We’re sure you can agree that 2020 has made us rely on comfy clothing more than ever. We’ve tailored our everyday uniforms to adjust to working from home life and embraced slippers earlier in the year that usual.

We’ve gone from leaving the house once a day to suddenly being allowed to go out and expected to wear actual clothes again. So, it’s no surprise that everyone has been reluctant to let go of the faithful hoodies and joggers that have been worn on repeat for months. Instead, sartorially savvy women have just been incorporating loungewear into their ‘out of the house’ looks.