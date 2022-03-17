All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Make a chunky leather bomber jacket your go-to plus one this spring.
When it comes to elevating a transitional springtime ensemble, a jacket is without a doubt the only plus one you’ll need once the balmy weather BBQs return.
But this year, as life begins to resemble our existence before you-know-what, forgo your decaying denim jacket and your olde worlde throw-on-and-gos for there’s a new jacket style that’s elbowed its way to the forefront of our collective style consciousness.
The streets of the most recent fashion weeks were flooded with leather bomber jackets – most notably of the vintage-inspired variety – and they’ve parlayed their way front and centre onto the bodies of the most in-demand faces in fashion. Their beauty lies in their stylistic nonchalance, their ability to tone down an outfit with the grunge appeal of a pre-loved piece handed down from generation to generation.
This being fashion, there is now a fleet of intentionally grunge-inspired leather bombers, with everybody from east London label House of Sunny to AllSaints and its signature sumptuous buttery leather. The diktat is clear: here’s a forever jacket that requires minimal styling but promises to bring the wow factor each and every time you wear it. Don’t believe us? Just see for yourself.
House of Sunny Take A Trip bomber jacket
A firm favourite among style’s inner circle, House of Sunny’s violet bomber jacket is perfect for adding a dose of sartorial jazz hands to an otherwise sombre ensemble.
Shop House of Sunny Take A Trip bomber jacket at Urban Outfitters, £156
River Island faux leather bomber jacket
A borg-collared leather bomber jacket is the perfect addition to any outerwear arsenal, and this retro number is proof.
Bershka faux leather bomber jacket
If you picture leather as swathes of brown, then Bershka’s Pepto-Bismol-coloured jacket will be the perfect antidote.
Asos Design leather look quilted bomber jacket
The detailing on this beige leather bomber elevates it far beyond its purse-friendly price tag. Wear with a pair of tapered jeans and some larger-than-life chunky sandals for a simple and stylish take.
Cos padded leather bomber jacket
Cos knows its way around a covetable basic like no other. When all-white outfits feel a bit too summer in the city, adding a chunky, oversized leather bomber will add just the right dose of grunge.
Aligne Campbell leather jacket
The beauty of brown is that it works effortlessly with true blue jeans. Don’t believe us? Just try this leather jacket on for size with a pair and see for yourself.
Asos Design leather look bomber jacket
Crafted from an irresistibly creamy faux leather, Asos’ neutral-toned bomber is the jacket of dreams. Throw on over your favourite floral dresses and your go-to trainers.
AllSaints Miyla cropped leather bomber jacket
With a slight padded cushioning, AllSaints’ black cropped leather bomber is the perfect plus one for any and all high-waisted jeans and nice top ensembles.
JW Anderson leather bomber jacket
The beauty of this mellow wishy-washy shade of blue is that it can tone down even the most outré of outfits while also sprucing up tired get-ups. It’s a win-win in the form of a truly forever jacket.
Images: courtesy of brands