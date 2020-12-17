The maxi coat is trending - longer than your calf length coats and just above your ankle, this super chic style is the coat we all need this winter.

They’re perfect for popping to the supermarket in your PJs (no one need ever know) and it won’t let in that winter chill as they cover you from neck to ankle. For extra comfort points, try a belted style to make the simple act of wearing a coat feel like receiving a hug - something we all need right now.

The maxi coat is the most elegant of this seasons outerwear, a totally timeless style that you’ll wear for seasons to come. You can throw this style over your party wear or even your work wear and it will instantly give your look an elevated finish.