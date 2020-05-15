Ruffle and wrap details work best for a fresh take on summer evening dressing; just add a headband, barely there sandals and a statement evening bag.

Slightly thicker linen and cotton mix maxi dresses look great in saturated shades for weekends in the garden or picnicking in the local park. Wear these with dad sandals, retro sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

As autumn approaches re-think your look by layering your summer dress over a cotton T-shirt or adding a cardigan or lightweight utility jacket and either chunky casual sandals or trainers.

Here are our picks of the best maxi dresses available to buy right now.