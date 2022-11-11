From its home city of Barcelona, Mango has stretched itself across the globe, selling a selection of tops, trousers, skirts and its most desirable (in our opinion) dresses in a whopping 110 countries.

Recent store openings in Bluewater, Battersea Power Station and Newcastle’s Eldon Square shopping centre have racked up the number of UK stores to just shy of 50, and our love for the label seems to show no sign of slowing down.

But what’s caused the brand to have such a hold over us as consumers wanting to buy up all of the latest pieces? The fashion-forward frocks, bestselling basics and party-ready pieces may be the answer.