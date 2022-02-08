The best 13 Marks & Spencer lingerie pieces to treat yourself to

When we think of retailers that offer us consistently stylish pieces at affordable prices, Marks & Spencer ranks high. From its sell-out collaborations with heritage label Ghost to joining a sartorial venture with model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, there are plenty of offerings spanning fashion, beauty and homeware that keep us coming back time and time again.

If you’ve already refreshed your M&S dress collection, may we point you in the direction of another everyday-wear part of our wardrobe – lingerie. Whether it’s from M&S’ own collection, brands like Freya and of course, the Rosie Huntington-Whitely pieces, it’s a collection that manages to strike a hard-to-achieve balance of stylish, comfortable and yet still so special.