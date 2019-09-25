Fashion

This is the only jacket on our wish list right now thanks to the 'new in' sections

Danielle Fowler
According to fashion’s best-dressed power players, a major 90s fashion item is set to make a comeback this autumn/winter: the leather blazer.

Once a trophy item championed by 90s cool girls Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford, the timeless blazer has come full circle and is back on the fashion map once again.

gwyneth-paltrow-leather-blazer
Gwyneth Paltrow in 1995

There’s nothing to say you can’t style them now, how they were worn back in the 90s. A T-shirt and midi skirt or a roll neck and jeans (as worn by Cindy, below) is still a go-to combo for autumn/winter. 

cindy-crawford-leather-blazer-1991
Cindy Crawford in 1991

Carrying the torch the past few years is the millennial supermodel set – we’re talking the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber – who have all gifted us a lesson in styling out the cult item for autumn/winter 2020. 

The Instagram pack have also whole-heartedly thrown themselves into the trend too with knee-high white boots, chunky gold hoops and slicked-back hair completing the social media-ready aesthetic. 

Street style wearing black leather blazer
Street style wearing black leather blazer

But it was only a matter of time until the blazer made a well-deserved comeback, and we couldn’t be happier. The fail-safe option is to opt for a black style, this way you can simply switch out your usual black cotton style for the leather iteration.

emili-lfw-leather-blazer
Emili Sindlev at London Fashion Week spring/summer 20

Front row fixture, Emili Sindlev, gave the autumn staple a retro spin layered a tan version over a swirl-print dress and knee-high boots. Layering the blazer over a mini dress is the perfect way to transition between seasons. 

Street style wearing leather blazer
Street style wearing leather blazer

When the temperatures plummet towards the end of the year, be brave and try a double leather hit by mixing your blazer with leather trousers. It’s the autumn/winter version of double denim for spring/summer. 

Shop best leather blazers

  • Arket leather blazer

    arket-leather-blazer

    Arket’s leather looks bagged a front row seat this Fashion Month so we can guarantee that shoppers will make a beeline for the Scandi powerhouse’s latest drop. Rachel Green, eat your heart out.

    Leather blazer, £225, Arket 

    Buy Arket Blazer

  • & Other Stories leather wrap-around jacket

    stories-leather-wrap-blazer

    Oh, hello. If you’d rather invest in a more trans-seasonal piece then add this to the very top of your lust list. It’s the chicest way to stay rain-proof on your morning commute.

    Leather wrap-around jacket, £299, & Other Stories

    Buy & Other Stories Belted Jacket

Images: Getty/courtesy of brands