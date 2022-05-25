All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Don’t overcomplicate summer dressing; keep it simple with this straightforward style of dress that the fashion world is loving.
Ignoring the persistent drizzle that appears to plague our skies, summer is nevertheless fast approaching, which means one thing and one thing only for us frock fanatics: dresses galore.
Should your frock arsenal be in need of a seasonal update, however, there is a sartorial silver lining to be found in lace-trimmed dresses, which prove that the tiniest detailing can make the greatest difference.
Most often added to the hems of slip dresses but also found on the bodices of more form-fitting dresses, just a touch of lace makes all the difference as far as these summer-ready frocks are concerned. All that’s required of you is to throw on your favourite trainers, your biggest pair of sunglasses and just watch how the lace-detailed dress becomes the most hardworking piece in your wardrobe in no time at all. These are a few of our favourites.
Free People Tri Me midi slip
Easy, breezy and ready for a spin this summer, Free People’s lace-trimmed slip dress is the stuff of dreams. Keep it bohemian with a pair of stomper boots or flip flops and some tinted sunglasses.
AllSaints Lali dress
An MBD (midi black dress) isn’t just for the winter months; it works work just as well for summer when they’re kept lacey, slip-inspired and dainty. This ankle-grazing iteration is the perfect example.
Sleeping with Jacques Chilli lace-trimmed dress
Sleeping with Jacques’ summer-ready collection is deftly named Play and is brimming with all of the colourful lace-trimmed slips your heart could desire.
Shop Sleeping with Jacques Chilli lace-trimmed dress at Net-a-Porter, £326
Karen Millen hammered satin and lace slip dress
Should you have any wedding obligations to attend to this summer, make sure you do it in lace-trimmed glory. This sorbet toned slip is the ultimate place to start if you’re floundering in the dark for something to wear.
Asos Design Curve midi slip dress
Don’t just settle for any old floral dress, look to this lace-trimmed slip iteration instead, which will kill two trend birds with one stone.
Reformation Provence silk dress
Luckily for fans of this particularly flattering dress, it’s available in a quartet of colours. We’ll be reaching first for this amethyst-toned number and then for the chocolate brown shade (before snapping up the other two, of course).
Rixo Simone dress
Rixo’s silky, slinky dresses are a fashion favourite for good reason, thanks to their pastel tones and – you guessed it – lace trim. This dainty pink slip is a true seasonal must-have.
Cos lace V-neck slip dress
Minidresses needn’t be worn with bare legs ever again, thanks to this year’s love-in with the dresses-worn-over-trousers trend. Bag Cos’ inky-black lace-trimmed mini and throw it on over jeans or black trousers for a simplistic style update.
Lavish Alice Curve baroque lace-trim dress
Serving up a serious sartorial helping of Bridgerton-inspired chic, Lavish Alice’s baroque mini is the lace-trimmed mini of dreams.
Asos Design satin midi dress with lace trim
You’ve got your gingham mini, your gingham maxi and now’s time to snap up your gingham (and lace-trimmed) midi, which hits the perfect sweet spot between the two.
Never Fully Dressed lilac mini dress
Never Fully Dressed’s colourblocked dresses are always a surefire win, but never more so when they come complete with a lace trim too.
Images: courtesy of brands