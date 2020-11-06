Lilac is a major colour for AW20 – 14 buys to wear through lockdown and beyond

Lilac is a major colour trend for AW20 with designers Gucci, Jacquemus and Boss sporting the shade. Now, as it has an Instagram moment too, we round up the best lilac pieces to see you through lockdown in comfort and style. 

Pastels for spring? As ground-breaking as florals. Pastels for winter? And our interest is piqued. Cool lilac is normally a colour we associate with warmer weather (along with our sweet peaches and sunny yellows) but, like everything else in 2020, this trend has been turned on its head and was one of the biggest catwalk colours to come out of the autumn/winter w2020 shows.

The last time lilac had such a strong sartorial moment was the late 90s and early noughties, when it became a defining colour for that era (thank you Lil’ Kim). Our wardrobes were flooded with lilac sweatshirts, dresses, T-shirts and even Timberlands. 

Since then, this light purple has dropped off the fashion radar, replaced by other sugared almond shades. Until now, that is. The autumn/winter 2020 catwalks brought back lilac in serious style, naming it one of the biggest trends of the season. 

One of Boss' many lilac looks.

Boss dedicated a considerable number of looks in its autumn/winter 2020 collection to the lilac trend including tailoring, eveningwear and even a lavender carpet. Erdem turned lilac into a tantalising floral print, Gucci gave us a lesson in lilac layering and Jacquemus’ lilac jeans naturally went viral. 

A tonal lilac look from Jacquemus.

Beyond the catwalks, lilac has been having an Instagram moment by way of knitwear, accessories and loungewear with industry insiders warming to the shade for the coming months. 

So, consider lilac just the antidote to the dark colours you were about to hunker down in for lockdown two (LD2 if you will) and add a little bit of joy to your wardrobe with our round up of the best lilac pieces to get comfy in. 

