We can all be a sucker for a bargain, right? Because who doesn’t love a cheeky two-for-one meal deal or a dress with 50% off? It’s easy to be lured in, especially when counting our pennies may be even more important this year. However, it’s all about shopping smarter. The mid-season autumn sales and as tempting as ever, kitting out your autumn/winter 2020 wardrobe can be done on a budget. However, should you end up adding all to your online baskets, you may end up spending just as much on items you’ll only wear once.

So, how do you make sure you’re getting the best bits? With the help of the Stylist fashion team, of course.

Before you pop in your card details, it’s time to think about why you’re buying the item. Ask yourself these three questions: