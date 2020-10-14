The mid-season sales are here and we’ve made an edit of the pieces you can shop now, and love forever.
We can all be a sucker for a bargain, right? Because who doesn’t love a cheeky two-for-one meal deal or a dress with 50% off? It’s easy to be lured in, especially when counting our pennies may be even more important this year. However, it’s all about shopping smarter. The mid-season autumn sales and as tempting as ever, kitting out your autumn/winter 2020 wardrobe can be done on a budget. However, should you end up adding all to your online baskets, you may end up spending just as much on items you’ll only wear once.
So, how do you make sure you’re getting the best bits? With the help of the Stylist fashion team, of course.
Before you pop in your card details, it’s time to think about why you’re buying the item. Ask yourself these three questions:
- Does it represent my personal styles?
- Are there multiple ways to wear it across all seasons?
- And lastly, would I buy it if it were the original price?
Other ways to avoid impulse buys is to add items to your wish lists. Most sites have the option to save items for later – add the items you like throughout the year and when it comes to sale time look back at what you have, chances are it might be on offer.
We want to help you even further with three fashion editor-approved top tips for getting the most out of mid-season sales:
- Look for materials that are usually costly (eg leather, cashmere and wool), as they’re guaranteed to go the distance in your wardrobe.
- Avoid trend-led items and opt for pieces in neutral, classic colours that will stand the test of time.
- Buy items that suit you. Yes there may be a punchy tropical print dress JLo would wear, but if it isn’t what you would usually go for then chances are it’ll just sit in your wardrobe with the tag left on.
Shop best mid-season sale buys
Arket trench coat
The trench is one of those items you can always rely on across all seasons, year after year. This black cover-up will be your everyday go-to with anything from midi dresses to a roll-neck and jeans. If in doubt, put your trust in black.
& Other Stories polo top
A fine-knit top is the perfect accompaniment to any outfit. For autumn, you’ll layer with blazers and even do the double knit with a cardigan on top. Come spring, you’ll be mixing this beauty with structured midi skirts and sandals.
Shop sheer fitted polo top at & Other Stories, £32 (previously £55)
Cos checked dress
If you’re going to invest in prints then opt for one you’ll know you’ll wear forever. A timeless check is always a winner – combine it with the fail-safe midi length and you get the perfect dress.
Shop cotton checked seersucker dress at Cos, £62.50 (previously £125)
Wandler Hortensia mini bag
A statement bag may not be the first item you think of as part of a capsule wardrobe but trust us, it will be. If you’re working with a mainly neutral colour palette a splash of colour can be all you need to upgrade your look from okay to amazing. This classic Wandler tote comes in so many different colours and prints.
Shop Wandler Hortensia mini tote bag at Farfetch, £462 (previously £770)
Mango belted blazer
When you spot a great-fitting blazer you need to grab it immediately. This Mango version in classic cream is the tailored style you can wear off-duty open with jeans, or for work with the tie belted and wide-leg trousers. It’s also from Mango’s Committed collection made from sustainable viscose.
Wales Bonner wide leg trousers
Trouser styles come and go, but a wide leg is the flattering option for all shapes and heights. This high-waisted pair is over half price and you’ll be able to style it with the Mango blazer (above) to go top-to-toe tonal.
Shop Wales Bonner high-waisted wide leg trousers at Farfetch, £210 (previously £525)
H&M faux leather shirt dress
The sales are the perfect time to invest in a great (real or faux) leather item. Try wearing this dress for autumn open as a shirt – for winter, belt up a cashmere roll neck underneath and knee-high boots for a retro spin.
Shop faux leather belted shirt dress at H&M, £52 (previously £79.99)
JW Anderson roll-neck sweater
Classics with a slight twist are always ones to look out for. Of course you’ll always embrace the trusty roll-neck as soon as temperatures drop, but this JW Anderson style with a waist-tie adds a bit of interest to a wardrobe basic.
Shop JW Anderson roll-neck sweater at matchesfashion.com, £165 (previously £550)
By Far snake-print boots
Python print is one that never disappears. Whether it’s on trench coats, trousers or handbags, the best way to wear it for the foreseeable is with ankle boots. You’ll wear this comfy pair so many times they’ll just become the new neutral everyday style.
Shop By Far snakeskin-effect zip-up ankle boots at Farfetch, £320 (previously £457)
