Leather loafers are the back-to-work staple your wardrobe needs: here are our favourites
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Banish all thoughts of Gossip Girl from your mind, the leather loafer is back with a vengeance for 2022. And it’s set be the back-to-work style staple you never knew you needed.
Now that the fashion realm is embracing all things sensible, our feet can finally rejoice that they’ll no longer be stuffed into the stifling toes of pointed heels or fancy flats.
Because if there’s one sartorial silver lining of the pandemic, it’s that our new-found love of comfort has facilitated the long-awaited return of a once-firm fashion favourite: the leather loafer.
Once the staple of our favourite Gossip Girl Upper East Siders, leather loafers were spotted everywhere on the pavements at London Fashion Week, signalling a 20% spike in searches for the comfort-first footwear, according to global fashion platform Lyst.
The beauty in these easy-to-style, once-preppy, now-cool shoes is their versatility – they work just as seamlessly with tights and a micro-minidress as with kick-flared jeans and a cosy jumper, and are ideal if you’re heading back to the office. The outfit combinations with a pair of leather loafers are endless – they’re the epitome of forever footwear that, so long as you look after them, will also look after you.
New Look black chunky cleated loafers
A chunky loafer is the fashion set’s favourite way of elevating an outfit without embracing a full-on heel. Keep your tights sheer and your hems tiny for a retro but inspired way to wear these simple shoes.
Reiss Beckton loafers
Perfect for summer, these ice-white loafers are a staple for any back-to-work wardrobe. Wear with floaty dresses and crisp jeans for a preppy transitional approach.
Cos square-toe leather loafers
Loafers needn’t be monochrome in order to be classic; this chartreuse-hued pair lends a colourful helping hand to tired get-ups.
Grenson Bethany loafers
Grenson’s chunky-soled shoes are a forever purchase. Wear with wide-legged trousers and breezy jewel-toned shirts for an easy back-to-the-office ensemble.
Dear Frances Luca loafer
Dear Frances is a style-set favourite for obvious reasons: its shoes are refined, elevated and achingly cool. And this pair of chunky brown loafers is no exception.
H&M chunky leather loafer
Simply add a crisp shirt and a pair of TikTok-approved work trousers to these chunky-soled loafers for a simple style equation that will always result in a win.
Jigsaw zebra print leather loafers
Black and white shoes are the ultimate way of injecting some fun into any outfit. If your favourite mini or midi skirt feels outdated, then spice it up with this jazzy pair of forever loafers.
Arket leather penny loafers
Arket’s basics are cult for a reason, and this pair of androgynous brown loafers is proof. Wear with black and white for a 90s-inspired colour palette that ticks all of the style boxes.
Asra Flo tassel chunky loafers
Wear these chunky tasseled loafers with your favourite tailored work trousers and a casual waistcoat for an easy-peasy springtime outfit.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.