From belted coats to military styles, here’s our edit of the best maxi coats to invest in this season and love forever.
The maxi coat is trending - longer than your calf length coats and just above your ankle, this super chic style is the coat we all need this winter.
They’re perfect for popping to the supermarket in your PJs (no one need ever know) and it won’t let in that winter chill as they cover you from neck to ankle. For extra comfort points, try a belted style to make the simple act of wearing a coat feel like receiving a hug - something we all need right now.
The maxi coat is the most elegant of this seasons outerwear, a totally timeless style that you’ll wear for seasons to come. You can throw this style over your party wear or even your work wear and it will instantly give your look an elevated finish.
From double breasted military styles to subtle checks and tactile teddy styles theres something for everyone.
Some word of advise, though. Consider your height when purchasing a maxi coat so that you don’t end up with a style that will drag on the ground. Pick a colour-way that will fit timelessly in your wardrobe, then team it with your favourite stomping boots and beanie hat to go on your merry way to your next outdoor adventure in style.
Monsoon military style coat
You can easily mix up your footwear when it comes to this style of coat. If you’re not a fan of stomping boots, try knee-high or sleek ankle boots for an elegant finish.
Weekday grey wrap coat
This oversized style from Weekday is a great addition to any staple wardrobe. Shop this now, love it forever.
Emma Willis brown belted coatThis streamlined coat looks super luxe but has a high street price tag. Wear with everything from your tailoring and trainers to your midi dress and stompers.
Jigsaw black tailored coatA black tailored coat is never bad investment. It’s the perfect addition to your classic work wear however you can mix it up a bit with your floaty florals and chunky boots, or elevate your tracksuit and trainers.
Zara houndstooth check coat
A check coat is the one print that never dates. Team this oversized boxy style with your favourite straight leg blue jeans and ankle boots for the perfect ‘smart casual’ look.
New Look grey teddy coat
Cosy but statement, this longline teddy coat in winter grey will look great with everything in your wardrobe, just add a hat and gloves for extra comfort factor.
Whistles belted military coat
Practical and chic, this belted wool coat from Whistles has a high lift collar for extra warmth, it’s belted and it has large pockets for your essentials (by which I mean your mask) tick, tick and tick.
Cos cream belted wrap coat
Only consider cream if your not planning on going on muddy walks in said maxi coat. This style will take you through to spring, just team it with white and grey tones, or try something more monochrome.
Ted Baker pale blue coat
If classic winter colours aren’t for you and you want to inject some colour into your winter wardrobe, look no further than this soft sky blue style from Ted Baker. Wear with an embroidered cardigan and bring all the spring feels to your winter wardrobe.
Hush grey checked wrap coat
The nearest thing you will get to your dressing gown, this jumbo check coat is the perfect companion to your althleisure wear. Style up with your fave leggings and hoodie, and you’ve nailed your coffee run look.
Samsoe & Samsoe double breasted camel coat
You can’t go wrong with a classic camel coat because, as part of the neutral palette, it goes with everything. That said, try adding a pop of colour to amp up the classic this winter.
