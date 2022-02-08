The best 13 Marks & Spencer lingerie pieces to treat yourself to

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to spruce up your lingerie collection? May we divert your eyes in the direction of our edit of the best from M&S’s luxurious everyday collection.
When we think of retailers that offer us consistently stylish pieces at affordable prices, Marks & Spencer ranks high. From its sell-out collaborations with heritage label Ghost to joining a sartorial venture with model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, there are plenty of offerings spanning fashion, beauty and homeware that keep us coming back time and time again.
If you’ve already refreshed your M&S dress collection, may we point you in the direction of another everyday-wear part of our wardrobe – lingerie. Whether it’s from M&S’ own collection, brands like Freya and of course, the Rosie Huntington-Whitely pieces, it’s a collection that manages to strike a hard-to-achieve balance of stylish, comfortable and yet still so special.
You may also like
18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale
If you’re thinking of adding to your current lingerie pieces or you’re simply looking to treat yourself this month, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of what the M&S lingerie collection has to offer. Scroll down for the pieces you’ll want to add to basket without hesitation…
M&S Rosie silk underwired plunge bra A-EA perfect example to start with, this bright teal blue plunge bra elegantly mixes silk and lace textures that feel just as luxurious as they look.
M&S Lucia heart embroidery underwired plunge bra A-EScallop patterns have made a comeback in the interiors world as of late, so if you’re looking to find ways of adding it to your wardrobe without being obvious, this white and fuchsia pink number will do the trick.
Shop Lucia heart embroidery underwired plunge bra A-E at M&S, £22.50
M&S Collection archive embroidery non-wired plunge bra A-EFact: a ditsy floral print is universally loved. What’s even more beloved? A ditsy floral print sewn into our lingerie. If you’re looking for an everyday basic with a feminine touch, consider this your next purchase.
Shop archive embroidery non-wired plunge bra A-E at M&S, £16
M&S Boutique Evaline non-wired braletteOn those off-duty days when you’re less inclined to wear wired bras, this Evaline non-wired bralette is the comfy, pretty pale blue and white addition for your wardrobe.
M&S Rosie silk & lace underwired balcony bra F-HSome days require a neutral look – bra included. This Rosie skin-tone shade balcony bra offers up support, comfort and style with ease.
Shop Rosie silk & lace underwired balcony bra F-H at M&S, £28
M&S Rosie pleat & lace non-wired braletteLooking for a bralette that feels special as soon as it’s on? This pleat and lace non-wired bra in a deep berry shade is full of mesmerising details from lace to pleat textures.
M&S Triumph Amourette 300 magic wire tai briefsThis wonderfully pastel pink item proves that everyday basic briefs don’t have to look lacklustre.
Shop Triumph Amourette 300 magic wire tai briefs at M&S, £24
M&S Rosie Aster sparkle silk French knickersIn classic Rosie Huntington-Whitely style, this elegant, pearlescent-looking French knicker is the slice of glamour you need every now and then.
M&S Freya fancies Brazilian knickersA classic black Brazilian knicker is a staple in all lingerie sets. Innately alluring, this lace piece from Freya is a great everyday staple.
M&S Rosie ribbed high leg lounge knickersYou’ve got the ribbed joggers, sweatshirt and overshirts. Now, welcome in the ribbed texture to your lingerie collection with this ribbed, high leg knicker.
M&S Collection wild blooms high leg knickersWhen you’re not in the mood for a fully embellished piece, these wild bloom knickers have just enough decoration to make a statement.
M&S Rosie Ophelia lace cropped camisole
Another French-inspired design, this beautifully intricate pink lace cami comes in a cropped fit, perfect for anytime you’re looking for something different.
M&S Rosie silk & lace trim camisoleStickler for the more traditional camisoles? This silky soft lace-trimmed cami is for you.
Images: M&S