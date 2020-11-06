Lilac is a major colour for AW20 – 14 buys to wear through lockdown and beyond

Lilac is a major colour trend for AW20 with designers Gucci, Jacquemus and Boss sporting the shade. Now, as it has an Instagram moment too, we round up the best lilac pieces to see you through lockdown in comfort and style.
Pastels for spring? As ground-breaking as florals. Pastels for winter? And our interest is piqued. Cool lilac is normally a colour we associate with warmer weather (along with our sweet peaches and sunny yellows) but, like everything else in 2020, this trend has been turned on its head and was one of the biggest catwalk colours to come out of the autumn/winter w2020 shows.
The last time lilac had such a strong sartorial moment was the late 90s and early noughties, when it became a defining colour for that era (thank you Lil’ Kim). Our wardrobes were flooded with lilac sweatshirts, dresses, T-shirts and even Timberlands.
Since then, this light purple has dropped off the fashion radar, replaced by other sugared almond shades. Until now, that is. The autumn/winter 2020 catwalks brought back lilac in serious style, naming it one of the biggest trends of the season.
Boss dedicated a considerable number of looks in its autumn/winter 2020 collection to the lilac trend including tailoring, eveningwear and even a lavender carpet. Erdem turned lilac into a tantalising floral print, Gucci gave us a lesson in lilac layering and Jacquemus’ lilac jeans naturally went viral.
Beyond the catwalks, lilac has been having an Instagram moment by way of knitwear, accessories and loungewear with industry insiders warming to the shade for the coming months.
So, consider lilac just the antidote to the dark colours you were about to hunker down in for lockdown two (LD2 if you will) and add a little bit of joy to your wardrobe with our round up of the best lilac pieces to get comfy in.
Sézane
Get cosy in Sézane’s puff-sleeve lilac cardigan while nailing two autumn/winter 2020 trends in one.
Roop
Accessories brand Roop hit cult status this summer with its sweet silk knotted bags. For those wanting to dip their toe into the lilac trend, we recommend Roop’s 90s-inspired scrunchie.
Shop Melissa scrunchie in lilac cut out gingham at Roop, £15
H&M
As the temperature drops, we are taking to lilac layering. Wear your H&M staple under an oversized camel cardigan for a stylish lockdown look.
Veja
We might only be leaving the house for fresh air screen breaks and supermarket sweeps but that’s a good enough for us to buy a new pair of trainers. Particularly a lilac pair.
& Other Stories
Wear & Other Stories’ belted jacket in place of a blazer in the colder months. We’ll be teaming ours with leather trousers and a crew neck jumper.
Topshop
There may well be a day in the next four weeks and beyond that we want to ditch the elasticated waistbands. When that day comes we are swapping in Topshop’s lilac straight leg jeans (with a hoody).
Simply Be
Give your outerwear a lilac overhaul courtesy of Simply Be’s padded duvet coat. One part cosy, one part catwalk.
Tekla
Industry insiders can’t get enough of Tekla bedding and towels, and now the brand has branched out into nightwear in lilac no less. Add Tekla’s dressing gown to your Christmas wish-list.
Shop Tekla’s hooded cotton terry bathrobe at matchesfashion.com. £145
& Daughter
A real investment piece, & Daughter’s knitwear is made from the finest yarns in Scotland and Ireland. This crew neck lilac jumper will be sure to see you through this season and beyond.
Shop & Daughter Innes classic cashmere sweater at net-a-porter.com, £350
Kitri
We have come to rely in Kitri for fashion-forward affordable pieces, and they have not let us down when it comes to accessories. Give your zoom hair an upgrade with Kitri’s lilac hair clip.
Asos Curve
We love the oversized feel of this high neck sweatshirt from Asos Curve, team yours with chunky gold hoops and fitted cream joggers.
Shop Curve oversized lightweight sweat with turtle neck and seam detail in lilac at Asos, £20
The Frankie Sop
We have come to learn in 2020 that sweatpants are actually investment piece. Wear yours with an oversized cashmere jumper for a polished daytime look.
Toast
Make Toast’s lilac linen shirt work hard in your wardrobe by wearing it now over a fitted roll-neck, and later in the year buttoned down with relaxed jeans.
Arket
Switch out your usual black roll-neck layering too for this lilac offering from Arket. Guaranteed give your look a refreshed feeling.