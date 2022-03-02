Best comfortable back-to-work leather loafers to buy now 2022
Fashion

Leather loafers are the back-to-work staple your wardrobe needs: here are our favourites

Banish all thoughts of Gossip Girl from your mind, the leather loafer is back with a vengeance for 2022. And it’s set be the back-to-work style staple you never knew you needed.

Now that the fashion realm is embracing all things sensible, our feet can finally rejoice that they’ll no longer be stuffed into the stifling toes of pointed heels or fancy flats.

Because if there’s one sartorial silver lining of the pandemic, it’s that our new-found love of comfort has facilitated the long-awaited return of a once-firm fashion favourite: the leather loafer

A comfortable pair of leather loafers will see you through the year in style.

Once the staple of our favourite Gossip Girl Upper East Siders, leather loafers were spotted everywhere on the pavements at London Fashion Week, signalling a 20% spike in searches for the comfort-first footwear, according to global fashion platform Lyst.

The beauty in these easy-to-style, once-preppy, now-cool shoes is their versatility – they work just as seamlessly with tights and a micro-minidress as with kick-flared jeans and a cosy jumper, and are ideal if you’re heading back to the office. The outfit combinations with a pair of leather loafers are endless – they’re the epitome of forever footwear that, so long as you look after them, will also look after you. 

  • New Look black chunky cleated loafers

    New Look black chunky cleated loafers

    A chunky loafer is the fashion set’s favourite way of elevating an outfit without embracing a full-on heel. Keep your tights sheer and your hems tiny for a retro but inspired way to wear these simple shoes.

    Shop New Look black chunky cleated loafers, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Reiss Beckton loafers

    Reiss Beckton loafers

    Perfect for summer, these ice-white loafers are a staple for any back-to-work wardrobe. Wear with floaty dresses and crisp jeans for a preppy transitional approach.

    Shop Reiss Beckton loafers, £178

    BUY NOW

  • Cos square-toe leather loafers

    Cos square-toe leather loafers

    Loafers needn’t be monochrome in order to be classic; this chartreuse-hued pair lends a colourful helping hand to tired get-ups.

    Shop Cos square-toe leather loafers, £135

    BUY NOW

  • Grenson Bethany loafers

    Grenson Bethany loafers

    Grenson’s chunky-soled shoes are a forever purchase. Wear with wide-legged trousers and breezy jewel-toned shirts for an easy back-to-the-office ensemble.

    Shop Grenson Bethany loafers, £118

    BUY NOW

  • Dear Frances Luca loafer

    Dear Frances Luca loafer

    Dear Frances is a style-set favourite for obvious reasons: its shoes are refined, elevated and achingly cool. And this pair of chunky brown loafers is no exception.

    Shop Dear Frances Luca loafers, £440

    BUY NOW

  • H&M chunky leather loafer

    H&M chunky leather loafer

    Simply add a crisp shirt and a pair of TikTok-approved work trousers to these chunky-soled loafers for a simple style equation that will always result in a win.

    Shop H&M chunky leather loafers, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw zebra print leather loafers

    Jigsaw zebra print leather loafers

    Black and white shoes are the ultimate way of injecting some fun into any outfit. If your favourite mini or midi skirt feels outdated, then spice it up with this jazzy pair of forever loafers.

    Shop Jigsaw zebra print leather loafers, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Arket leather penny loafers

    Arket leather penny loafers

    Arket’s basics are cult for a reason, and this pair of androgynous brown loafers is proof. Wear with black and white for a 90s-inspired colour palette that ticks all of the style boxes.

    Shop Arket leather penny loafers, £150

    BUY NOW

  • Asra Flo tassel chunky loafers

    Asra Flo tassel chunky loafers

    Wear these chunky tasseled loafers with your favourite tailored work trousers and a casual waistcoat for an easy-peasy springtime outfit.

    Shop Asra Flo tassel chunky loafers, £62

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.