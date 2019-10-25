The best leather trousers on the high street (that won’t break the bank)

A staple for the world’s rock and roll elite, leather trousers have long been heralded in the ‘cool girl’ hall of fame. Sported by only those worthy of such title like Kate Moss, Angelina Jolie and… Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

For most, the idea of leather trousers conjures up images of Ross Geller unable to slide his impossibly tight pair back up his legs, despite making a special paste to help the situation.

This winter, leather trousers are going mainstream. That’s not to say they are ditching their rock and roll lifestyle, but more, that they are bringing their undeniable edge to the masses. And we couldn’t be happier about finally joining the club.