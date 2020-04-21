13 chic midi dresses to bookmark (and buy) for summer 2020 and beyond

Summer is just around the corner – so plan ahead for the sunshine with our edit of the best midi dresses on the high street right now.

Ah, British summertime. A few blissful weeks of the year where, after spending what feels like eleven months in hibernation, we shed our winter layers and savour the feel of the sun on our skin. This is the time when all the milkmaid dresses, tropical prints, puff sleeve tops and silky skirts we’ve been collecting finally have their moment of glory, and our Instagram feed suddenly fills with a whirling rotation of colourful outfits announcing that Summer is Officially Here.

Given the fleeting nature of said summertime, however, it’s never too early to start planning your warm weather outfits. And seeing as we’re all spending an inordinate amount of time indoors these days, we’ve now got the perfect opportunity to get a headstart on finding the one wardrobe staple to win them all: the midi dress. 

Simple, airy and stylish, the midi dress is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece. Needless to say, it’s pretty much the perfect summer offering in the age of lockdown, when we fancy a change of scenery from our weekday loungewear but aren’t in the mood to put together a complicated (or restrictive) outfit. 

The real beauty of midi dresses, however, lies in their staying power. Sure, you may be looking to bookmark a few chic pieces for your IRL catch-ups later in the year, but the humble midi will serve you well in seasons beyond, too. And with a new crop of spring/summer 2020 silhouettes now hitting the shops, there’s a style to suit everyone. 

From subtle polka dot prints and retro florals, to colour-block beauties that will spark joy in your wardrobe whatever the weather, these midi dresses go above and beyond to earn their hero status.

    With its belted waist, long sleeves and side slit, this tangerine orange style will most definitely give you the feel-good factor. Wear with strappy sandals and a flash of hot red lipstick for a look that makes an elegant statement.

    Shop belted dress, £89.99, Zara 

    There’s nothing a black ditsy floral tea dress can’t do. You can wear this style at a BBQ, to a wedding or if you just want to add a bit of glamour to your next trip to the Zoom pub. Add layers of gold jewellery and style with everything from white boots and trainers to square-toe heels

    Shop Rixo ditsy floral tea dress, £265

    Fashion’s love for the 90s aesthetic shows no signs of dimming, and this button-through crepe dress perfectly captures the decade’s minimalist style. If you favour a pared-back approach, the most effective way to wear a busy floral print is with minimal accessories. Keep things simple and style yours with white trainers and an oversized cardigan for look that exudes daytime cool. 

    Shop H&M patterned dress, £19.99

    This style is a great day-to-night option to invest in. Team with black sandals, an oversized blazer and you’ve got a look fit for the office (once offices are open again, of course). Swap in your heels and add gold hoops for a look fit for after-work drinks. For now, wear it to waft around the house – and feel great. 

    Shop Whistles leopard print dress, £149.25 

    A classic wrap dress never goes out of style, and this blue gingham style will see you through seasons to come. If it feels too floaty, slip on a chunky cardigan belted at the waist and add a pair of black combat boots

    Shop Ganni printed crepe wrap dress, £205 

