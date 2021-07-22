Linen trousers have had a makeover, and they’re better than ever

If you’ve resigned trousers to the backs of your drawers for the entirety of summer, assuming them null and void as it pertains to keeping sweat at bay, it may well be time to think again.

While the virtues of linen have been extolled at length – you just have to take one look at this line-up of lustworthy linen dresses and shirts to see that – we need not overlook ye olde linen trousers, which have undergone something of a re-do this summer.

Gone are the old fuddy-duddy connotations so many wrongfully attached to them; linen trouser 2.0 looks sleeker, more wide-legged and cooler – quite literally – than ever before. Asceno, Ganni and St. Agni are just a trio of the brands behind the linen trouser’s image rehabilitation, thanks to their floaty and achingly fashion-forward flares.