Reformation, £106

    BUY NOW

  • H&M dress

    H&M dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: H&M

    In beige or black, this universally flattering shirt dress in sizes XS-XXL is one of those ‘throw on anytime’ styles. Simply add trainers, gold jewellery and a baguette bag, and go.  

    Shop tie-front shirt dress at H&M, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Zara dress

    Zara dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Zara

    Created using 50% recycled materials, this subtle floral printed beauty is bound to be one of Zara’s most popular dresses this season. Keep it relaxed with box-fresh kicks. 

    Shop shirt dress with knot at Zara, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Jacquemus dress

    Jacquemus dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Jacquemus
    The Instagram famous Jacquemus dress is doing the rounds again this sunny season. Layer over a second skin mesh top with boots for now and wear with nothing but sandals when peek summer hits. 

    Shop Jacquemus Bahia knotted crepe shirt dress at Matches, £450

    BUY NOW

  • Nanushka skirt

    Nanushka skirt
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Nanushka

    This vegan leather skirt will work across all seasons, every year. The neutral shade means it’ll go well with everything in your existing wardrobe, too. 

    Shop Amas skirt at Nanushka, £345

    BUY NOW

  • Uterqüe dress

    Uterqüe dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Uterqüe

    We’re thinking into the future here with this satin maxi dress of dreamy. Perfect for every upcoming soirée later in the year, you’ll find so many excuses to wear this one. 

    Shop draped flowy dress at Uterqüe, £185

    BUY NOW

  • Solace London dress

    Solace London dress
    Best knotted skirts and dresses: Solace London

    The punchy colour combined with the plunging neckline and wearable length makes it a style you’ll look forward to wearing. For a fancy dinner party or a night out post-lockdown, this dress doesn’t need accessories to make it a showstopper. 

    Shop Solace London Lorena knotted midi dress at Browns, £330

    BUY NOW

