Party season is nearly upon us, so get ready to make a shining statement in one of these metallic gowns.
It’s only autumn, we know. But while we love the smell of pumpkin spice, crunching through leaves on our way to work, and the still somewhat mild temperatures that only require a light blazer or shacket, we know we’re not the only ones getting excited about the festive season.
While it may be too early to mention the C word – I’ll hold off as long as possible, I promise – we’re all starting to see the subtle signs of the season creeping in, whether it be the beginning of conversations over who’s hosting, toy adverts on the TV or the office Christmas party invite landing in your inbox. So what’s the harm in looking at festive frocks now too?
Landing on the Alexander McQueen runway for autumn/winter 2022 in a show-stopping silver style, metallic dresses are having a moment. This is no fleeting moment either, as we also spied gorgeous golden gowns at the Chanel spring/summer 2023 show, so it looks like we’re going to be wearing shimmery slips for the foreseeable, and we’re glad to see it.
While the LBD is a forever style staple, knitted dresses come into their own during colder months, and floral frocks work just as wonderfully for winter as they do for spring, there’s something about metallic dresses that just screams sophistication. So now really is the time to work out if you’re more of a gold or silver person.
Paired perfectly with a sky-high heel and clutch for cocktail parties – très élégant – or ankle boots and a biker jacket for an elevated everyday look, we’ve found something for every style and occasion. It’s time to step into our golden (or silver) era and bring some glamour back into our wardrobes. We’ve been waiting for this!
Ted Baker Iggiey abstract print midaxi dress
Black and gold. Clearly, Sam Sparro was onto something when writing the 2008 hit song, and the colour pairing works just as well in fashion as it does in music. With a midi cut, ¾ length sleeves and a ruffle neck, this may be the perfect day-to-night pick for any occasion.
Oasis silver sequin tee shirt dress
One of the easiest ways to bring shimmery metallics into your wardrobe is through sequins, and this Oasis option does just that. In a simple T-shirt design, the boxy dress brings a more slouchy yet sophisticated style to the trend.
City Chic sequin glow dress
This City Chic mini is made for partying. A V-neck and wraparound style add to the design, while tiny gold discs catch the light and make for a radiant look.
Reiss Lottie metallic maxi dress
The unsung hero of dress designs, a simple slip is a must-have for anyone’s wardrobe. Pared-back in style, it can work for any occasion, whether dressed up with a heel or layered under a jumper with knee-high boots, and this metallic style is really having a moment.
Rixo Claudette gold dress
We’re ready and waiting for our festive invites to arrive in the post, and as soon as a fancy formal do crops up (here’s hoping), this is the dress we’ll be reaching for. With a bandeau neckline, shirred bodice and flared-out hem, it’s giving 1930s style with added glamour.
Coast plus size premium metallic kimono dress
Elevating a floral frock to shimmer and shine, this silver and black option can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Tights and a failsafe biker boot will make it a perfect everyday option, while a simple strappy heel, as pictured, creates a party-ready look.
Warehouse metallic plisse ombre twist neck midi dress
For anyone not in love with gold or silver, don’t rule out metallics just yet. This gorgeous green gown from Warehouse makes a real style statement, drawing on different hues to create a subtle shimmer that can be worn all year round.
Shop Warehouse metallic plisse ombre twist neck midi dress, £71.20
& Other Stories mirrored chainmail mini dress
Channelling 2000s style, chainmail dresses are making a comeback. Whether worn over a top and trousers as pictured or with a simple slip for a sexier look, this & Other Stories option is incredibly cool but not for the faint-hearted.
Norma Kamali metallic minidress
Let’s take another moment to appreciate a mini, for this Norma Kamali number is certainly a party-starter. With a plunging neckline that can be adjusted, a tie front waist detail and a micro mini shirt-style design, every attention to detail has been considered in creating this sultry number.
Warehouse metallic plisse volume sleeve short dress
Short and sweet, this plisse volume sleeve dress is an instant crowd-pleaser. Whether worn with tights and boots or dressed up with heels, it’s sure to work for a whole host of occasions. And if you’re looking to make even more of a statement, swap out the waist tie for a black leather belt to add a tougher edge.
Shop Warehouse metallic plisse volume sleeve short dress, £47
Amy Lynn Stormi long-puff-sleeved stretch-cotton midi dress
Stunning in silver, this one is a showstopper. Bright, bold and beautiful, it really is a dress with star potential, so there’s only one way to wear it – dress up to the nines and go all out, for this frock is sure to turn some heads.
Shop Amy Lynn Stormi long-puff-sleeved stretch-cotton midi dress at Selfridges, £95
Images: courtesy of brands