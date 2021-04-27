Have a leopard love-in with fresh and feisty fashions from Ganni to Reformation.
For some, leopard print is akin to a no-man’s-land in their wardrobe; something crass that they wouldn’t touch with a barge pole. But for others, Carole Baskin included, leopard is very much seen as tantamount to a neutral and, in turn, forms the backbone of their clothes arsenal.
Perhaps it goes without saying that we reside in the latter camp and, with that in mind, it felt like high time to round-up the wildest and feistiest leopard print pieces of all. Indeed, wild animal prints, which were once the preserve of Eastenders stalwart Kat Slater, are no longer the tacky token they once were.
In fact, in recent months, animal prints vied for dominance on the (virtual) catwalks. For Dior’s pre-fall 2021 collection, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, churned out an uncharacteristically feisty collection which was peppered with lashings of leopard, while Ganni, which refers to leopard as one of its ‘forever prints’, similarly confirmed leopard print’s position back on the fashion menu in its autumn offering.
They’re big, they’re bold, and they’re crying out for a spot in your summer line-up. These are the best leopard pieces to shop now.
Ganni leopard-print recycled polyamide-blend swimsuit
Unsure where to start with your own leopard love-in? Dive into the deep end with this feline Ganni swimsuit made of recycled materials.
Shop Ganni leopard-print recycled polyamide-blend swimsuit at Selfridges, £145
A.P.C. Diane leopard-print canvas tote bag
This bag is the definition of totes-amaze! Simply throw your mask, your hand sanitiser et al into its depths and off you trot, with a lovely dose of leopard injected into your look, no less.
Shop A.P.C. Diane leopard-print canvas tote bag at Matches Fashion, £135
Boden classic buckle belt in leopard
Keep your jeans up, cinch your waist in, or simply throw on for aesthetic effect with Boden’s leopard-toned belt.
Kitri Apollo leopard feather trousers
Quite possibly the most sensational trousers ever, Kitri’s animal print, feather-lined flares are a serious embrace of leopard. Simply pair with a muled heel or a delicate slingback and be on your way.
Plumo leopard pleated face mask and pouch
They’re the de facto accessory of the year, possibly the decade, so why not wear your face mask in style? Every sale of this leopard-print offering supports the Trussell Trust and it even comes with its own matchy-matchy pouch.
Ganni x Ahluwalia poplin keyhole jumpsuit
Comprised of old-season Ganni fabrics from pieces that failed to sell during lockdown, Copenhagen’s finest fashion export and Priya Ahluwalia’s collaboration is jam-packed with re-imagined animal prints. This high-neck, retro jumpsuit is a sure-fire win.
Arizona Love Trekky leopard print platform sandals
The shoe brand the fashion crowd can’t get enough of, Arizona Love has imagined its cult Trekky sandals into leopard print for this summer. Put your best foot forward.
Shop Arizona Love Trekky leopard print platform sandals, £145
House of Sunny Jungle Peggy cardigan
Viral for a reason, east London conscious label House of Sunny’s Jungle Peggy cardigan is a triple threat with removable sleeves and fur: it can morph to be a cardigan, a sweater vest or two sleeves under a T-shirt. Kill three birds with one stone, how about that?
Albaray leopard shirred organic cotton dress
Haven’t quite find the perfect summer-ready feline frock that sets your soul on fire? No worries, because it would appear we’ve found it for you.
Shop Albaray leopard shirred organic cotton dress at John Lewis & Partners, £85
Adidas satin button-up long-sleeve shirt
Wearing your underwear as outerwear is still very much on, and this silky pyjama-esque shirt is the perfect way to make it work for you everyday.
Images: courtesy of brands