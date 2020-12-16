27 luxury gifts to put right at the top of your Christmas wish list
From designer It bags to iconic fashion piece, consider this your ultimate Christmas wish list.
“What do you want for Christmas?” It’s a question we ask and respond to as early as three months before the big day. This is normally followed with a big internal (and often external sigh). Not because the magic of Christmas is lost on us now that we have reached adulthood, but because we are torn between offering up what we need for Christmas – a new blender, a pair of running shoes, a saucepan with considerably more ‘non-stick’ than yours is currently exhibiting –and what we want for Christmas.
Since we had the ability to write, one of our first personal essays was to Santa Claus. Documenting our purest wants and desires for what we wished for Christmas.
Recently a friend told me in giggle that at the top her niece’s wish list was a pony. (Haven’t we all been there?) This was quickly followed by a mermaid and a kitchen to bake her mermaid some biscuits. Slightly more difficult to get your hands on but not entirely impossible. We might not be citing mermaids and small horses anymore, but that doesn’t stop us from dreaming, or indeed wishing.
From the ultimate designer It bags, to the most coveted fashionable interiors, consider this luxury gift guide your pre-written wish list.
Saint Laurent
Winter walks just got a huge upgrade thanks to a stylish collaboration between Saint Lauren and Hunter. If you don’t fancy getting these boots muddy (we don’t blame you), they will look just as good with vinyl leather trousers.
La Perla
Swathe yourself in the ultimate luxury via La Perla’s indulgent silk dressing gown.
Bottega Veneta
We first went wild for Bottega Veneta’s Pouch bag and now we can’t get enough of the brand’s padded Casette. In fact, we can’t get enough of any Bottega Veneta bag, to be honest.
Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik’s iconic shoes have become an important part of fashion history (thank you, Carrie Bradshaw). Slip into these satin slippers this Christmas.
MaxMara
It doesn’t get more classic or more timeless than a MaxMara camel coat. An investment piece that will absolutely stand the test of time.
Paravel
Lightweight and roomy, Paravel’s holdall duffle is perfect for road trips and weekend get aways. Constructed from 14 upcycled plastic water bottles and protected by a silicone coating to prevent stains and increase durability. We are adding to basket now.
Paul Smith
Made from a soft wool-blend, this black crew neck sweater is definitely the chic alternative to any Christmas jumper.
Shop black ‘Woodblock Floral’ Intarsia relaxed sweater at Paul Smith, £225
TL 180 x Alighieri
Cult jewellery design Alighieri has teamed up with Italian brand TL 180 for a collection of bags adorned with typical Alighieri gold goodness. Snap these up fast as they aren’t going to hang around.
Roxanne First
Industry insider favourite Roxanne First has amassed a huge following thanks to her quirky and playful designs. Like this smiley face necklace made from 14kt gold and diamonds. Impossible to have a bad day when wearing it.
Joseph
Get your party pants on with Joseph’s tailored sequin trousers. Team yours with a cosy knit and some velvet slippers.
Shop sequin Tawny trousers at Jospeh, £425
Yolke
Upgrade your pyjamas to premium striped silk from Yolke. Almost too good to be just for bed we recommend these as daywear during the Christmas period.
Shop citrine and blue strip classic silk pyjama set at Yolke, £365
Mulberry
This year Mulberry relaunched one of its most iconic shapes: the Alexa. If you loved this bag the first time around (who didn’t) it’s definitely time to treat yourself.
Erdem
If you love Erdem’s romantic floral aesthetic, you are going to love this hand-crafted Scottish cashmere blanket draped over your armchair.
Claridge's
Want to feel like you’re at a living a 5 star hotel? Who doesn’t? One way to get that experience at home is via Claridge’s Saville Row hand-crafted velvet slippers.
Loeffler Randal
The perfect staying in bag does exist, and it’s Loeffler Randal.
Shop Loeffler Randall’s Sibyl leather-trimmed plissé-satin shoulder bag at net-a-porter.com, £195
Prada
The perfect black stomper boots do exist, and they are Prada.
Shop Prada’s black leather Chelsea boots at brownsfashion.com, £685
Gucci
Gucci’s beloved Kingsnake motif appears on the house’s homeware collection. This stand-out velvet cushion is hand-sewn in Italy with a velvet front, hand-applied flower and snake embroidery, a flower jacquard silk-blend back, and braided edges with tassels on each corner. Set it against a neutral backdrop for a splash of eclectic grandeur.
Shop Gucci’s Kingsnake embroidered velvet cushion at matchesfashion.com, £985
Fendi
A chic take on a classic cross body design, Fendi’s drawstring bag will add a refreshed feeling to your accessories game.
Perfect Moment
Specialist in covetable activewear, leave it to Perfect Moment to amke us want to wear a ski jumper all winter long. Especially when it looks like this.
Sophie Bille Brah
Because your treasures deserve somewhere beautiful to live.
Shop Sophie Bille Brah’s velvet jewellery box at matchesfashion.com, £200
Burberry
The classic Burberry trench never goes out of style. This is a piece to buy now and savour forever.
Shop vintage check panel cotton gabardine trench coat at Burberry, £1,990
Dior
Give your neck the attention it deserves with Dior’s white resin pearl necklace.
Loewe
Part of Loewe’s Ken Price collection sees the brand’s famous cushion tote get a colourful makeover. Add an easy brightness to any outfit with this Easter Island print.
Alexander McQueen
There are umbrellas and then there are Alexander McQueen gold skull gilded umbrellas. We know which we would rather.
Bella Freud
Bella Freud have teamed up with luggage brand Globe Trotter to bring a playful edge to its pieces. Use yours as joyful storage boxes.
Shop Bella Freud x Glove Trotter large lion trunk at Bella Freud, £690
Anissa Kermiche
You’ll know Anissa Kermiche for her infamous bum vases, but the cult designer began her creative journey in jewellery. We love this heady mix of gold and pearls.
Victorinox
When it is time to travel the world this is the case you are going to want by your side. With extendable space and a compartment for everything, you can rest easy that packing will be a breeze.
Shop Spectra 2.0 Expandable Global Carry-On at Victorinox, £350
Lead image: Browns Fashion
Images: Courtesy of brands