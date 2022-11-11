All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From everyday dresses to festive frocks, this high-street stalwart has no short supply of options.
From its home city of Barcelona, Mango has stretched itself across the globe, selling a selection of tops, trousers, skirts and its most desirable (in our opinion) dresses in a whopping 110 countries.
Recent store openings in Bluewater, Battersea Power Station and Newcastle’s Eldon Square shopping centre have racked up the number of UK stores to just shy of 50, and our love for the label seems to show no sign of slowing down.
But what’s caused the brand to have such a hold over us as consumers wanting to buy up all of the latest pieces? The fashion-forward frocks, bestselling basics and party-ready pieces may be the answer.
You may also like
11 disco spot dresses to get you ready for the dance floor
Collaborating with content creator Camille Charrière on a capsule collection of crystal embellished dresses, sequinned slips and leopard print gowns, the daring dress designs have piqued our attention. And the core collection is just as lust-worthy as ever, with floral frocks, paisley prints and plus-size dresses aplenty.
The brand has also put some more planet-friendly practices in place: Mango’s new denim collection uses software to measure its environmental impact, and by 2025 all polyester used will be recycled, all cotton will be sourced sustainably and all cellulose fibres will be traceable from a controlled origin. Which is all a step in the right direction.
And Stylist’s very own fashion and beauty features director, Billie Bhatia, kicked off the brand’s new podcast, Mango Encounters, which is available to listen to on the Mango app now. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite dresses to buy now.
Mango sequinned dress
Kicking off with our pick of the bunch, this ruby red number deserves to be on the dancefloor. If you’re looking for a Christmas party-worthy piece, this may be one.
Mango floral chiffon dress
Floral dresses come into their own in wintertime, working with deep and dark colours that pair perfectly with tights and boots.
Mango animal-print fluid dress
In a simple slip style, this dress can be worn all year round. Part of the Camille Charrière collection, the satin-like fabric adds an elevated feel that works just as well with trainers and boots as it does with sky-high heels.
Mango knitted turtleneck dress
Knitted dresses can keep you cosy and comfy throughout the colder weather, and the deep green colour of this one has really grabbed our attention. Whether paired with white boots and bare legs, or layered with a long trench and tights, it’s sure to be a welcome addition to any winter wardrobe.
Mango animal-print fluid dress
Another animal print, but this time in a slightly warmer style, this wrap dress is fierce yet formal. Its long length, long sleeves and wraparound design lend itself to being worn to work, yet the deep V-neck and thigh-high front slit add a playful touch, taking it through to evening attire.
Mango feather detail dress
Few things are as fanciful as a feathered neckline, which is what makes this the perfect party piece. With a figure-hugging fit and pencil-skirt design, it fits the black tie dress code fabulously. The feathers can be removed for more versatile styling, although that would feel like a crime.
Mango paisley chiffon dress
Paisley print had been given a modern upgrade with this delightful dress. The sheer chiffon fabric adds a whimsical feel, yet pairing it with biker boots will give it that harsher edge.
Mango side slit dress
Cut-outs can still work for winter, so long as you keep your legs warm by layering up underneath the dress. Part of the Committed Collection, this dress has been made with more planet-friendly practices and is sure to see you through every season.
Mango flowy shirt dress
In a bold blue tone, this dress certainly stands out from the crowd. Cuffed sleeves, a collar and a wraparound design give it a more formal feel, while the mini length and low-cut neckline lend it to nights out too.
Mango knotted long gown
Pretty in pink, this is one gorgeous gown. The gathered front takes centre stage, while the deep V-neck and thigh-high slit add a slightly sexy style. Of course, this isn’t the dress for diddling around the supermarket, but for more formal dos it’s certainly one to take note of.
Mango semitransparent dress with rhinestones
Part of the Camille Charrière collection, this crystal embellished dress may be the perfect party piece. Whether worn with the slip or left bare with only your underwear underneath (if you dare), it’s sure to stand out from the crowd, and a simple shoe is the only accessory needed.
Images: courtesy of Mango