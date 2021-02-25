Floral prints are basically an essential each and every year when it comes to the warmer months, and this year is no different. While square necklines, shirred stitching and dropped hems lead the way for details, when it comes to sleeves it’s all about long styles. The best thing about these long-sleeve floral print dresses is that they’re then suitable to wear across all seasons – a true transitional hero piece, if you will.

So, to get you started on your journey to warmer days, these are the frocks that’ll fix all your in-between weather woes.