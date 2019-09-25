This is the only jacket on our wish list right now thanks to the 'new in' sections
- Danielle Fowler
According to fashion’s best-dressed power players, a major 90s fashion item is set to make a comeback this autumn/winter: the leather blazer.
Some of fashion’s best-dressed have already found the perfect garm designed to tackle the drizzle sans umbrella this autumn/winter: the leather blazer.
Once a trophy item championed by 90s cool girls Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford, the timeless blazer has come full circle and is back on the fashion map once again.
There’s nothing to say you can’t style them now, how they were worn back in the 90s. A T-shirt and midi skirt or a roll neck and jeans (as worn by Cindy, below) is still a go-to combo for autumn/winter.
Carrying the torch the past few years is the millennial supermodel set – we’re talking the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber – who have all gifted us a lesson in styling out the cult item for autumn/winter 2020.
The Instagram pack have also whole-heartedly thrown themselves into the trend too with knee-high white boots, chunky gold hoops and slicked-back hair completing the social media-ready aesthetic.
But it was only a matter of time until the blazer made a well-deserved comeback, and we couldn’t be happier. The fail-safe option is to opt for a black style, this way you can simply switch out your usual black cotton style for the leather iteration.
Front row fixture, Emili Sindlev, gave the autumn staple a retro spin layered a tan version over a swirl-print dress and knee-high boots. Layering the blazer over a mini dress is the perfect way to transition between seasons.
When the temperatures plummet towards the end of the year, be brave and try a double leather hit by mixing your blazer with leather trousers. It’s the autumn/winter version of double denim for spring/summer.
Shop best leather blazers
& Other Stories
We can always trust & Other Stories for a series of killer blazers each season. Linen has been swapped to luxe leather and we can’t wait to wear it over floral midi dresses with stomper boots.
Monki
Cropped blazers have been spotted in the ‘new in’ sections as a micro trend this season. Nail two mini trends at once with this cropped, faux leather (affordable) style from Monki.
Rejina Pyo
Introducing the item every Fashion Week would have worn at the shows this season. This Rejina Pyo jacket in shiny patent faux leather with statement collar and contrast stitch is the cover-up you won’t regret investing in.
Shop Rejina Pyo Felix patent faux leather blazer, £625 (net-a-porter.com)
Arket leather blazer
Arket’s leather looks bagged a front row seat this Fashion Month so we can guarantee that shoppers will make a beeline for the Scandi powerhouse’s latest drop. Rachel Green, eat your heart out.
Leather blazer, £225, Arket
& Other Stories leather wrap-around jacket
Oh, hello. If you’d rather invest in a more trans-seasonal piece then add this to the very top of your lust list. It’s the chicest way to stay rain-proof on your morning commute.
Leather wrap-around jacket, £299, & Other Stories
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands