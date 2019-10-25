The best leather trousers on the high street (that won’t break the bank)
Leather trousers are having a renaissance, but it’s not as you have known them before.
A staple for the world’s rock and roll elite, leather trousers have long been heralded in the ‘cool girl’ hall of fame. Sported by only those worthy of such title like Kate Moss, Angelina Jolie and… Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.
For most, the idea of leather trousers conjures up images of Ross Geller unable to slide his impossibly tight pair back up his legs, despite making a special paste to help the situation.
This winter, leather trousers are going mainstream. That’s not to say they are ditching their rock and roll lifestyle, but more, that they are bringing their undeniable edge to the masses. And we couldn’t be happier about finally joining the club.
Forget what you think you knew about leather trousers because the ones currently peppered on the high street bare no resemblance the daunting slick-to-the-body pair you are envisaging.
The current offering of leather trousers are wider in the leg – loose even – and cut to a cropped length, delivering the wearer ultimate chic points. As someone who avoid trousers on a regularly basis in favour of dresses or skirts, even I have submitted to the cause and snapped up a pair (to note: this was by far my most complimented outfit of the week).
These new universal-appeal leather trousers are about to change the way you dress, thanks to their infinite styling options. For workwear pair them with an oversized men’s shirt and brogues. For a more casual look slip on a sweatshirt and team your trousers with box fresh chunky trainers. For dinner (that will inevitably end in more than just ‘one drink’) try out your leather trousers with a neat t-shirt, ankle boots and a sharp blazer. If it’s rock and roll points you seek, wear said blazer on your shoulders only… putting your arms through the dedicated arm holes is so 2018.
If hitting the high street feels a little daunting for this particular item, sit back, we have rounded up the best ones out there.
Arket
Leave it to ultimate Scandi brand, Arket for the perfect pared-back leather trousers.
Marks & Spencer
For those wanting a luxe wintery take on leather trousers, try out Marks & Spencer’s tan version and wear with a slouchy grey wool roll neck.
& Other Stories
Whilst the loose fitting cropped trouser is very much the style of now, there will always be a place for a more streamlined version. If that’s your aesthetic then & Other Stories has got you covered.
Shop & Other Stories leather trousers, £179
Cos
Go big or go home was the motto for these Cos leather trousers. Best worn with a neat t-shirt, sleek ankle boots and layers of gold necklaces.
Warehouse
For those wanting to step away from real leather, try out these khaki faux trousers that look just as good. The pocket detailing on this pair will give your look a cool utility feel.
