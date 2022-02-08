Best M&S Lingerie to shop

The best 13 Marks & Spencer lingerie pieces to treat yourself to

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking to spruce up your lingerie collection? May we divert your eyes in the direction of our edit of the best from M&S’s luxurious everyday collection.

When we think of retailers that offer us consistently stylish pieces at affordable prices, Marks & Spencer ranks high. From its sell-out collaborations with heritage label Ghost to joining a sartorial venture with model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, there are plenty of offerings spanning fashion, beauty and homeware that keep us coming back time and time again.

If you’ve already refreshed your M&S dress collection, may we point you in the direction of another everyday-wear part of our wardrobe – lingerie. Whether it’s from M&S’ own collection, brands like Freya and of course, the Rosie Huntington-Whitely pieces, it’s a collection that manages to strike a hard-to-achieve balance of stylish, comfortable and yet still so special. 

You may also like

18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale

If you’re thinking of adding to your current lingerie pieces or you’re simply looking to treat yourself this month, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of what the M&S lingerie collection has to offer. Scroll down for the pieces you’ll want to add to basket without hesitation…

  • M&S Rosie silk underwired plunge bra A-E

    M&S Rosie Silk Underwired Plunge Bra A-E
    M&S Rosie silk underwired plunge bra A-E
    A perfect example to start with, this bright teal blue plunge bra elegantly mixes silk and lace textures that feel just as luxurious as they look.


    Shop Rosie silk underwired plunge bra A-E at M&S, £28

    buy now

  • M&S Lucia heart embroidery underwired plunge bra A-E

    M&S Lucia Heart Embroidery Underwired Plunge Bra A-E
    M&S Lucia heart embroidery underwired plunge bra A-E
    Scallop patterns have made a comeback in the interiors world as of late, so if you’re looking to find ways of adding it to your wardrobe without being obvious, this white and fuchsia pink number will do the trick.


    Shop Lucia heart embroidery underwired plunge bra A-E at M&S, £22.50

    buy now

  • M&S Collection archive embroidery non-wired plunge bra A-E

    M&S Collection Archive Embroidery Non Wired Plunge Bra A-E
    M&S Collection archive embroidery non-wired plunge bra A-E
    Fact: a ditsy floral print is universally loved. What’s even more beloved? A ditsy floral print sewn into our lingerie. If you’re looking for an everyday basic with a feminine touch, consider this your next purchase.


    Shop archive embroidery non-wired plunge bra A-E at M&S, £16

    buy now

  • M&S Boutique Evaline non-wired bralette

    M&S Boutique Evaline Non Wired Bralette
    M&S Boutique Evaline non-wired bralette
    On those off-duty days when you’re less inclined to wear wired bras, this Evaline non-wired bralette is the comfy, pretty pale blue and white addition for your wardrobe.


    Shop Boutique Evaline non-wired bralette at M&S, £18

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: M&S

Topics

Share this article