According to the street style set, these leather bomber jackets are about to be everywhere

Make a chunky leather bomber jacket your go-to plus one this spring.

When it comes to elevating a transitional springtime ensemble, a jacket is without a doubt the only plus one you’ll need once the balmy weather BBQs return.

But this year, as life begins to resemble our existence before you-know-what, forgo your decaying denim jacket and your olde worlde throw-on-and-gos for there’s a new jacket style that’s elbowed its way to the forefront of our collective style consciousness.

A classic leather bomber jacket is a sure-fire fashion win.

The streets of the most recent fashion weeks were flooded with leather bomber jackets – most notably of the vintage-inspired variety – and they’ve parlayed their way front and centre onto the bodies of the most in-demand faces in fashion. Their beauty lies in their stylistic nonchalance, their ability to tone down an outfit with the grunge appeal of a pre-loved piece handed down from generation to generation.

This being fashion, there is now a fleet of intentionally grunge-inspired leather bombers, with everybody from east London label House of Sunny to AllSaints and its signature sumptuous buttery leather. The diktat is clear: here’s a forever jacket that requires minimal styling but promises to bring the wow factor each and every time you wear it. Don’t believe us? Just see for yourself.

  • Aligne Campbell leather jacket

    Aligne Campbell leather jacket

    The beauty of brown is that it works effortlessly with true blue jeans. Don’t believe us? Just try this leather jacket on for size with a pair and see for yourself.

    Shop Aligne Campbell leather jacket, £192.50

  • Asos Design leather look bomber jacket

    Asos Design leather look bomber jacket

    Crafted from an irresistibly creamy faux leather, Asos’ neutral-toned bomber is the jacket of dreams. Throw on over your favourite floral dresses and your go-to trainers.

    Shop Asos Design leather look bomber jacket, £45

  • AllSaints Miyla cropped leather bomber jacket

    AllSaints Miyla cropped leather bomber jacket

    With a slight padded cushioning, AllSaints’ black cropped leather bomber is the perfect plus one for any and all high-waisted jeans and nice top ensembles.

    Shop AllSaints Miyla cropped leather bomber jacket, £429

  • JW Anderson leather bomber jacket

    JW Anderson leather bomber jacket

    The beauty of this mellow wishy-washy shade of blue is that it can tone down even the most outré of outfits while also sprucing up tired get-ups. It’s a win-win in the form of a truly forever jacket.

    Shop JW Anderson leather bomber jacket, £2,390

