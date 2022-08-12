All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Want the chic of a midi dress with the flow of a maxi? Meet their humble love-child: the midaxi. And it’s perfect for dressing up or down.
Summer dressing is synonymous with a flowing maxi dress. Whether you’re beach-side, picnic-perfect or heading for drinks in the city, it really is the perfect versatile throw-on to help you deal with the heat. There’s just one problem: sometimes maxi can be a little bit too much.
If you’re five-foot-four and under (like me), you may have avoided the silhouette altogether. If not, I’ll bet that on more than one occasion you’ve come home from a day out to find that your dress has been dragging along the floor with you and brought back half of the street’s debris with it.
The answer to your prayers? The midaxi dress. As you might imagine, this hybrid of the beloved midi and maxi dress is a hardworking addition to your capsule wardrobe for the summer. Sitting just below the mid-calf range but above floor length, it’s breezy enough to be a heatwave staple while still maintaining the effortless chic of a long, flowy gown.
“The midaxi can be a way to refresh your wardrobe. It can take us from work to wedding with very minimal effort, so you’ll be outfit repeating but with confidence,” explains Ella Shippey, creative stylist at M&S Womenswear. Indeed, the brand has seen a 600% increase year on year on sales of the humble midaxi, proving the popular piece can easily be incorporated into a cool summer wardrobe.
Tempted to try out the style of the season? Here are seven summer-ready midaxi dresses to add to basket now.
M&S animal print midaxi column dress
There’s nothing like a bold print to make a statement with your summer style. This versatile dress has long sleeves for those chillier evenings, but the light material means there will be no clinging on warmer days.
Rixo mint midaxi dress
A little bit of ruching and ruffles never hurt anybody. In fact, add a little injection of fun into this vibrant mint number without going OTT.
Urban Outfitters red bloom midaxi dress
Not just a teenage fashion haven, Urban Outfitters has a selection of boho inspired midaxi dresses to be taken seriously. We love the subtle lace-back detail of this crushed berry one.
Never Fully Dressed Seraphina bardot dress
This floaty frock is just perfect for summer. With a bold print, bardot neck and tie-cuff wrists, there’s a lot going on, but it works.
Warehouse abstract swirl print satin crepe midaxi with button back
Fed up of florals or against animal print? Then this abstract pick may be for you. Made from satin crepe, this dress is simple in cut yet sophisticated in style, while the green and black graphic does all the talking.
Shop Warehouse abstract swirl print satin crepe midaxi with button back, £44
Next bandeau midaxi dress
This beach-ready bandeau dress can easily transition from swimwear cover up to evening out with the addition of gladiator sandals, an on-trend basket bag and statement hoop earrings.
Dancing Leopard Sabrina midaxi dress in white tulip
A lesser-known label – meaning there’s a much-reduced chance of bumping into your double in the street – Dancing Leopard has a range of midaxi dresses ready to snap up. Simple in shape with a wide V-neck and cut-out back, this floral frock tops our list.
Shop Dancing Leopard Sabrina midaxi dress in white tulip, £65
Asos one shoulder midaxi dress
A midaxi isn’t just for daytime. Whether you’re struggling for a wedding guest outfit or have a calendar full of summer parties to attend, this draped back satin option will be the hardest working piece in your event wardrobe.
Reformation Dover dress
Leopard print lovers, this one’s for you. Slim fitting with a square neck and spaghetti straps, the main focus of this dress comes from the back, with a cut-out bodice that hugs the body for an incredible fit.
M&S square neck midaxi dress
Cooling pure cotton, floral print, baby yellow hue? This is the summer dress of dreams if we’ve ever seen one.
Yours tile print slit midaxi dress
From scarf tops to bandanas, tile print has dominated for a while, and it isn’t going anywhere this summer. In a blue and green colourway with a knee-high split, this midaxi is certainly eye-catching and is sure to see you through summer with ease.
