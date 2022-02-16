M&S Best Jeans To Shop

The 11 best pairs of everyday jeans to shop from Marks & Spencer

Shopping for jeans? We know the struggle well, but if there’s one place worth consulting, it’s Marks & Spencer. Here, we round up the best pieces to buy.

Marks & Spencer. A brand so synonymous with everyday luxury, there’s no questioning the quality of its pieces. From sell-out dress collections with Ghost to lingerie collaborations with Rosie Huntington-Whitely, we are simply obsessed with it all. And while these may be the standouts, Marks & Sparks has a secretly great jeans offering.

We’d go as far to say it’s underrated. Considering how tricky it can be to shop for jeans that are the perfect fit, style and size, we don’t say this lightly. Almost every piece has a short/petite, regular and long set of sizes, so there’s plenty of options to choose from.

Not sure where to get started? Here, we round up the best 11 pairs of great, everyday jeans that’ll last the test of time. From straight-leg to skinny jeans, here’s our pick of the litter…

  • White Stuff barrel jeans with tencel

    If White Stuff jeans are known for one silhouette, it has to be the barrel leg. A loose, tapered fit that feels as comfy as it looks, this is a pair that goes perfect with your favourite Breton-striped jumper

    Shop White Stuff barrel jeans with tencel at M&S, £55

  • M&S Collection: the mum jeans

    In recent years, one sartorial mantra has reigned true: comfort is key. This roomy pair of mum jeans, available in eight colourways including grey/black (pictured above), white and classic black are incredibly versatile. Dress up with a patterned jumper or pair them with a sweatshirt for a more relaxed look.

    Shop the mum jeans at M&S, £39.50

  • M&S Collection: the wide-leg jeans

    For the days when you want to feel put together yet still pretty casual, this high-waisted wide-legged jean will become your best friend. 

    Shop the wide-leg jeans at M&S, £29.50

  • M&S Collection: Sienna straight leg jeans with stretch

    Straight leg jeans never go out of style, though the one qualm we have with this beloved look is its rigid feel. Happily, this cotton and polyester piece has enough stretch to keep you feeling comfy all day long.

    Shop Sienna straight leg jeans with stretch at M&S, £19.50

  • Autograph luxury high-waisted wide-leg jeans

    If you’re headed for evening drinks, birthday dinner or browsing an exhibition at the Tate and the mood calls for a pair of jeans that lie more on the ‘dressy’ side of things, here’s where Autograph’s super high-waist luxurious pair comes in handy.

    Shop Autograph luxury high-waisted wide-leg jeans at M&S, £55

  • M&S Collection: high-waisted straight leg jeans

    Looking to add to your collection of classic straight-leg blue jeans? M&S Collection’s take is wonderfully minimalist, classic and may just become the pair you’ll come to rely on most…

    Shop high-waisted straight leg jeans M&S, £35

  • M&S Collection: high-waisted super skinny jeans

    Black skinny jeans have had a renaissance of sorts in recent months. And really, who can argue with this when they go with every top you own? This pair contains M&S’ Sculpt & Lift technology to accentuate curves and keep you comfortable at the same time. What’s not to love?

    Shop high-waisted super skinny jeans at M&S, £19.50

  • M&S Collection: dad jeans

    You know about the mum jeans. But, you’re yet to become obsessed with the dad jean. Rigid, oversized and wide-legged, this pair pays homage to the ‘dad’ style of dressing that’s gained popularity thanks to New Balance’s dad shoes. This is a piece you’ll want to wear with jumpers, sweatshirts and oversized shirts on off-duty days. 

    Shop Dad jeans at M&S, £39.50

  • M&S Collection: boyfriend ankle grazer jeans

    When you’re in the mood for jeans that balance structure, a slightly loose fit and a mid-rise wait, these boyfriend ankle grazer jeans are exactly what you need.

    Shop boyfriend ankle grazer jeans at M&S, £39.50

  • M&S Collection: the slim flare jeans

    Flares – a style that the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Margot Robbie have been seen rocking. If you’re not willing to go full-out-flare, dip a leg into the trend with this slim-flared piece.

    Shop the slim flare jeans at M&S, £29.50

  • M&S Collection: split hem slim straight leg jeans

    If you’re looking to switch up your denim collection and add a bit of texture, this split-hem style straight leg jeans will do the trick. 

    Shop split hem slim straight leg jeans at M&S, £39.50

Imagery: M&S

Topics

