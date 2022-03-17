But this year, as life begins to resemble our existence before you-know-what, forgo your decaying denim jacket and your olde worlde throw-on-and-gos for there’s a new jacket style that’s elbowed its way to the forefront of our collective style consciousness.

When it comes to elevating a transitional springtime ensemble, a jacket is without a doubt the only plus one you’ll need once the balmy weather BBQs return.

The streets of the most recent fashion weeks were flooded with leather bomber jackets – most notably of the vintage-inspired variety – and they’ve parlayed their way front and centre onto the bodies of the most in-demand faces in fashion. Their beauty lies in their stylistic nonchalance, their ability to tone down an outfit with the grunge appeal of a pre-loved piece handed down from generation to generation.

This being fashion, there is now a fleet of intentionally grunge-inspired leather bombers, with everybody from east London label House of Sunny to AllSaints and its signature sumptuous buttery leather. The diktat is clear: here’s a forever jacket that requires minimal styling but promises to bring the wow factor each and every time you wear it. Don’t believe us? Just see for yourself.