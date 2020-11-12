Make bedtime an occasion with Rixo's latest line of loungewear.

Rixo launch loungewear and it's the perfect lockdown antidote
Rixo, known for its iconic printed dresses, have expanded to include loungewear and it couldn’t have come at a better time. We round up the most luxurious loungewear and pyjamas to see you through lockdown in style
When it comes to our wardrobes in 2020, we have had mixed feelings in the elusive search of comfort and style. We have tried tie-dye tracksuits, bright activewear, a series of floral dresses, countless (and unsuccessful) pairs of jeans and even tailoring. What we need now, enters an entirely different realm, one that reflects a universal feeling of wanting to hunker down and hibernate, and what better sartorial partner for such an occasion than luxury pyjamas.
As we settle into second national lockdown (let’s call it LD2), our prayers have been answered as Rixo, of printed dress fame, are launching pyjamas and loungewear. At a time when we could be faced with another round of pilled black hoodies and pyjamas so weathered by the they are hanging on by a bare thread, the design duo behind Rixo, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, are giving our LD2 wardrobes the injection of much-needed serotonin. Think bold floral two pieces, sweet gingham night dresses and starry-eyed masks.
“The Rixo loungewear collection was designed with the whole family in mind. Whether you prefer a traditional, timeless silk pyjama set or a fun, contemporary nightie with frills, there really is something for everyone. Each piece is made to stand the test of time, the finest silks and cottons are packaged and delivered in a protective certified organic cotton pouch and matching eye masks have been consciously crafted from excess silks to complete the lounge experience.
Rixo has always been about creating our own vintage; a lifestyle wardrobe to be passed on amongst generations – we can’t wait to see photos of the full family in matching PJ’s over the holidays!” Says Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo cofounder.
And it’s not just Rixo in on the pyjama party, we’ve rounded up the best luxury pyjamas to invest in now to see you through November and beyond in comfort and style.
Rixo
Kick start your pyjama party with Rixo’s gingham two-piece. The fashion forward set even sports of-the-moment extra-large collars and ruffled hems.
John Lewis
Made from 100% silk, pyjamas don’t get more luxurious than John Lewis’ classic navy set.
Olivia Von Halle
Pyjamas don’t get more special than Olivia Von Halle’s signature styles. You can even monogram these pink crane-print pyjamas for an added extra touch.
Whistles
For those with a flair for the exotic, look no further than Whistles’ zebra print pyjamas.
Shop zebra print pyjamas at Whistles, £89
Sleeper
Industry insiders are stocking up Sleeper’s feather-trimmed pyjamas already for the festive season. Wear yours for a glamorous day time look with backless mules and chunky hoops.
Shop Sleeper’s party feather-trim woven pyjama set at selfridges.com, £255
Yolke
Inspired by Alice in Wonderful, cosy up in Yolke’s pretty pink pjs.
The White Company
If classic pyjamas are your vibe, treat yourself to a pair of The White Company’s cotton offering. As delightful as the brand’s iconic bed sheets.
Liberty
Take Liberty’s iconic prints to bed. Or even wear the pyjama top with jeans and trainers for an effortless day-time look.
Shop Felix and Isabelle Tana Lawn™ Cotton Pyjama Set at Liberty, £220
Rails
Like candy canes at Christmas, give yourself an early festive treat with Rails’ striped pyjamas.
Images: Rixo / courtesy of brands