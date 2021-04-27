For some, leopard print is akin to a no-man’s-land in their wardrobe; something crass that they wouldn’t touch with a barge pole. But for others, Carole Baskin included, leopard is very much seen as tantamount to a neutral and, in turn, forms the backbone of their clothes arsenal.

Perhaps it goes without saying that we reside in the latter camp and, with that in mind, it felt like high time to round-up the wildest and feistiest leopard print pieces of all. Indeed, wild animal prints, which were once the preserve of Eastenders stalwart Kat Slater, are no longer the tacky token they once were.