Linen trousers have had a makeover, and they’re better than ever

How to dress for summer plaguing your mind? Heatwave dressing is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to the easy breezy nature of linen trousers which are cooler than ever this summer.
If you’ve resigned trousers to the backs of your drawers for the entirety of summer, assuming them null and void as it pertains to keeping sweat at bay, it may well be time to think again.
While the virtues of linen have been extolled at length – you just have to take one look at this line-up of lustworthy linen dresses and shirts to see that – we need not overlook ye olde linen trousers, which have undergone something of a re-do this summer.
Gone are the old fuddy-duddy connotations so many wrongfully attached to them; linen trouser 2.0 looks sleeker, more wide-legged and cooler – quite literally – than ever before. Asceno, Ganni and St. Agni are just a trio of the brands behind the linen trouser’s image rehabilitation, thanks to their floaty and achingly fashion-forward flares.
For those who choose to eschew bright and bold colours in the summer months, this is a trend to take note of, for 2021’s take on the trousers is neutral, minimal and entirely covetable.
Asceno Rivello wide-leg linen trousers
Anybody who believes that the perfect pair of white trousers doesn’t exist, need look no further than this pair of crisp white flares from Asceno. Trouser perfection.
Shop Asceno Rivello wide-leg linen trousers at Browns Fashion, £300
Jigsaw relaxed pleat front trousers
Perfect for an everyday trouser, these camel-toned linen trousers are proof of their new grown up look. Tone down with whites and blacks for a perfect everyday look.
Ganni linen high-waisted trousers
Can Ganni do no wrong? Apparently not. These airy fairy linen trousers are the easiest and comfiest style we’ve seen yet. Wear with your favourite shirts and tops and watch how much of a chameleon they really are.
& Other Stories wide-leg linen trousers
For a slightly more fitted kick-flared leg, look to & Other Stories’ creamy linen trousers which can be balanced out with a breezy shirt.
Karen Millen Curve linen blend wide-leg trousers
For the spill-prone among us, opt for a darker-toned pair of linens. This navy pair is perfect for wearing with a bold lip and white accessories.
Wrap London belted wide-leg linen trousers
Black trousers form the backbone of any and every good capsule wardrobe and this wide-legged pair are proof of their versatility. Wear with any and everything.
H&M wide linen trousers
The ultimate summer style BFF; nothing beats the clout of summer neutrals and this pair of flares is proof.
Images: courtesy of brands.