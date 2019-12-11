Christmas gift guide: the best last-minute gifts under £50

The dream: You’ve got the bulk of your Christmas shopping out of the way now. In fact, it’s actually sitting in neatly wrapped brown paper piles under your colour-coordinated tree. Name tags have been scribed in the most beautiful handwriting (those calligraphy pens from last Christmas really came in handy), and the bows have been tied with such precision you could pass as a Christmas elf. All that’s left now is to fill the personalised stockings that you have lovingly hand-embroidered for every member of your family.

The reality: You are still to do the bulk of your Christmas shopping and you need really great last-minute gifts that either act as killer stocking filers or legitimate presents for your favourite people.