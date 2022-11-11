11 best new-in Mango dresses we’re marking as must-haves

11 best new-in Mango dresses we’re marking as must-haves

From everyday dresses to festive frocks, this high-street stalwart has no short supply of options.

From its home city of Barcelona, Mango has stretched itself across the globe, selling a selection of tops, trousers, skirts and its most desirable (in our opinion) dresses in a whopping 110 countries.

Recent store openings in Bluewater, Battersea Power Station and Newcastle’s Eldon Square shopping centre have racked up the number of UK stores to just shy of 50, and our love for the label seems to show no sign of slowing down.

But what’s caused the brand to have such a hold over us as consumers wanting to buy up all of the latest pieces? The fashion-forward frocks, bestselling basics and party-ready pieces may be the answer. 

Collaborating with content creator Camille Charrière on a capsule collection of crystal embellished dresses, sequinned slips and leopard print gowns, the daring dress designs have piqued our attention. And the core collection is just as lust-worthy as ever, with floral frocks, paisley prints and plus-size dresses aplenty.

The brand has also put some more planet-friendly practices in place: Mango’s new denim collection uses software to measure its environmental impact, and by 2025 all polyester used will be recycled, all cotton will be sourced sustainably and all cellulose fibres will be traceable from a controlled origin. Which is all a step in the right direction.

And Stylist’s very own fashion and beauty features director, Billie Bhatia, kicked off the brand’s new podcast, Mango Encounters, which is available to listen to on the Mango app now. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite dresses to buy now. 

  • Mango sequinned dress

    Mango sequinned dress
    Mango sequinned dress

    Kicking off with our pick of the bunch, this ruby red number deserves to be on the dancefloor. If you’re looking for a Christmas party-worthy piece, this may be one.

    Shop Mango sequined dress, £45.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango floral chiffon dress

    Mango floral chiffon dress
    Mango floral chiffon dress

    Floral dresses come into their own in wintertime, working with deep and dark colours that pair perfectly with tights and boots.

    Shop Mango floral chiffon dress, £35.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango animal-print fluid dress

    Mango animal-print fluid dress
    Mango animal-print fluid dress

    In a simple slip style, this dress can be worn all year round. Part of the Camille Charrière collection, the satin-like fabric adds an elevated feel that works just as well with trainers and boots as it does with sky-high heels.

    Shop Mango animal-print fluid dress, £79.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango knitted turtleneck dress

    Mango knitted turtleneck dress
    Mango knitted turtleneck dress

    Knitted dresses can keep you cosy and comfy throughout the colder weather, and the deep green colour of this one has really grabbed our attention. Whether paired with white boots and bare legs, or layered with a long trench and tights, it’s sure to be a welcome addition to any winter wardrobe.

    Shop Mango knitted turtleneck dress, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango animal-print fluid dress

    Mango animal-print fluid dress
    Mango animal-print fluid dress

    Another animal print, but this time in a slightly warmer style, this wrap dress is fierce yet formal. Its long length, long sleeves and wraparound design lend itself to being worn to work, yet the deep V-neck and thigh-high front slit add a playful touch, taking it through to evening attire.

    Shop Mango animal-print fluid dress, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango feather detail dress

    Mango feather detail dress
    Mango feather detail dress

    Few things are as fanciful as a feathered neckline, which is what makes this the perfect party piece. With a figure-hugging fit and pencil-skirt design, it fits the black tie dress code fabulously. The feathers can be removed for more versatile styling, although that would feel like a crime.

    Shop Mango feather detail dress, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango paisley chiffon dress

    Mango paisley chiffon dress
    Mango paisley chiffon dress

    Paisley print had been given a modern upgrade with this delightful dress. The sheer chiffon fabric adds a whimsical feel, yet pairing it with biker boots will give it that harsher edge.

    Shop Mango paisley chiffon dress, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango side slit dress

    Mango side slit dress
    Mango side slit dress

    Cut-outs can still work for winter, so long as you keep your legs warm by layering up underneath the dress. Part of the Committed Collection, this dress has been made with more planet-friendly practices and is sure to see you through every season.

    Shop Mango side slit dress, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango flowy shirt dress

    Mango flowy shirt dress
    Mango flowy shirt dress

    In a bold blue tone, this dress certainly stands out from the crowd. Cuffed sleeves, a collar and a wraparound design give it a more formal feel, while the mini length and low-cut neckline lend it to nights out too.

    Shop Mango flowy shirt dress, £35.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango knotted long gown

    Mango knotted long gown
    Mango knotted long gown

    Pretty in pink, this is one gorgeous gown. The gathered front takes centre stage, while the deep V-neck and thigh-high slit add a slightly sexy style. Of course, this isn’t the dress for diddling around the supermarket, but for more formal dos it’s certainly one to take note of.

    Shop Mango knotted long gown, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango semitransparent dress with rhinestones

    Mango semitransparent dress with rhinestones
    Mango semitransparent dress with rhinestones

    Part of the Camille Charrière collection, this crystal embellished dress may be the perfect party piece. Whether worn with the slip or left bare with only your underwear underneath (if you dare), it’s sure to stand out from the crowd, and a simple shoe is the only accessory needed.

    Shop Mango semitransparent dress with rhinestones, £199.99

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of Mango

