Ah, British summertime . A few blissful weeks of the year where, after spending what feels like eleven months in hibernation, we shed our winter layers and savour the feel of the sun on our skin. This is the time when all the milkmaid dresses , tropical prints , puff sleeve tops and silky skirts we’ve been collecting finally have their moment of glory, and our Instagram feed suddenly fills with a whirling rotation of colourful outfits announcing that Summer is Officially Here.

Given the fleeting nature of said summertime, however, it’s never too early to start planning your warm weather outfits. And seeing as we’re all spending an inordinate amount of time indoors these days, we’ve now got the perfect opportunity to get a headstart on finding the one wardrobe staple to win them all: the midi dress.

Simple, airy and stylish, the midi dress is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece. Needless to say, it’s pretty much the perfect summer offering in the age of lockdown, when we fancy a change of scenery from our weekday loungewear but aren’t in the mood to put together a complicated (or restrictive) outfit.

The real beauty of midi dresses, however, lies in their staying power. Sure, you may be looking to bookmark a few chic pieces for your IRL catch-ups later in the year, but the humble midi will serve you well in seasons beyond, too. And with a new crop of spring/summer 2020 silhouettes now hitting the shops, there’s a style to suit everyone.

From subtle polka dot prints and retro florals, to colour-block beauties that will spark joy in your wardrobe whatever the weather, these midi dresses go above and beyond to earn their hero status.