With temperatures set to soar over the next few days, look to linen to keep you looking and feeling cool
Linen started gaining fashion kudos last summer and this year we see no signs of it waning. It’s not exclusively for your summer holidays, linen pieces have now become a staple part of our summer wardrobes, it’s a cool, no fuss approach to summer dressing, and yes like us you’re probably worrying about all the creases, forget about them, embrace them at most, this look is all about being chic and understated.
Keep your colour palettes neutral and earthy, steer clear of pastel tones we don’t want to look like a middle aged man on his summer holidays. Think Scandi cool rather than Boho babe and layer up with gold jewellery, throw an oversized blazer over your shoulders for work, add your mules to dress up, or your simple white trainers for a casual off duty look, it’s is not just for your summer hols, it’s more versatile than you think.
Whatever your style, there’s an option for everyone, keep cool and look cool in this seasons most coveted fabric. Check out our edit of 9 of the best pieces to shop right now.
Arket
Name anything more comfortable to waft around the house in right now? Wear with your slippers, or hold tight until you can take for a spin on your next summer holiday, wear with your fit flops, supersized hat and basket bag.
SIR
This top gives a nod to the milk maid trend, with shirred detailing, bows and ruffles. Wear with your straight leg jeans for the perfect jeans and a nice top combo.
H&M
There’s always room in your wardrobe for another marvellous midi, because they’re just so versatile. Try this one with a tank top tucked in and your chunky black sandals for an instant outfit hit.
Ganni
Linen shouldn’t be exclusively for your clothes, try it in accessories too. These chunky sandals, will go with everything from your ditsy floral dress to your maxi.
Next
This hot red jumpsuit from Next is a great day to night option. Try with white trainers for day and dress up with mules and your gold jewellery for evening.
COS
Try these neutral trousers with an oversized white shirt, and your gold layered jewellery for a look that will take you back to the office in style.
Monsoon
This is tea dress from Monsoon is a great everyday style. Nipping in at the waist and sitting below the knee creates a great shape. Wear with cool dad sandals or simple canvas trainers.
Asceno
Retro style shirts are making a come back this spring/summer. Wear this boxy style with your denim shorts or tailored trousers, for a fresh take on the classic white shirt.
Innika Choo
Imagine; bikini, linen shirt thrown over your shoulders, big basket bag, and beaches. These shorts will be a great addition to your holiday wardrobe.
