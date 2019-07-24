9 fashion-editor approved leopard print dresses that you'll love forever
A year-round favourite, leopard print has become a staple in our wardrobes, here we’ve rounded up the very best dresses to buy now.
There was a moment in fashion time where leopard print was reserved for the loudest of dressers. Now, leopard print has ditched its previous Pat Butcher connotations and has made its way in the most stylish of wardrobes.
Season after season, leopard print’s popularity rose, it was adopted by even the most Scandi of street stylers, and there was a catwalk that wasn’t serving up a leopard print piece. In fact, leopard print reached such levels of fashion that it was bestowed an incredibly high honour making its way onto a Stylist cover.
Thanks to leopard print’s actually tame colour palette of blacks and brows, the print suddenly went from brash to neutral, making it a much easier piece to wear than people originally assumed. As well as being the welcome break from the fatigued florals and polka dots we lean on as the weather improves.
Designers are so enamoured with the print it has become part of their signature style. Industry insider favourite, Ganni continues to serve up chic leopard print options with every collection and if it’s luxury leopard print you seek then look no further than Tom Ford who’s love of leopard is second to none.
You may have adopted leopard into your wardrobe via a silk slip skirt, or a smart chiffon blouse but heed our words, a leopard print dress will be one of your go to staples for now and years to come. Whether you opt for work-appropriate leopard print wrap dress or a throw on smock, we’ve rounded up the very best options out there.
Topshop
Topshop’s slightly oversized wrap dress with puff-sleeves, is a sell-out waiting to happen. Snap yours up now.
Ganni
An iconic Ganni style and now a cult-classic, the leopard print high neck swing dress is loved but street style and editors alike.
Asos
Combining the universally flattering milkmaid style dress with leopard print, this is a summer style moment waiting to happen.
John Lewis x Mother of Pearl
The recently launched John Lewis x Mother of Pearl collection is a definitive capsule collection of the most stylish sustainable pieces you can own in your wardrobe, including this easy-to-wear leopard print dress.
Batsheva
Batsheva’s has taken it’s unique aesthetic of vintage-style dresses (that has amassed quite the cult following) and given it a leopard print spin. We’ll be wearing ours with slip on mules and a boxy bag for full on retro appeal.
Next
Next brings a effortless abstract style their leopard print dress via a big, bold print. Team yours with chunky gold hoops and box fresh trainers.
Asos
With its light fabric and voluminous shape, Asos Curve’s leopard print maxi dress is the perfect summer companion.
Raey
Raey’s leopard print dress comes with a dollop of 90s nostalgia, team yours with a layered white T-shirt and stomper boots.
H&M
A chuck-on dress with subtle feminine frills? We’ll take it.
Images: Getty