The mid-season sales are here and we’ve made an edit of the pieces you can shop now, and love forever. 

We can all be a sucker for a bargain, right? Because who doesn’t love a cheeky two-for-one meal deal or a dress with 50% off? It’s easy to be lured in, especially when counting our pennies may be even more important this year. However, it’s all about shopping smarter. The mid-season autumn sales and as tempting as ever, kitting out your autumn/winter 2020 wardrobe can be done on a budget. However, should you end up adding all to your online baskets, you may end up spending just as much on items you’ll only wear once.

So, how do you make sure you’re getting the best bits? With the help of the Stylist fashion team, of course.

Before you pop in your card details, it’s time to think about why you’re buying the item. Ask yourself these three questions:

  1. Does it represent my personal styles?
  2. Are there multiple ways to wear it across all seasons?
  3. And lastly, would I buy it if it were the original price?

Other ways to avoid impulse buys is to add items to your wish lists. Most sites have the option to save items for later – add the items you like throughout the year and when it comes to sale time look back at what you have, chances are it might be on offer.

We want to help you even further with three fashion editor-approved top tips for getting the most out of mid-season sales:

  1. Look for materials that are usually costly (eg leather, cashmere and wool), as they’re guaranteed to go the distance in your wardrobe.
  2. Avoid trend-led items and opt for pieces in neutral, classic colours that will stand the test of time.
  3. Buy items that suit you. Yes there may be a punchy tropical print dress JLo would wear, but if it isn’t what you would usually go for then chances are it’ll just sit in your wardrobe with the tag left on.
Buy less, shop smarter and you’ll love your clothes for longer. See our edit of the fail-safe sale items to rely on from this season, to the next.

Shop best mid-season sale buys

  • Arket trench coat

    Arket trench
    Best mid-season sale buys: Arket trench

    The trench is one of those items you can always rely on across all seasons, year after year. This black cover-up will be your everyday go-to with anything from midi dresses to a roll-neck and jeans. If in doubt, put your trust in black. 

    Shop black trench coat at Arket, £88 (previously £175)

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories polo top

    & Other Stories polo top
    Best mid-season sale buys: & Other Stories polo top

    A fine-knit top is the perfect accompaniment to any outfit. For autumn, you’ll layer with blazers and even do the double knit with a cardigan on top. Come spring, you’ll be mixing this beauty with structured midi skirts and sandals. 

    Shop sheer fitted polo top at & Other Stories, £32 (previously £55)

    BUY NOW

  • Cos checked dress

    Cos midi dress
    Best mid-season sale buys: Cos midi dress

    If you’re going to invest in prints then opt for one you’ll know you’ll wear forever. A timeless check is always a winner – combine it with the fail-safe midi length and you get the perfect dress. 

    Shop cotton checked seersucker dress at Cos, £62.50 (previously £125)

    BUY NOW

  • Wandler Hortensia mini bag

    Wandler bag
    Best mid-season sale buys: Wandler bag

    A statement bag may not be the first item you think of as part of a capsule wardrobe but trust us, it will be. If you’re working with a mainly neutral colour palette a splash of colour can be all you need to upgrade your look from okay to amazing. This classic Wandler tote comes in so many different colours and prints. 

    Shop Wandler Hortensia mini tote bag at Farfetch, £462 (previously £770)

    BUY NOW

  • Mango belted blazer

    Mango belted blazer
    Best mid-season sale buys: Mango belted blazer

    When you spot a great-fitting blazer you need to grab it immediately. This Mango version in classic cream is the tailored style you can wear off-duty open with jeans, or for work with the tie belted and wide-leg trousers. It’s also from Mango’s Committed collection made from sustainable viscose.

    Shop belted suit blazer at Mango, £49.99 (was £69.99)

    BUY NOW

  • Wales Bonner wide leg trousers

    Wales Bonner trousers
    Best mid-season sale buys: Wales Bonner trousers

    Trouser styles come and go, but a wide leg is the flattering option for all shapes and heights. This high-waisted pair is over half price and you’ll be able to style it with the Mango blazer (above) to go top-to-toe tonal. 

    Shop Wales Bonner high-waisted wide leg trousers at Farfetch, £210 (previously £525)

    BUY NOW

