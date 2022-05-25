Ignoring the persistent drizzle that appears to plague our skies, summer is nevertheless fast approaching, which means one thing and one thing only for us frock fanatics: dresses galore.

Should your frock arsenal be in need of a seasonal update, however, there is a sartorial silver lining to be found in lace-trimmed dresses, which prove that the tiniest detailing can make the greatest difference.

Most often added to the hems of slip dresses but also found on the bodices of more form-fitting dresses, just a touch of lace makes all the difference as far as these summer-ready frocks are concerned. All that’s required of you is to throw on your favourite trainers, your biggest pair of sunglasses and just watch how the lace-detailed dress becomes the most hardworking piece in your wardrobe in no time at all. These are a few of our favourites.