There was a moment in fashion time where leopard print was reserved for the loudest of dressers. Now, leopard print has ditched its previous Pat Butcher connotations and has made its way in the most stylish of wardrobes.

Season after season, leopard print’s popularity rose, it was adopted by even the most Scandi of street stylers, and there was a catwalk that wasn’t serving up a leopard print piece. In fact, leopard print reached such levels of fashion that it was bestowed an incredibly high honour making its way onto a Stylist cover.

Thanks to leopard print’s actually tame colour palette of blacks and brows, the print suddenly went from brash to neutral, making it a much easier piece to wear than people originally assumed. As well as being the welcome break from the fatigued florals and polka dots we lean on as the weather improves.