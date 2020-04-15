9 lingerie sets that’ll make you feel amazing under your sweatpants

Posted by for Fashion

Mood-boasting lingerie is the best way to start the day – we’ve found the perfect pairs to uplift your lingerie draw. 

Whether you’re a women that has your lingerie drawer perfectly organised by type and/or colour, or you’re more of a throw it all in and hope to find a matching set at some point kinda gal – we’ve got you covered. Spending a lot more time at home can mean that it’s all too easy to reach for the most comfortable bra you an find (or, not one at all) and that’s more than okay. However, it turns out a lot of us are actually using this time to update our lingerie collections from the usual sports and T-shirt bras to prettier, more fancy versions. Lingerie brand Pour Moi told the Stylist fashion team they’ve seen a massive 30% increase in ‘sexy’ lingerie sales since the UK has been self-isolating. Bluebella has also seen an 80% spike in traffic to their lingerie site during this time. 

Whether this is to perk yourself up in the morning and feel like you’ve made an effort (with no real effort needed) or to spice things up with your SO in lockdown – we’re all for it. 

A new lingerie set can boost your mood from the moment you put it on, even if you are layering it with a sweater and joggers. We’ve found the best lingerie sets – for all shapes and sizes – to uplift your WFH looks in an instant. 

Opening image: Beija London

Images: courtesy of brands

