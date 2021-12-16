18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale

Christmas time calls for gift giving aplenty, from little stocking fillers from independent brands to the very things you’ve been aching to tick off of your various wishlists. But among the rush to put a smile on someone else’s face, it would be remiss of ourselves if we didn’t also make time to add a thing or two to our own baskets.

An easy place to start is with the everyday section of our wardrobe – lingerie. We can all take solace in a trusty basic bra and brief, but certain occasions call for something that possesses a little more oomph.