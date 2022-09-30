All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s a game of height roulette, but this should give you a good head start.
Toeing the line between maxi and midi, midaxi dresses are the new style stalwart for those who just can’t make up their minds. And, we have to say, they combine the best of both worlds. Long enough in length so there’s no awkward leg peeping out of the top of boots but short enough not to trail on the floor, allow us to introduce you to the miracle that is the midaxi, our forever favourite dress length that really is hard to beat.
Whether layered over tights and a turtleneck or hidden under leather bomber jackets, blazers or a trusty trench coat, they’re sure to be a winter wardrobe staple. But on days with warmer weather, they really can shine on their own, too. There always is a sadness that creeps in when having to cover up our favourite fashion finds, lest we freeze on the morning commute.
Fine knit, ribbed knit and lightweight chiffon styles are in no short supply, and it’s time to get funky and fierce with print too, for we’ve found floral, pink zebra and leopard-patterned styles. Of course, for those of us who are on the taller side, a standard maxi may come above ankle height, so we’ve popped a few of them in here too, but only the ones we feel are perhaps on the shorter side to begin with. And for those on the shorter side, you may equally find a midi dress is long enough in length to only just not scrape the floor – it’s fine balance all around.
It’s down to you to work out exactly where these dresses will fall on your leg, but we’ve rounded up our favourite finds to get you well on your way. And there’s always a tailor close by should you need a couple of inches taken off, right?
The Frolic Plus midaxi dress
Nothing quite beckons in the colder months like a classic black dress, and this midaxi style is a case in point. Wear with your highest platforms and most fabulous accessories for an ensemble that truly sings in the style of the season.
Me+Em flower meadow-print tiered maxi dress
For the mornings when choosing something to wear feels out of the question, this easy-breezy style midaxi from London label Me+Em is a no-brainer.
Omnes Marie tea dress in pink zebra print
Omnes is the conscious brand the style set can’t get enough of, and with simple but impactful designs and silhouettes like this, its popularity is hardly surprising.
River Island plus long-sleeve plisse midi dress
In case you missed the memo, plisse is the material of the moment. Pair with your most outre accessories for a winter get-up that’s truly impactful.
Rixo Maddison chilli checkerboard dress
Allsaints Tiana Kiku 2-in-1 dress
There’s something about a dress being two-in-one that makes it a serious stand-out style star. Pair this patterned khaki midaxi dress with your favourite winter boots for a wonderfully transitional ensemble.
River Island pink cable midaxi jumper dress
The beauty of a midaxi dress is that it can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion. Fancy just a walk in the park? There’s a midaxi dress for that. Want a dress that will take you from desk to dusk? This raspberry-toned midaxi is perfect for doing just that.
Max Mara Leisure Vertigo dress
There’s nothing like a slouchy dress for making lazy days easier to style out. Wear this khaki frock with knee-high stomper boots and your favourite snuggly coat for optimal style points.
Shop Max Mara Leisure Vertigo dress at Matches Fashion, £235
Joseph lurex dress
Lurex is the perfect way to embrace the sparkle of the season for those who characteristically steer clear of it. Pair with chunky accessories to really up the ante.
Saint + Sofia Greenwich dress
A Long Black Dress is a transitional weather perennial; a piece that can be wheeled out year after year with maximum results everytime.
Pretty Lavish Curve knot front plunge midaxi dress
Creamy, structured and with just the right amount of oomph, Pretty Lavish’s midaxi dress sits on the right side of transitional fashion cool.
Shop Pretty Lavish Curve knot front plunge midaxi dress at Asos, £78
Images: Getty, courtesy of brands