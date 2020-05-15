11 maxi dresses you need for the summer heatwave
- Posted by
- Kitty McGee
- Published
Hemlines are coming down as the temperature goes up. Bold, bright maxi dresses are an effortless way to stay-and look-cool this summer.
Summer 2019 was all about the statement dress, and the dress continues to reign supreme this season. Lengths have come down further from last year’s midi lengths so look for loose silhouettes and ankle-grazing hemlines for instant, on-trend chic.
Collarbone skimming straps and voluminous shapes are perfect for understated sexy summer style. Sugary pastel shades and tiered details work well for daytime with delicate gold jewellery, a canvas tote bag, a colourful fan and leather sandals.
Ruffle and wrap details work best for a fresh take on summer evening dressing; just add a headband, barely there sandals and a statement evening bag.
Slightly thicker linen and cotton mix maxi dresses look great in saturated shades for weekends in the garden or picnicking in the local park. Wear these with dad sandals, retro sunglasses and a crossbody bag.
As autumn approaches re-think your look by layering your summer dress over a cotton T-shirt or adding a cardigan or lightweight utility jacket and either chunky casual sandals or trainers.
Here are our picks of the best maxi dresses available to buy right now.
Kitri
No print says summer more than a bold floral print. Wear this halterneck dress for date night at home with barely there sandals.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Summer black is the colour trend that gains momentum each season. Perfect for those really hot days when a bright colour would show all kinds of marks.
Ghost
Grab your straw bag and sandals and head to the supermarket in this blue floral dress from Ghost.
Mango
Sometimes simple really is the best policy. This mint green dress with minimal styling, thin straps and leg split will keep as much skin open to the breeze as possible.
Reformation
For a relaxed weekend look, throw on your favourite white trainers with Reformation’s butterfly print dress.
Rixo
Ready for Zoom calls, Rixo’s multi print maxi dress is business appropriate with a sense of fun.
Reserved
Tropical prints were huge for spring/summer 2020. Stop them looking too much by keeping accessories simple.
Zadig & Voltaire
For the days when the rain falls, which it inevitably does in the British summer, even when it’s hot, this dress has you covered. Wear with a flatform or summer boot to keep your feet dry.
Self-portrait
The cut-out back on this Self-portrait dress will keep you cool even with the temperature rising. Pair with retro shades for a chic look.
Zara
Jazz up a simple dress with ruffles for standout dressing. Pair this Zara dress with kitten heel mules and layered necklaces.
Hush
Keep the minimal aesthetic of this dress company with flatform flip flops and a simple pair of gold hoops.
All images courtesy of individual brands.