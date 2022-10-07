While it may be too early to mention the C word – I’ll hold off as long as possible, I promise – we’re all starting to see the subtle signs of the season creeping in, whether it be the beginning of conversations over who’s hosting, toy adverts on the TV or the office Christmas party invite landing in your inbox. So what’s the harm in looking at festive frocks now too?

It’s only autumn, we know. But while we love the smell of pumpkin spice, crunching through leaves on our way to work, and the still somewhat mild temperatures that only require a light blazer or shacket , we know we’re not the only ones getting excited about the festive season.

Landing on the Alexander McQueen runway for autumn/winter 2022 in a show-stopping silver style, metallic dresses are having a moment. This is no fleeting moment either, as we also spied gorgeous golden gowns at the Chanel spring/summer 2023 show, so it looks like we’re going to be wearing shimmery slips for the foreseeable, and we’re glad to see it.

While the LBD is a forever style staple, knitted dresses come into their own during colder months, and floral frocks work just as wonderfully for winter as they do for spring, there’s something about metallic dresses that just screams sophistication. So now really is the time to work out if you’re more of a gold or silver person.

Paired perfectly with a sky-high heel and clutch for cocktail parties – très élégant – or ankle boots and a biker jacket for an elevated everyday look, we’ve found something for every style and occasion. It’s time to step into our golden (or silver) era and bring some glamour back into our wardrobes. We’ve been waiting for this!