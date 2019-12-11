Christmas gift guide: the best last-minute gifts under £50
- Billie Bhatia
For those who have yet to start their Christmas shopping, or for those just need the finishing touch - we have rounded up the best gifts under £50 for you.
The dream: You’ve got the bulk of your Christmas shopping out of the way now. In fact, it’s actually sitting in neatly wrapped brown paper piles under your colour-coordinated tree. Name tags have been scribed in the most beautiful handwriting (those calligraphy pens from last Christmas really came in handy), and the bows have been tied with such precision you could pass as a Christmas elf. All that’s left now is to fill the personalised stockings that you have lovingly hand-embroidered for every member of your family.
The reality: You are still to do the bulk of your Christmas shopping and you need really great last-minute gifts that either act as killer stocking filers or legitimate presents for your favourite people.
From Mulberry to Aspinal and Paul Smith to Diptyque these are the gifts that are guaranteed to light up your Christmas.
Johnsons of Elgin gloves
Keep the cold away in style with Johnstons of Elgin’s cashmere gloves.
Cashmere gloves, £45, Johnstons of Elgin
Soho Home book
Because who doesn’t love to eat, drink and nap? Soho House’s coffee table book is a welcome addition to every home this Christmas.
Eat, drink, nap book, £30, Soho Home
Shrimps hairclip
Pearl hair slides were big accessories business this year, but have you ever seen a prettier one than this Shrimps clip? Add to a bun, a ponytail or simply slide into your side-parting.
Pearl hairclip, £30, Shrimps
Smythson notebook
Smython’s ‘Make It Happen’ notebook is surely the only way to kick off resolutions.
Notebook, £45, Smythson
Ven Store cashmere eye mask
It doesn’t get more luxury than falling asleep with a cashmere eye mask on. Sign us up to that nap.
Cashmere eye mask, £30, Ven Store
Aesop Room
To make your room smell wonderful long after the scents of roast potatoes and mulled wine have left the building.
Room spray, £40, Aesop
Barbour scarf
A wardrobe staple and a timeless classic, Barbour’s wool scarf is a Christmas present to keep forever.
Wool scarf, £24.95, Barbour
Zara headband
Zara’s now cult headband is making the rounds this party season, snap it up before it’s too late.
Embellished headband, £17.99, Zara
Mulberry notebooks
Start the year with brand spanking new Mulberry stationary.
5-pack notebook, £25, Mulberry
Gucci lipstick
When lipstick is this perfect it’s almost a shame to use it. Almost…
Lipstick, £34, Gucci Beauty
Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall plate
Fashion’s favourite artist, Luke Edward Hall has teamed up with Richard Ginori for an interiors collaboration sure to brighten up any home.
Shell plate, £45, Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall
Net-A-Porter vanity case
Because nothing is worse than keeping your cosmetics in an airport plastic bag for the duration of your holiday.
Vegan faux leather vanity case, £20, Net-A-Porter
No.22 Laundry Room candle
Nothing beats the smell of fresh laundry, which is why No.22 Laundry Room scent might just be our favourite yet.
Laundry Room candle, £40, No.22
Paul Smith pencils
Paul Smith pencil to go with your new diary, new notebook and new you in 2020.
Box of 12 pencils, £15, Paul Smith
Hunter bobble hat
Sporting Hunter’s Moustache design, this hat will keep you snug all season long.
Moustache bobble hat, £25, Hunter
Christopher Kane eye mask
Because what is more joyful than sleeping at any time of the day during the Christmas break?
’More Joy’ silk eye mask, £40, Christopher Kane
Jo Loves Chirstmas cracker
Way better than the ones on the Christmas table, Jo Loves’ limited edition holds a fragrance body spray and paint brush.
Fig cracker, £40, Jo Loves
Daphine gold hoops
When it comes to fashion must-haves, a pair of classic gold hoops ranks pretty high on the list. This season we are all over this pair from designer, Daphine.
Classic hoops, £40, Daphine
Slip hair accessories
In case you missed it, outfits weren’t complete without the addition of a hair accessory in 2019, and 2020 is looking much the same.
Silk hair set, £45, Slip
Missoma moon stud
Ticking off the tiny trend and the celestial trend, we’ll take one of these Missoma earrings. Maybe, even two.
Moon earring, £27 (each), Missoma
Le Labo hand cream
This plant-based formula is made with shea butter (to nourish), sweet almond (to moisturize) and peony root (to repair). Exactly what we need post Christmas.
Hand cream, £19, Le Labo
Images: courtesy of brands