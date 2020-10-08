Don’t be fooled, it’s really okay to wear loungewear outside of the house, honestly. Here are some of our favourite ways to style hoodies, sweaters and joggers when out and about.
We’re sure you can agree that 2020 has made us rely on comfy clothing more than ever. We’ve tailored our everyday uniforms to adjust to working from home life and embraced slippers earlier in the year that usual.
We’ve gone from leaving the house once a day to suddenly being allowed to go out and expected to wear actual clothes again. So, it’s no surprise that everyone has been reluctant to let go of the faithful hoodies and joggers that have been worn on repeat for months. Instead, sartorially savvy women have just been incorporating loungewear into their ‘out of the house’ looks.
Fashion influencer Karina takes her joggers and vest top away from the sofa and adds a fresh new spin with a tailored blazer and quilted mules. The jogging bottoms are no longer just part of the tracksuit, they now belong in your wardrobe with the rest of the staples – and we definitely approve.
The sweatshirt has also been given a promotion as the go-to jumper style to wear for autumn, and beyond. Fashion writer Stephanie styles a classic grey sweat with effortless leather trousers and ankle boots, for example. Make sure you’re always cosy (and gain extra style points) by draping another sweatshirt around your shoulders.
The one tip to note with this one is to make sure you stick to classic cuts, timeless shades and minimal detail for an easy fuss-free look. We’ve made a carefully curated edit of the loungewear styles that everyone will want to wear for the foreseeable.
Shop best loungewear to wear out of the house
Les Girls Les Boys grey hoodie
Fresh from the new 100% cotton unisex collection, this hoodie is available in sizes XS-XL and comes in a slightly shrunken fit. It’s perfect to layer under a sleek tailored coat with straight leg jeans.
New Look petite joggers
Oversized joggers for the house are of course a go-to but when it comes to being out and about a more fitted style is best. To look more sleek than slobby, get a petite pair so they’re slightly cropped. Or if you are shorter in the leg then this style will be the perfect fit.
Violeta by Mango hooded sweatshirt
The plus-size Violeta at Mango section is filled with hidden gems. This relaxed fit hoodie in dusty pink has a V-neck cut so it’s super easy to layer over roll necks in autumn for a new spin on a classic.
Shop Violeta by Mango pink hoodie cotton sweatshirt at Mango, £49.99
Local European vest top
A lot of us have relied on vest tops heavily throughout summer as an everyday basic. Make them work for autumn, too, with clever layering – add a half buttoned up shirt and blazer combo for an easy outfit that’ll never fail.
H&M Mama leggings
Loungewear is always high priority for expecting mums. These high waisted leggings are perfect for wearing out of the house with baggy knitwear or a T-shirt and shacket combo.
Girl Next Door short set
When you opt for loungewear sets you’re guaranteed to get the wear out of them. For indoors you’ll wear this as a two-piece, for outside you can style the neutral hue sweater with a slip skirt and chunky stomper boots.
Shop Summer’s over terrycloth short set at Girl Next Door, £39
ONLY tall tracksuit bottoms
If you’re 5’9” and above then finding loungewear that doesn’t hang cropped around your calves can be tricky. This black pair from the tall section has a longer fit and will be easy to incorporate into any outfit.
Toast
If the humble cardigan has been your best friend throughout lockdown, fear not, the love continues. Take your cardie out of the house and team with a pair of sleek leather trousers, a white shirt and some Chelsea boots to give it a whole new look. Cashmere will go the distance for years to come.
