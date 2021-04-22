But then you know what happened last March, and my weekly jaunts to my local Oxfam and Hackney’s other A-list line-up of charity shops were curtailed, as we sought to avoid all contact, I turned my attentions to online shopping along with the rest of the country. In fact, in 2020 alone online shopping spiked by 10 per cent from the same time five years before. Clothes, interiors, books, you name it, and I swapped my charity shop hauls for admittedly very gratifying next day delivery. Out with the old (see: my beloved Oxfam) and in with the new (see: a lot of purchases made to line Mr. Bezos’ pockets.)

For a time it felt good being able to buy exactly what I wanted without having to compromise or think about how to tweak, customise or upcycle something. But there’s very little magic in online shopping, the precision of the act negating the element of surprise that comes with rummaging head-first among boxes or army crawling your way along a shop floor to find the best deals on the bottom shelves (word to the wise: the bottom shelves of charity shops are where the best bargains are to be had.) In fact, I found myself frustrated that my favourite weekend activity had been paused indefinitely as Britain’s own super league of charity shop’s futures hung precariously in the balance.