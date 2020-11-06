Lilac is a major colour for AW20 – 14 buys to wear through lockdown and beyond

Pastels for spring? As ground-breaking as florals. Pastels for winter? And our interest is piqued. Cool lilac is normally a colour we associate with warmer weather (along with our sweet peaches and sunny yellows) but, like everything else in 2020, this trend has been turned on its head and was one of the biggest catwalk colours to come out of the autumn/winter w2020 shows.

The last time lilac had such a strong sartorial moment was the late 90s and early noughties, when it became a defining colour for that era (thank you Lil’ Kim). Our wardrobes were flooded with lilac sweatshirts, dresses, T-shirts and even Timberlands.