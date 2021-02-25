Long-sleeve floral dresses will take you one step closer to spring

No matter the weather, these floral dresses with long sleeves will work hard in your wardrobe. 

As daffodils and snowdrops pop up to let us know spring is on its way, we can’t help but feel inspired. If your dresses have been collecting dust over the last few months as you hold firmly onto loungewear, you’re not the only one. The thing is, though, as spring/summer 2021 draws closer, new trends are appearing and some of them you can wear already. When it comes to dresses, it’s clear prints are the style du jour: from graphic patterns to stars, stripes and now florals. 

Floral prints are basically an essential each and every year when it comes to the warmer months, and this year is no different. While square necklines, shirred stitching and dropped hems lead the way for details, when it comes to sleeves it’s all about long styles. The best thing about these long-sleeve floral print dresses is that they’re then suitable to wear across all seasons – a true transitional hero piece, if you will. 

So, to get you started on your journey to warmer days, these are the frocks that’ll fix all your in-between weather woes. 

Shop best floral long-sleeve dresses

  • Sézane dress

    Sézane dress
    Best long-sleeve floral dresses: Sézane

    Ready for a mini dress? Us, too. This wrap-front style can be worn now with a roll neck knit and knee-high boots. Come spring, try it out with chunky sandals.

    Shop Pat dress at Sézane, £140

  • Fashion Union Plus dress

    Fashion Union dress
    Best long-sleeve floral dresses: Fashion Union Plus
    Sunshine in a dress. This zesty beauty with shirred body, puff sleeves and dropped hem is a complete steal. 

    Shop Fashion Union Plus midaxi dress at Asos, £38

  • Reformation dress

    Reformation dress
    Best long-sleeve floral dresses: Reformation

    The shirt dress: as stylish as it is practical. For any upcoming occasion, day or night, this tie-front maxi dress with ditsy florals is a fail-safe way to wear print. 

    Shop Robin dress at Reformation, £265

  • Lisou dress

    Lisou dress
    Best long-sleeve floral dresses: Lisou

    For a retro edge, opt for punchy, graphic floral prints. You’ll want to wear this shirt dress by Lisou to every occasion in the summer. 

    Shop Lauren mango dress at Lisou, £395

  • Nobodys Child dress

    Nobody's Child dress
    Best long-sleeve floral dresses: Nobody's Child

    A transitional dress style to rely on is the midaxi. Slightly longer than a midi, and slightly shorter than a floor-sweeping maxi, this is the dress you can wear across all seasons. Try this puff sleeve style with stomper boots for now. 

    Shop Nobodys Child floral midaxi dress at Marks & Spencer, £45

