9 lingerie sets that’ll make you feel amazing under your sweatpants

Mood-boasting lingerie is the best way to start the day – we’ve found the perfect pairs to uplift your lingerie draw.
Whether you’re a women that has your lingerie drawer perfectly organised by type and/or colour, or you’re more of a throw it all in and hope to find a matching set at some point kinda gal – we’ve got you covered. Spending a lot more time at home can mean that it’s all too easy to reach for the most comfortable bra you an find (or, not one at all) and that’s more than okay. However, it turns out a lot of us are actually using this time to update our lingerie collections from the usual sports and T-shirt bras to prettier, more fancy versions. Lingerie brand Pour Moi told the Stylist fashion team they’ve seen a massive 30% increase in ‘sexy’ lingerie sales since the UK has been self-isolating. Bluebella has also seen an 80% spike in traffic to their lingerie site during this time.
Whether this is to perk yourself up in the morning and feel like you’ve made an effort (with no real effort needed) or to spice things up with your SO in lockdown – we’re all for it.
A new lingerie set can boost your mood from the moment you put it on, even if you are layering it with a sweater and joggers. We’ve found the best lingerie sets – for all shapes and sizes – to uplift your WFH looks in an instant.
Rosie for Autograph
Lingerie designed by a model is bound to be super stylish. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collections for Autograph at M&S are the way to brighten up your weekly food shop.
This gorgeous silky set also comes in classic cream, red and black – go, go, go!
Shop Rosie for Autograph silk and lace padded bra, £28 (marksandspencer.com)
Shop Rosie for Autograph silk and lace Miami knickers, £14 (marksandspencer.com)
Savage x Fenty
Created by Rihanna, Savage X Fenty is the lingerie brand that’s most known for being inclusive of all shapes and sizes.
Finding a bralette that fits bigger breasts can be tricky, but this mesh beauty has so many 5 star reviews saying how supportive (and sexy) it is. In sizes 2XL to 4XL it’ll support E and F cups in style.
Shop Savage x Fenty dotty mesh bralette, £30
Myla
Brighten up any outfit any time with this sunshine set from London-born brand, Myla. Named the Columbia Road set, the lingerie collection inspired by the flowers spotted at the famous market every Sunday is guaranteed to put a smile on your face in the morning.
Shop Myla Columbia Road bra, £110
Chitè
Italian brand Chitè is created by women, for women. Inspired by importance of finding the perfect lingerie, they’ve created a personalisation service online that allows you to design your bra and knickers from the comfort of your own home.
Change the fabrics, prints, lace and even fastenings until you get the perfect pair. Note: you can also get your initials put on them – cute!
Shop Chitè Greca pink bra, £70.40
Boux Avenue
A high street fave, Boux Avenue has a whole section of sexy bras for women with larger breasts. This longline lacy number is available in sizes B-G in back size 30-38 – it also comes in 6 other shades, FYI.
Shop Boux Avenue Odette deco longline bra, £36
Beija London
Not sure of your size? No problem thanks to Beija London. Its bras are separated into X (wireless), Y (B-D cups) and Z (DD-H) cups and they even offer an online fitting service via video or picture uploads, here.
Shop Beija London out Y bra in carbon blue, £60
Contradiction by Pour Moi
Not just for Valentine’s Day and Xmas, it’s time to embrace red into your everyday lingerie edit.
This subtle checked, cut-out style is suitable for C-G cups from 32-40. Wear as a set with the matching briefs or mix and match with different colours.
Shop Contradiction by Pour Moi Illicit underwired bra, £18
Shop Contradiction by Pour Moi Illicit underwired brief, £14
Bluebella
Bluebella is the go-to for sexy sets. So much so, the brand has told the Stylist fashion team their sales for this exact sheer white pairing is up by 26% since self-isolation began.
Get it while it’s hot in cups A-DD – we predict it’ll sell out, fast.
Fleur of EnglandThe luxury lingerie label first landed exclusively in Liberty of London back in the year 2000. Growing over the last 20 years, Fleur of England is now a go-to for delicate, beautiful sets that’ll make you feel like you’ve made an effort from the bottom up!
Shop Fleur of England bra, £95 (matchesfashion.com)
Opening image: Beija London
Images: courtesy of brands