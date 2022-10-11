Whether you’re mad about Maverick or gaga about Goose, leather bomber jackets are back for autumn, encouraging us to live out our Top Gun-style dreams. Combining a love for leather with the laid-back bomber style, they’re cool, casual and keep the cold breeze away, making them quite possibly the perfect jacket for winter weather.

Sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways of Loewe, Givenchy, Miu Miu and more, it’s safe to say the luxury labels have spoken, solidifying the bomber jacket as a style staple for this season and beyond. But, we have to wonder, did they ever really go out of style? Not really – they simply took a brief hiatus from being the standout star to let oversized blazers, trusty trench coats and puffers take centre stage for a while.