Maxi skirts have previously had a tricky reputation. Given a bohemian aesthetic thanks to Rachel Zoe’s prodigies Mischa Barton, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie – who would typically sport voluminous tiered versions and style them with a large woven belt slung over the hips, a tucked-in ribbed vest, layers of jewellery, an oversized wide-brim and an even more oversized Hermès bag –maxi skirts were knocked off the list of most-desired around the time The O.C . came to an end (sob). Since then they have occasionally been adopted by style mavericks, but for the most part had been replaced by the cooler cousin: the midi skirt.

That is until now, when the maxi skirt has had a do-over for 2020 and is reclaiming its spot as a summer wardrobe staple. This time, they have been given a fair chance of survival with button-down fronts, paperbag waists, fashion-forward prints and more than just a ribbed tank top to style them with.

Early adopters of the trend will know this is actually a piece to carry on long after the heatwave has come and gone (if it even comes at all). Give your maxi skirt an autumnal feel by teaming it with chunky boots and a leather jacket. But for now, enjoy this piece in all its summer glory by wearing yours with off-the-shoulder square neck tops at the park, swimsuits on holiday and even knotted shirts for an effortless evening look. Just don’t dig up that old Kookai belt.