Linen started gaining fashion kudos last summer and this year we see no signs of it waning. It’s not exclusively for your summer holidays, linen pieces have now become a staple part of our summer wardrobes, it’s a cool, no fuss approach to summer dressing, and yes like us you’re probably worrying about all the creases, forget about them, embrace them at most, this look is all about being chic and understated.

Keep your colour palettes neutral and earthy, steer clear of pastel tones we don’t want to look like a middle aged man on his summer holidays. Think Scandi cool rather than Boho babe and layer up with gold jewellery, throw an oversized blazer over your shoulders for work, add your mules to dress up, or your simple white trainers for a casual off duty look, it’s is not just for your summer hols, it’s more versatile than you think.