First sign of cooler days and our thoughts turn to leather trousers – it’s never too early to invest in a classic.
I’ve got an unpopular opinion for you: I want to wave goodbye to summer and wear autumn clothes. There, I said it.
As an all-time summer fan I usually want to hang onto Aperol Spritz season for as long as possible. This year, however, I can’t help but want to embrace all the new season clothes as soon as they drop online.
As someone who usually shops every week (yes I know, it’s a problem I’m working on) I haven’t actually bought anything new in the last few months. Maybe it’s because I haven’t had many places to go, or it could be because I did the lockdown wardrobe clear out and discovered items I had forgotten about but I’ve learnt to love my current wardrobe once again. With this being said, it hasn’t stopped me eyeing up the ‘new in’ sections, and I like what I see.
One item in particular has been turning my head away from the new (old) clothes I’ve rediscovered: leather trousers.
I’ve had a leather love-in for quite some time. I remember owning a skin-tight pair in my late teens which led to a full on Ross from Friends moment reminiscent of when he needed talc and lotion to remove his pair. I bought a looser-fit pair from Mango in the sale last year and everyone loved them (even though they were a bargain) and asked me where I got them from. For me, leather (real or faux) are just as easy to wear as jeans. You can keep them casual with a white T-shirt and fresh trainers or dress them up with a strappy sandal and a high neck top. The possibilities are quite literally endless, just by switching the top and shoe combo. The options are also varied when it comes to real leather, faux iterations and vegan styles. I’m more interested in the fit and the cut of the trousers, so I would happily wear all of them. Coloured pairs are also now a thing, too.
The a/w 2020 catwalks were awash with coloured leather, from Bottega Veneta’s chocolatey brown coat to Jil Sander’s buttery yellow dress. And of course, leather trousers. Louis Vuitton bought back the Kate Moss style skinny pairs in classic black and teamed with Western boots. If you want to stay away from spray-on styles (hello, 2002 flashback) then opt for a looser fitting straight leg pair.
Ulla Johnson leaned towards the baggier styles and gave the leather trouser a fresh new feel in rich green (also a key trend this season). But whatever your preferred style, cut, length or colour, I predict leather trousers will hold a place in your wardrobe for the foreseeable.
Here’s an edit of the best real, faux and vegan leather trousers to get now. Because we all know the best new season pieces sell out, fast.
9 best real, faux and vegan leather trousers
H&M
These croc print faux leather trousers will be one of the highlights of your autumn/winter capsule. Tucked into chunky stomper boots or worn with mules, they’ll look effortlessly stylish however you style them.
Arket
Channeling the coloured leather trend from the catwalk, you can now get chic iterations on the high street with these Arket trousers. They’re also made from leather which has been created using sustainable tanning processes.
Hush
If you’re not quite ready to ditch the WFH joggers just yet, then don’t. Simply upgrade to an outside-appropriate leather pair, team with your usual white T-shirt and kicks, and go.
Self-Portrait
Hello, olive green beauties. This new buttery soft faux leather pair will look perfect with a high neck mesh top. Note: this colour works surprisingly well with blush pink.
Shop Self-Portrait tapered high-rise faux-leather trousers, £240 (selfridges.com)
Vera Moda curve
This leather look pair of straight trousers with a slight kick flare crop are ideal for everyday. The high waist is easy to style with anything from vest tops to roll necks.
Shop Vera Moda curve straight leather look trousers, £36 (asos.com)
Martine Rose
The attention to detail ticks all the boxes with this pair. The braided pockets and visible buttons is what gives them the premium feel.
Shop Martine Rose braid-pocket leather straight-leg trousers, £515 previously £1,718 (matchesfashion.com)
Nanushka
If you want vegan leather coats, dresses, shirts and trousers then Budapest-based label Nanushka is the go to. The warm earthy hues are just calling out to be paired with cosy cashmere knits.
Shop Nanushka Vinni cropped colour-block vegan leather straight-leg pants, £365 (net-a-porter.com)
Free People
A timeless cut, these slim leg vegan leather trousers will see you through all the cooler days. Wear with a strappy top and an oversized blazer for work, brunch and weekends.
Weekday
Switch your trusty white summer jeans for a faux leather pair instead. These will look so good with a cream knit and tan boots for a top-to-toe neutral look.
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands