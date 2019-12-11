Christmas gift guide: the best last-minute gifts under £50

Fashion

For those who have yet to start their Christmas shopping, or for those just need the finishing touch - we have rounded up the best gifts under £50 for you. 

The dream: You’ve got the bulk of your Christmas shopping out of the way now. In fact, it’s actually sitting in neatly wrapped brown paper piles under your colour-coordinated tree. Name tags have been scribed in the most beautiful handwriting (those calligraphy pens from last Christmas really came in handy), and the bows have been tied with such precision you could pass as a Christmas elf. All that’s left now is to fill the personalised stockings that you have lovingly hand-embroidered for every member of your family.

The reality: You are still to do the bulk of your Christmas shopping and you need really great last-minute gifts that either act as killer stocking filers or legitimate presents for your favourite people.

From Mulberry to Aspinal and Paul Smith to Diptyque these are the gifts that are guaranteed to light up your Christmas. 

  Johnsons of Elgin gloves

    Johnstons of Elgin gloves
    Christmas gift guide: Johnstons of Elgin gloves

    Keep the cold away in style with Johnstons of Elgin’s cashmere gloves. 

    Cashmere gloves, £45, Johnstons of Elgin 

    BUY JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN GLOVES HERE

  Soho Home book

    Soho Home book
    Christmas gift guide: Soho Home book

    Because who doesn’t love to eat, drink and nap? Soho House’s coffee table book is a welcome addition to every home this Christmas.

     Eat, drink, nap book, £30, Soho Home 

    BUY SOHO HOME BOOK HERE

  Shrimps hairclip

    Shrimps hairclip
    Christmas gift guide: Shrimps hairclip

    Pearl hair slides were big accessories business this year, but have you ever seen a prettier one than this Shrimps clip? Add to a bun, a ponytail or simply slide into your side-parting. 

    Pearl hairclip, £30, Shrimps 

    BUY SHRIMPS HAIRCLIP HERE

  Smythson notebook

    Smythson notebook
    Christmas gift guide: Smythson notebook

    Smython’s ‘Make It Happen’ notebook is surely the only way to kick off resolutions.

     Notebook, £45, Smythson

    BUY SMYTHSON NOTEBOOK HERE

  Ven Store cashmere eye mask

    Ven Store cashmere eye mask
    Christmas gift guide: Ven Store cashmere eye mask

    It doesn’t get more luxury than falling asleep with a cashmere eye mask on. Sign us up to that nap. 

    Cashmere eye mask, £30, Ven Store 

    BUY VEN STORE EYE MASK HERE

  Aesop Room

    Aesop Room
    Christmas gift guide: Aesop Room

    To make your room smell wonderful long after the scents of roast potatoes and mulled wine have left the building. 

    Room spray, £40, Aesop 

    BUY AESOP ROOM SPRAY HERE

  Barbour scarf

    Barbour scarf
    Christmas gift guide: Barbour scarf

    A wardrobe staple and a timeless classic, Barbour’s wool scarf is a Christmas present to keep forever. 

    Wool scarf, £24.95, Barbour

    BUY BARBOUR SCARF HERE

  Zara headband

    Zara headband
    Christmas gift guide: Zara headband

    Zara’s now cult headband is making the rounds this party season, snap it up before it’s too late. 

    Embellished headband, £17.99, Zara

    BUY ZARA HEADBAND HERE

  Mulberry notebooks

    Mulberry notebooks
    Christmas gift guide: Mulberry notebooks

    Start the year with brand spanking new Mulberry stationary. 

    5-pack notebook, £25, Mulberry

    BUY MULBERRY NOTEBOOKS HERE

  Gucci lipstick

    Christmas gift guide: Gucci lipstick
    Christmas gift guide: Gucci lipstick

    When lipstick is this perfect it’s almost a shame to use it. Almost… 

    Lipstick, £34, Gucci Beauty 

    BUY GUCCI LIPSTICK HERE

  Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall plate

    Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall plate
    Christmas gift guide: Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall plate

    Fashion’s favourite artist, Luke Edward Hall has teamed up with Richard Ginori for an interiors collaboration sure to brighten up any home. 

    Shell plate, £45, Richard Ginori x Luke Edward Hall 

    BUY RICHARD GINORI X LUKE EDWARD HALL PLATE HERE

  Net-A-Porter vanity case

    Net-A-Porter vanity case
    Christmas gift guide: Net-A-Porter vanity case

    Because nothing is worse than keeping your cosmetics in an airport plastic bag for the duration of your holiday. 

    Vegan faux leather vanity case, £20, Net-A-Porter

    BUY NET-A-PORTER VANITY CASE

  No.22 Laundry Room candle

    No22 Laundry Room candle
    Christmas gift guide: No22 Laundry Room candle

    Nothing beats the smell of fresh laundry, which is why No.22 Laundry Room scent might just be our favourite yet. 

    Laundry Room candle, £40, No.22 

    BUY NO.22 CANDLE HERE

  Paul Smith pencils

    Paul Smith pencils
    Christmas gift guide: Paul Smith pencils

    Paul Smith pencil to go with your new diary, new notebook and new you in 2020. 

    Box of 12 pencils, £15, Paul Smith 

    BUY PAUL SMITH PENCILS HERE

  Hunter bobble hat

    Hunter bobble hat
    Christmas gift guide: Hunter bobble hat

    Sporting Hunter’s Moustache design, this hat will keep you snug all season long. 

    Moustache bobble hat, £25, Hunter 

    BUY HUNTER HAT HERE

  Christopher Kane eye mask

    Christopher Kane eye mask
    Christmas gift guide: Christopher Kane eye mask

    Because what is more joyful than sleeping at any time of the day during the Christmas break? 

    ’More Joy’ silk eye mask, £40, Christopher Kane 

    BUY CHRISTOPHER KANE EYE MASK HERE

  Jo Loves Chirstmas cracker

    Jo Loves Chirstmas cracker
    Christmas gift guide: Jo Loves Chirstmas cracker

    Way better than the ones on the Christmas table, Jo Loves’ limited edition holds a fragrance body spray and paint brush. 

    Fig cracker, £40, Jo Loves 

    BUY JO LOVES CRACKER HERE

  Daphine gold hoops

    Daphine gold hoops
    Christmas gift guide: Daphine gold hoops

    When it comes to fashion must-haves, a pair of classic gold hoops ranks pretty high on the list. This season we are all over this pair from designer, Daphine. 

    Classic hoops, £40, Daphine

    BUY DAPHINE HOOPS HERE

  Slip hair accessories

    Slip hair accessories
    Christmas gift guide: Slip hair accessories

    In case you missed it, outfits weren’t complete without the addition of a hair accessory in 2019, and 2020 is looking much the same. 

    Silk hair set, £45, Slip 

    BUY SLIP HAIR SET HERE

  Missoma moon stud

    Missoma moon stud
    Christmas gift guide: Missoma moon stud

    Ticking off the tiny trend and the celestial trend, we’ll take one of these Missoma earrings. Maybe, even two. 

    Moon earring, £27 (each), Missoma 

    BUY MISSOMA EARRING HERE

  Le Labo hand cream

    Le Labo hand cream
    Christmas gift guide: Le Labo hand cream

    This plant-based formula is made with shea butter (to nourish), sweet almond (to moisturize) and peony root (to repair). Exactly what we need post Christmas. 

    Hand cream, £19, Le Labo 

    BUY HAND CREAM HERE

Images: courtesy of brands 

