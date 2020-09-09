I’ve got an unpopular opinion for you: I want to wave goodbye to summer and wear autumn clothes. There, I said it. As an all-time summer fan I usually want to hang onto Aperol Spritz season for as long as possible. This year, however, I can’t help but want to embrace all the new season clothes as soon as they drop online. As someone who usually shops every week (yes I know, it’s a problem I’m working on) I haven’t actually bought anything new in the last few months. Maybe it’s because I haven’t had many places to go, or it could be because I did the lockdown wardrobe clear out and discovered items I had forgotten about but I’ve learnt to love my current wardrobe once again. With this being said, it hasn’t stopped me eyeing up the ‘new in’ sections, and I like what I see.

One item in particular has been turning my head away from the new (old) clothes I’ve rediscovered: leather trousers.

I’ve had a leather love-in for quite some time. I remember owning a skin-tight pair in my late teens which led to a full on Ross from Friends moment reminiscent of when he needed talc and lotion to remove his pair. I bought a looser-fit pair from Mango in the sale last year and everyone loved them (even though they were a bargain) and asked me where I got them from. For me, leather (real or faux) are just as easy to wear as jeans. You can keep them casual with a white T-shirt and fresh trainers or dress them up with a strappy sandal and a high neck top. The possibilities are quite literally endless, just by switching the top and shoe combo. The options are also varied when it comes to real leather, faux iterations and vegan styles. I’m more interested in the fit and the cut of the trousers, so I would happily wear all of them. Coloured pairs are also now a thing, too.

Louis Vuitton a/w 2020

The a/w 2020 catwalks were awash with coloured leather, from Bottega Veneta’s chocolatey brown coat to Jil Sander’s buttery yellow dress. And of course, leather trousers. Louis Vuitton bought back the Kate Moss style skinny pairs in classic black and teamed with Western boots. If you want to stay away from spray-on styles (hello, 2002 flashback) then opt for a looser fitting straight leg pair.

Ulla Johnson a/w 2020

Ulla Johnson leaned towards the baggier styles and gave the leather trouser a fresh new feel in rich green (also a key trend this season). But whatever your preferred style, cut, length or colour, I predict leather trousers will hold a place in your wardrobe for the foreseeable. Here’s an edit of the best real, faux and vegan leather trousers to get now. Because we all know the best new season pieces sell out, fast.

9 best real, faux and vegan leather trousers

