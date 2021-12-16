Two years ago, Oria Mackenzie and Amelie Salas were working at Farfetch, the luxury e-commerce marketplace, when they noted during a discussion that there wasn’t an underwear brand that fused comfort, function and fashion.

“We felt that customers were having to choose between overly-sexualised designs or beige basics that didn’t connect with their personal style,” says Mackenzie. “We wanted to bridge the gap between comfort and fashion and create a progressive underwear brand for the next generation of lingerie shoppers. Why can’t we – women of all shapes and sizes – have both comfort and style?”