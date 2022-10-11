Winter fashion 2022: 11 best leather bomber jackets

11 leather bomber jackets that will make you fall in love with winter

This jacket trend has dominated the autumn/winter 2022 runways, and we’ve found the best ones to buy now. 

Whether you’re mad about Maverick or gaga about Goose, leather bomber jackets are back for autumn, encouraging us to live out our Top Gun-style dreams. Combining a love for leather with the laid-back bomber style, they’re cool, casual and keep the cold breeze away, making them quite possibly the perfect jacket for winter weather.

Sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways of Loewe, Givenchy, Miu Miu and more, it’s safe to say the luxury labels have spoken, solidifying the bomber jacket as a style staple for this season and beyond. But, we have to wonder, did they ever really go out of style? Not really – they simply took a brief hiatus from being the standout star to let oversized blazers, trusty trench coats and puffers take centre stage for a while.

Of course, they’re best for those who like a relaxed fitting coat. There are no trench-like waist belts, body skimming biker fits or the structured silhouettes you’d get with a blazer – just a whole lot of leather, big and baggy with a no-frills approach to design. 

Loewe runway model in bomber jacket
Loewe's a/w22 featured lots of leather bomber jackets.

Giving the beloved bomber its shape is an elasticated waistband, cuffed wrists and a baseball collar to subtly save you from the wintry winds. And most of them can be easily layered over collared knits, joyful jumpers and cable knit cardigans when it comes to wrapping up on the coldest of days.

The Frankie Shop, Allsaints and Anine Bing all have lust-worthy leather bombers as part of their new season collection, and we’ve rounded up the best to buy now, from bold black leather to a great-looking grey. And we’ve even got some faux leather options too. 

  • Allsaints Ryder leather jacket

    Allsaints Ryder leather jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: Allsaints Ryder leather jacket

    A slight twist on your classic bomber, this Allsaints pick is an even more pared-back approach. With a loose-fitting bottom hem, it doesn’t have that typical bomber shape. But a high-collared neck, concealed zip, poppers and relaxed shoulders give it a sleek and simple style that everyone is sure to love.

    Shop Allsaints Ryder leather jacket at John Lewis, £399

  • River Island black faux leather quilted bomber jacket

    River Island black faux leather quilted bomber jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: River Island black faux leather quilted bomber jacket

    Combining the basic details of a bomber with a quilted design, this River Island option goes one step further. All the best bits of a bomber are still there, yet the quilting detail elevates the design for a unique finish.

    Shop River Island black faux leather quilted bomber jacket, £70

  • Nanushka Sapir slim regenerated leather boxy cropped jacket

    Nanushka Sapir slim regenerated leather boxy cropped jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: Nanushka Sapir slim regenerated leather boxy cropped jacket

    Lovers of luxury will adore Nanushka, famous for its real and faux leather focus, sharp silhouettes and pared-back simplicity. Made from a blend of leather fibre, polyester and polyurethane, this bomber is soft and warm, while its simplistic structure is the star of the show.

    Shop Nanushka Sapir slim regenerated leather boxy cropped jacket, £765

  • Asos Design faux leather bomber jacket in latte

    Asos Design faux leather bomber jacket in latte
    Best leather bomber jackets: Asos Design faux leather bomber jacket in latte

    Leather bomber jackets don’t have to be black. In fact, this one is the perfect example of how white can work in a winter wardrobe. Another faux leather pick, it’s suitable for vegans and the boxy cut gives it that classic edge.

    Shop Asos Design faux leather bomber jacket in latte, £45

  • The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber

    The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber
    Best leather bomber jackets: The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber

    The Frankie Shop has been a style stalwart for a while now. Yet again proving its stylish prowess, this faux leather bomber is set to be a bestseller. Classic in cut with a rib-knit trim, it looks like your typical oversized leather bomber, but it is in fact crafted from faux leather.

    Shop The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber, £248

  • Superdry Studio leather flight bomber jacket

    Superdry Studio leather flight bomber jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: Superdry Studio leather flight bomber jacket

    You may not have shopped in Superdry since you were a teenager, but the brand really excels when it comes to coats. Made from lambs leather, it’s soft, while simple features such as the centre zip and knit cuffs give it its harder-edged appeal.

    Shop Superdry Studio leather flight bomber jacket, £199.99

  • Asos glamorous retro faux leather bomber jacket in chocolate brown

    Asos glamorous retro faux leather bomber jacket in chocolate brown
    Best leather bomber jackets: Asos glamorous retro faux leather bomber jacket in chocolate brown

    In a deep chocolate-brown colourway, this Asos bomber breaks up the black with a softer approach. Classic in cut, yet a little on the short side, it’ll pair perfectly with dresses, jeans and a good ol’ chunky knit.

    Shop Asos glamorous retro faux leather bomber jacket in chocolate brown, £62

  • The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber

    The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber
    Best leather bomber jackets: The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber

    No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu – you have already seen this The Frankie Shop find. But, the gorgeous grey colour is just too good, so of course, it had to have its own entry.  It is the same shape as the classic black bomber, just a little less harsh for those bored of black.

    Shop The Frankie Shop Hane faux leather bomber, £248

  • Anine Bing Zora jacket

    Anine Bing Zora jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: Anine Bing Zora jacket

    Bringing a bold edge to the beloved biker, this Anine Bing buy is all about volume. Another one made from vegan leather, it’s certain to be a fan-favourite. A sharp collar, concealed zip and elasticated waist, all made from the same fabric, make it stand out from the crowd.

    Shop Anine Bing Zora jacket at Revolve, £497

  • River Island purple faux leather quilted bomber jacket

    River Island purple faux leather quilted bomber jacket
    Best leather bomber jackets: River Island purple faux leather quilted bomber jacket

    Same, same but different, this River Island bomber comes in another colourway, and it’s all about purple. Keeping the quilting detail and adding a zing of colour, this is one for the brave.

    Shop River Island black faux leather quilted bomber jacket, £70

  • Asos Design leather bomber jacket in black

    Asos Design leather bomber jacket in black
    Best leather bomber jackets: Asos Design leather bomber jacket in black

    Possibly the most classic bomber style in this round-up, this Asos option ticks every box for your beloved jacket style. A baseball collar, rib-knit hems and relaxed fit make up the design details, while the matte leather gives a laid-back look.

    Shop Asos design leather bomber jacket in black, £110

