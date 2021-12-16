Best lingerie from the Net-a-Porter sale

18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale

Take a break from gift giving to others and look inwards – more specifically to your lingerie collection. We’ve rounded up the best items to add to your basket from Net-a-Porter when you’re in the mood to treat yourself.

Christmas time calls for gift giving aplenty, from little stocking fillers from independent brands to the very things you’ve been aching to tick off of your various wishlists. But among the rush to put a smile on someone else’s face, it would be remiss of ourselves if we didn’t also make time to add a thing or two to our own baskets.

An easy place to start is with the everyday section of our wardrobe – lingerie. We can all take solace in a trusty basic bra and brief, but certain occasions call for something that possesses a little more oomph. 

Where else should we divert our attention to other than the home of luxury apparel, Net-a-Porter. Since 2000, it’s been the guaranteed source of sunshine on the days we need something to spruce up our mood (and wardrobes) and it’s no different today. Let’s get specific, though. The Net-a-Porter sale section is one of great variety and bargains – nowhere more so than the lingerie section.

From sought-after, industry-leading lingerie labels to lesser-known, soon-to-be-favourites in classic Net-a-Porter fashion, there’s something there to suit every fashion lover’s taste. Rather than combing through page after page, we’ve done the hard part of curating the best, most stylish offerings out there. Simply scroll down to find your next lingerie obsession…

