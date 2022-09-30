Toeing the line between maxi and midi, midaxi dresses are the new style stalwart for those who just can’t make up their minds. And, we have to say, they combine the best of both worlds. Long enough in length so there’s no awkward leg peeping out of the top of boots but short enough not to trail on the floor, allow us to introduce you to the miracle that is the midaxi, our forever favourite dress length that really is hard to beat.

Whether layered over tights and a turtleneck or hidden under leather bomber jackets, blazers or a trusty trench coat, they’re sure to be a winter wardrobe staple. But on days with warmer weather, they really can shine on their own, too. There always is a sadness that creeps in when having to cover up our favourite fashion finds, lest we freeze on the morning commute.