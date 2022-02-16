Marks & Spencer. A brand so synonymous with everyday luxury, there’s no questioning the quality of its pieces. From sell-out dress collections with Ghost to lingerie collaborations with Rosie Huntington-Whitely, we are simply obsessed with it all. And while these may be the standouts, Marks & Sparks has a secretly great jeans offering.

We’d go as far to say it’s underrated. Considering how tricky it can be to shop for jeans that are the perfect fit, style and size, we don’t say this lightly. Almost every piece has a short/petite, regular and long set of sizes, so there’s plenty of options to choose from.