18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take a break from gift giving to others and look inwards – more specifically to your lingerie collection. We’ve rounded up the best items to add to your basket from Net-a-Porter when you’re in the mood to treat yourself.
Christmas time calls for gift giving aplenty, from little stocking fillers from independent brands to the very things you’ve been aching to tick off of your various wishlists. But among the rush to put a smile on someone else’s face, it would be remiss of ourselves if we didn’t also make time to add a thing or two to our own baskets.
An easy place to start is with the everyday section of our wardrobe – lingerie. We can all take solace in a trusty basic bra and brief, but certain occasions call for something that possesses a little more oomph.
Where else should we divert our attention to other than the home of luxury apparel, Net-a-Porter. Since 2000, it’s been the guaranteed source of sunshine on the days we need something to spruce up our mood (and wardrobes) and it’s no different today. Let’s get specific, though. The Net-a-Porter sale section is one of great variety and bargains – nowhere more so than the lingerie section.
From sought-after, industry-leading lingerie labels to lesser-known, soon-to-be-favourites in classic Net-a-Porter fashion, there’s something there to suit every fashion lover’s taste. Rather than combing through page after page, we’ve done the hard part of curating the best, most stylish offerings out there. Simply scroll down to find your next lingerie obsession…
Journelle Romy lace underwired braWhen it comes to lingerie, it’s all in the details. So, if you’re looking for an item that blends sheer, mesh texture with intricate florals, make Journelle’s bra your first stop.
Shop Journelle Romy lace underwired bra at Net-a-Porter, £33.52
Dora Larsen Nora lace and stretch-tulle soft-cup triangle braWhen the mood calls for a bra that’s soft, comfy yet stylish, few things fit the bill. Dora Larson’s baby pink offering is about to change your mind.
Shop Dora Larsen Nora lace and stretch-tulle soft-cup triangle bra at Net-a-Porter, £30
Love Stories Love lace-trimmed satin soft-cup triangle braAs the old adage goes: the brighter, the better. Sticking to this mood to bring in the new year? This beautiful, tangerine laced-trimmed bra is here to add a splash of colour to your wardrobe.
Shop Love Stories Love lace-trimmed satin soft-cup triangle bra at Net-a-Porter, £27.50
Agent Provocateur Lorna bow-embellished embroidered tulle underwired soft-cup braWhen it comes to ‘treat yourself’ lingerie, put Agent Provocateur at the top of your list. Wonderfully stylish, this clamshell, chocolate brown sheer bra will a touch of glamour to mundane days.
Shop Agent Provocateur Lorna bow-embellished embroidered tulle underwired soft-cup bra at Net-a-Porter, £40
Calvin Klein CK One stretch-lace underwired balconette braCalvin Klein is a heavyweight in the underwear game and this delicious seafoam green bra is one you’ll want to add to your everyday basics arsenal asap.
Shop Calvin Klein CK One stretch-lace underwired balconette bra at Net-a-Porter, £22.80
Fleur Du Mal Luxe stretch-silk satin thongWho says lingerie can’t be simultaneously chic and comfortable? This Fleur Du Mal liquid silk dark brown number stretches to fit us, as well as coming in a flattering high-wait style.
Shop Fleur Du Mal Luxe stretch-silk satin thong at Net-a-Porter, £21.90
Love Stories Wild Rose satin and lace briefsNight sky blue – a shade that sounds just as luxurious as it appears to be in Love Stories’ briefs. This satin-based item with intricate lace detailing on the back is the perfect dainty offering.
Shop Love Stories Wild Rose satin and lace briefs at Net-a-Porter, £17.50
Agent Provocateur Maybelle embroidered tulle briefsTulle is texture we’ve become fast fans of as of late (thanks, Molly Goddard dresses, for providing all the inspo) and this Agent Provocateur brief embodies the trend well, to say the least. Translucent, white tulle paired with a peach bow and flower hem detailing, there’s a lot to take pride in here.
Shop Agent Provocateur Maybelle embroidered tulle briefs at Net-a-Porter, £25
Calvin Klein stretch cotton-blend jersey thongSince you can never have too many basics, may we put forward Calvin Klein’s classic grey melange thong that’s just as comfortable as it looks.
Shop Calvin Klein stretch cotton-blend jersey thong at Net-a-Porter, £11
Love Stories mango draped degradé satin nightdressGradients are always visually pleasing and this pink-to-orange iteration is exactly that. Add in the cowl neckline and we’re sold.
Shop Love Stories mango draped degradé satin nightdress at Net-a-Porter, £69
Morgan Lane Hanna lace-trimmed floral-print satin chemiseAre you a cottagecore fan from afar? This Morgan Lane soft satin nightdress is the easiest way to add a touch of it to your nightwear wardrobe without fully committing.
Shop Morgan Lane Hanna lace-trimmed floral-print satin chemise at Net-a-Porter, £120
Rixo Polly ruffled shirred floral-print cotton nightdressOn those nights where you’re simply too hot, consider Rixo’s ruffled, shirred nightdress the answer to your prayers.
Shop Rixo Polly ruffled shirred floral-print cotton nightdress at Net-a-Porter, £66
Maison Essentiele Lucile one-shoulder silk-satin chemiseIf you thought the one shoulder look was a daytime only look, Maison Essentiele is here to prove us wrong. This spaghetti strap maxi dress is perfect for lounging about while looking presentable. Tick and tick.
Shop Maison Essentiele Lucile one-shoulder silk-satin chemise at Net-a-Porter, £162.46
Sleeper feather-trimmed gingham crepe de chine pajama setThe feather-trimmed pyjamas are everywhere on our Instagram feeds – and for good reason. Delectably chic, the original offering from Sleeper is top tier and the lilac and white gingham colour is our pick of the litter.
Shop Sleeper feather-trimmed gingham crepe de chine pajama set at Net-a-Porter, £147
Dora Larsen Alexa ruffled linen and organic cotton-blend pyjama setFinding pyjamas that are breathable, comfy and stylish in equal measure is a tricky task. In a brown and fuchsia pink colourway, this Dora Larsen set makes for a great evening look this festive season that’s both off-duty yet put together.
Shop Dora Larsen Alexa ruffled linen and organic cotton-blend pyjama set at Net-a-Porter, £105
Sleepy Jones Marina printed cotton-poplin pajama set
When you’re looking to keep things low-key, this rich navy Sleepy Jones constellation pyjama set has got you covered.
Shop Sleepy Jones Marina printed cotton-poplin pajama set at Net-a-Porter, £102.08
Rixo Vera embroidered gingham cotton-poplin pyjama setGingham. From Rixo. With a ruffle hem. This breathable, comfy cotton set will help you doze off in style.
Shop Rixo Vera embroidered gingham cotton-poplin pajama set at Net-a-Porter, £90
Else Hamptons belted striped cotton-poplin robe
When mid-week madness takes its toll, sink into this cosy Else Hamptons chic striped cotton robe.
Shop Else Hamptons belted striped cotton-poplin robe at Net-a-Porter, £89.32
Images: courtesy of brands