No matter the weather, these floral dresses with long sleeves will work hard in your wardrobe.
As daffodils and snowdrops pop up to let us know spring is on its way, we can’t help but feel inspired. If your dresses have been collecting dust over the last few months as you hold firmly onto loungewear, you’re not the only one. The thing is, though, as spring/summer 2021 draws closer, new trends are appearing and some of them you can wear already. When it comes to dresses, it’s clear prints are the style du jour: from graphic patterns to stars, stripes and now florals.
Floral prints are basically an essential each and every year when it comes to the warmer months, and this year is no different. While square necklines, shirred stitching and dropped hems lead the way for details, when it comes to sleeves it’s all about long styles. The best thing about these long-sleeve floral print dresses is that they’re then suitable to wear across all seasons – a true transitional hero piece, if you will.
So, to get you started on your journey to warmer days, these are the frocks that’ll fix all your in-between weather woes.
Shop best floral long-sleeve dresses
Mango dress
This happy, floaty dress is bringing us serious 70s vibes. Create the full package with tan sandals and layered gold jewellery.
Omnes dress
The prairie style dress by sustainable brand Omnes is one not to miss. Already an Instagram hit, this universally flattering square-neck style is made from eco-friendly cotton.
Rixo dress
Go green in the chicest way possible with this Rixo winner. It’s all about attention to detail; those fluted sleeves, the single button collar and flattering midi length is all part of the premium package.
Sézane dress
Ready for a mini dress? Us, too. This wrap-front style can be worn now with a roll neck knit and knee-high boots. Come spring, try it out with chunky sandals.
Fashion Union Plus dressSunshine in a dress. This zesty beauty with shirred body, puff sleeves and dropped hem is a complete steal.
Reformation dress
The shirt dress: as stylish as it is practical. For any upcoming occasion, day or night, this tie-front maxi dress with ditsy florals is a fail-safe way to wear print.
Lisou dress
For a retro edge, opt for punchy, graphic floral prints. You’ll want to wear this shirt dress by Lisou to every occasion in the summer.
Nobodys Child dress
A transitional dress style to rely on is the midaxi. Slightly longer than a midi, and slightly shorter than a floor-sweeping maxi, this is the dress you can wear across all seasons. Try this puff sleeve style with stomper boots for now.
Shop Nobody’s Child floral midaxi dress at Marks & Spencer, £45
River Island dress
How fabulous is this River Island frock? The high street hero dress is here to make your spring/summer even better. Try it out with a straw bag and white trainers.
Baum Und Pferdgarten dress
Made from recycled polyester, this sheer printed dress is a spring favourite. Try layering a knit vest over the top with knee-high boots for now.
Whistles dress
Imagine this dress on a summer day with ankle boots and a shoulder bag. For now, layer with knitwear and rubber boots for in-between weather.
New Look dress
The humble smock dress is one not to ignore for spring/summer 2021. Versatile, practical and easy to throw on at any time, this midi dress in the petite section at New Look won’t swamp those with a smaller frame.
Shop petite black ditsy floral print dress at New Look, £22.99
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands