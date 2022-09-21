All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Spotted on the Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Acne Studios autumn/winter 2022 catwalks, leather trenches are the new trusted trend this season.
Welcoming The Matrix into our wardrobes, leather (or pleather) trench coats are calling our names this autumn. Whether you want to find one like Neo’s, dress like you belong in Dover Street Market – oh, to be so cool – or are after an everyday throw-on-and-go trusty trench, there’s a myriad of options to choose from.
Looks aside, these coats are one of the best picks for cooler days. Leather is, after all, one of the most warming materials to wear as the winter winds start to breeze through. And pleather or vegan leather offers an option for anyone who abstains from wearing animal skins – and it’s often less costly too. Layered over a collared knit for a more structured look, a joyful jumper that really jumps out in colour or even a simple T-shirt and jeans, a good leather trench is sure to see you through this winter and many more to come. All we ask is that you treat it with care, lest you be left with cracks, bald patches or lacklustre leather – and nobody wants that.
Taking our keen Stylist eyes over high street and high-end options, we’ve found 11 of the best leather trenches to buy now from Asos to Calvin Klein. We may be biased, but we think we have curated a captivating edit of coats, so there’s sure to be at least one you love.
Strutting down the Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Acne Studios autumn/winter 2022 catwalks, we’re clearly not the only ones in love with a leather trench. Countless designers have declared it the coat of the season, and we certainly aren’t ones to argue with the trend makers themselves.
So, from chocolate brown to carefully curated creams, greens and anything-but-basic black, keep reading below to see our favourite picks for autumn. Come rain or shine, these are sure to see you through the season in effortless style.
Asos Design tall patched faux leather trench coat in brown
Like a chocolate box of different tones, this faux leather trench is unlike any other we’ve seen before. Falling under the tall section on the site, it’s midi in length on those with long legs and should fall around ankle length on shorter folks. Pick one or two of the tones to pair it with for a perfectly put-together look.
Shop Asos Design tall patched faux leather trench coat in brown, £76
Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat
Sharp and sleek, this trench is all about the angles. Again, it’s crafted from faux leather, making it a great option for vegans and it’s even machine washable – we love to see an easy-to-care-for coat.
Shop Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat at Anthropologie, £155
Karen Millen plus-size leather trench coat
This leather look is incredibly loud, with a ruby-red colour making it instantly stand out. Made from real leather, it’s sure to last a lifetime, and the belted waist and cuffs add an element of interest to really toughen it up.
Calvin Klein leather trench coat
If you’re looking for luxury, this Calvin Klein pick is hard to beat. Pared-back simplicity, there isn’t a lot going on, but that only emphasises the beauty of the design. Heavy-set leather will see you through even the coldest days while a simple waist tie adds shape to the silhouette.
Coast premium leather belted trench coat
Cream in colour, this coat is for those who love their neutrals. Looking like a classic trench in design, with a wide collar, belted cuffs and pockets, it ticks all the trusty trench boxes as well as our leather-loving needs.
Karen Millen leather oversized belted trench coat
Bright and blue, Karen Millen seems to be the go-to shop for bold-coloured coats this season. Catching everyone’s eye in the standout colour, the classic trench silhouette adds extra character.
Shop Karen Millen leather oversized belted trench coat, £479.20
Hush leather trench coat
In a deep chocolate colourway, this coat couldn’t be more perfect for autumn. Shoulder epaulettes and a storm flap create the classic trench coat style while the heavy-look leather elevates it to one of the season’s most lusted over looks.
Kitri Leona green colour block faux-leather coat
Colour blocking is one of the easiest ways to pull multiple colours into one look and this Kitri coat does it just perfectly. With a gorgeous green on one side, black on the other, and a sprinkling of white accents, it will make any outfit pop – no matter how basic.
Topshop faux leather trench coat in orange
Leave it to Topshop to trump all coats on colour. Coming in a colourway perfect for autumn, this bold orange look is brightening up anyone’s day. Whether paired with grey as pictured or clashed with red for a real fiery finish, this is one for those who want to be bold.
Shop Topshop faux leather trench coat in orange at Asos, £95
Bershka faux leather trench coat
Another faux leather option for those wanting to leave real leather alone, this Bershka option is a great pick for a laid-back style. Relaxed in fit, its slouchy shoulders and oversized cut are just perfect for layering over chunky knits and even a blazer.
Mango 100% LWG leather trench coat
Made from LWG (leather working group) leather, this coat is said to care for the environment by promoting more sustainable practices in production. With a sharp silhouette, we’re seeing an exaggerated collar with a slightly oversized fit all tied together with a waist belt. It’s sharp, sleek and certainly for those who take no nonsense.
Images: courtesy of brands