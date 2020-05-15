Fashion

11 maxi dresses you need for the summer heatwave

Kitty McGee
Hemlines are coming down as the temperature goes up. Bold, bright maxi dresses are an effortless way to stay-and look-cool this summer.

Summer 2019 was all about the statement dress, and the dress continues to reign supreme this season. Lengths have come down further from last year’s midi lengths so look for loose silhouettes and ankle-grazing hemlines for instant, on-trend chic.

Collarbone skimming straps and voluminous shapes are perfect for understated sexy summer style. Sugary pastel shades and tiered details work well for daytime with delicate gold jewellery, a canvas tote bag, a colourful fan and leather sandals

Ruffle and wrap details work best for a fresh take on summer evening dressing; just add a headband, barely there sandals and a statement evening bag

Slightly thicker linen and cotton mix maxi dresses look great in saturated shades for weekends in the garden or picnicking in the local park. Wear these with dad sandals, retro sunglasses and a crossbody bag

As autumn approaches re-think your look by layering your summer dress over a cotton T-shirt or adding a cardigan or lightweight utility jacket and either chunky casual sandals or trainers. 

Here are our picks of the best maxi dresses available to buy right now.

Kitty McGee

