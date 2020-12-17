11 of the best maxi coats to invest in this winter

From belted coats to military styles, here’s our edit of the best maxi coats to invest in this season and love forever.      

The maxi coat is trending - longer than your calf length coats and just above your ankle, this super chic style is the coat we all need this winter. 

They’re perfect for popping to the supermarket in your PJs (no one need ever know) and it won’t let in that winter chill as they cover you from neck to ankle. For extra comfort points, try a belted style to make the simple act of wearing a coat feel like receiving a hug - something we all need right now. 

The maxi coat is the most elegant of this seasons outerwear, a totally timeless style that you’ll wear for seasons to come. You can throw this style over your party wear or even your work wear and it will instantly give your look an elevated finish. 

From double breasted military styles to subtle checks and tactile teddy styles theres something for everyone. 

Some word of advise, though. Consider your height when purchasing a maxi coat so that you don’t end up with a style that will drag on the ground. Pick a colour-way that will fit timelessly in your wardrobe, then team it with your favourite stomping boots and beanie hat to go on your merry way to your next outdoor adventure in style. 

  • Cos cream belted wrap coat

    Best maxi coats to shop now: Cos belted wrap coat
    Only consider cream if your not planning on going on muddy walks in said maxi coat. This style will take you through to spring, just team it with white and grey tones, or try something more monochrome. 

    Shop cream belted wrap coat at Cos, £190

  • Ted Baker pale blue coat

    Best maxi coats to shop now: Ted Baker pale blue coat
    If classic winter colours aren’t for you and you want to inject some colour into your winter wardrobe, look no further than this soft sky blue style from Ted Baker. Wear with an embroidered cardigan and bring all the spring feels to your winter wardrobe. 

    Shop pale blue coat at Ted Baker, £369

  • Hush grey checked wrap coat

    Best maxi coats to shop now: Hush grey check coat
    The nearest thing you will get to your dressing gown, this jumbo check coat is the perfect companion to your althleisure wear. Style up with your fave leggings and hoodie, and you’ve nailed your coffee run look. 

    Shop grey check coat at Hush, £189

  • Samsoe & Samsoe double breasted camel coat

    Best maxi coats to shop now: Samsoe & Samsoe double breasted camel coat
    Samsoe & Samsoe double breasted camel coat

    You can’t go wrong with a classic camel coat because, as part of the neutral palette, it goes with everything. That said, try adding a pop of colour to amp up the classic this winter. 

    Shop camel coat at Samsoe & Samsoe, £300

Images courtesy of brands 

