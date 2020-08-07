If maxi skirts are the summer staple missing from your wardrobe, then we’ve rounded up the best ones to feel effortlessly chic in this season.
Summer is well and truly here, or at least the mini heatwave set to last the next couple of weeks is here. Let’s be honest, I have probably just jinxed that. This kind of weather always makes me rethink my wardrobe; do I have the key pieces to get me through the season? There are of course the staples: a printed midi dress, a statement blouse, a pair of shorts (this is when I remember I don’t wear shorts and immediately scrub it from my personal list), a mini dress, a puff-sleeve top, a billowing holiday-style gown, a Breton top and an oversized white shirt. Of course, there are many more nuances to add to the list (animal print dresses, we see you), but if there is one item missing from my must-have list and subsequently my wardrobe it’s a maxi skirt.
Maxi skirts have previously had a tricky reputation. Given a bohemian aesthetic thanks to Rachel Zoe’s prodigies Mischa Barton, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie – who would typically sport voluminous tiered versions and style them with a large woven belt slung over the hips, a tucked-in ribbed vest, layers of jewellery, an oversized wide-brim and an even more oversized Hermès bag –maxi skirts were knocked off the list of most-desired around the time The O.C. came to an end (sob). Since then they have occasionally been adopted by style mavericks, but for the most part had been replaced by the cooler cousin: the midi skirt.
That is until now, when the maxi skirt has had a do-over for 2020 and is reclaiming its spot as a summer wardrobe staple. This time, they have been given a fair chance of survival with button-down fronts, paperbag waists, fashion-forward prints and more than just a ribbed tank top to style them with.
Early adopters of the trend will know this is actually a piece to carry on long after the heatwave has come and gone (if it even comes at all). Give your maxi skirt an autumnal feel by teaming it with chunky boots and a leather jacket. But for now, enjoy this piece in all its summer glory by wearing yours with off-the-shoulder square neck tops at the park, swimsuits on holiday and even knotted shirts for an effortless evening look. Just don’t dig up that old Kookai belt.
H&M
Part of H&M’s sustainable line, this aqua green maxi skirt with front slit will feel fresh and it elevated with simple with accessories.
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Give your summer wardrobe an injection of sophistication via Lisa Marie Fernandez’s burnt-orange high-waisted skirt. With marble-effect buttons and a matching belt, offset this piece with a tied linen shirt for an effortless evening look.
Navabi
In case you missed it, zebra print is all the rage this summer. Plus-size brand Navabi has combined the two for a winning summer piece. We’ll be wearing ours with a tucked in black T-shirt and layers of gold jewellery.
Shop skirt, £219, Navabi
Zara
High street hero Zara gives its maxi skirt a special treatment with a limited edition run. Featuring an elasticated waistband and made from cutwork and embroidery, this is more than just a skirt. Keep your look tonal with a white T-shirt and a basket bag.
& Other Stories
& Other Stories’ ruffled maxi skirt immediately makes you feel like you’re on holiday. The wrap around style make this an easy one to wear.
The Kooples
The Kooples has given a classic piece a feminine twists thanks to the all over pleats and lace trim on this skirt. Make this piece work long after the summer by teaming it with a simple sweatshirt.
Topshop
Leopard print is a perennial favourite and for good reason, it works in every season. Take this Topshop maxi skirt and wear it will a black puff-sleeve top for a fashion-forward summer look.
Raey
Raey’s pared-back cool aesthetic is encapsulated in this black maxi skirt. Crafted from mid-weight cotton denim this skirt is finished with a slit at the front for ease of movement. Tuck in a cami top and slip on Birkenstocks for a low-key look.
Cos
Cos’ maxi skirt has little bit of 00s about it, and we are into it. Break up the white with a brightly coloured blouse. Or go full cottagecore with a frilled top.
Zimmermann
The tiered style of Zimmermann’s maxi skirt lends itself to a breezy, summery mood. Layer it over the swimsuit on your staycation or add a white blouse for a cheerful mood.
Ganni
Whether you’re heading to the beach, a BBQ or a picnic in the park, inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with Ganni’s whimsical maxi skirt.
Images: Courtesy of brands