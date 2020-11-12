Make bedtime an occasion with Rixo's latest line of loungewear.

When it comes to our wardrobes in 2020, we have had mixed feelings in the elusive search of comfort and style. We have tried tie-dye tracksuits, bright activewear, a series of floral dresses, countless (and unsuccessful) pairs of jeans and even tailoring. What we need now, enters an entirely different realm, one that reflects a universal feeling of wanting to hunker down and hibernate, and what better sartorial partner for such an occasion than luxury pyjamas.

As we settle into second national lockdown (let’s call it LD2), our prayers have been answered as Rixo, of printed dress fame, are launching pyjamas and loungewear. At a time when we could be faced with another round of pilled black hoodies and pyjamas so weathered by the they are hanging on by a bare thread, the design duo behind Rixo, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, are giving our LD2 wardrobes the injection of much-needed serotonin. Think bold floral two pieces, sweet gingham night dresses and starry-eyed masks.