Summer is just around the corner – so plan ahead for the sunshine with our edit of the best midi dresses on the high street right now.
Ah, British summertime. A few blissful weeks of the year where, after spending what feels like eleven months in hibernation, we shed our winter layers and savour the feel of the sun on our skin. This is the time when all the milkmaid dresses, tropical prints, puff sleeve tops and silky skirts we’ve been collecting finally have their moment of glory, and our Instagram feed suddenly fills with a whirling rotation of colourful outfits announcing that Summer is Officially Here.
Given the fleeting nature of said summertime, however, it’s never too early to start planning your warm weather outfits. And seeing as we’re all spending an inordinate amount of time indoors these days, we’ve now got the perfect opportunity to get a headstart on finding the one wardrobe staple to win them all: the midi dress.
Simple, airy and stylish, the midi dress is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece. Needless to say, it’s pretty much the perfect summer offering in the age of lockdown, when we fancy a change of scenery from our weekday loungewear but aren’t in the mood to put together a complicated (or restrictive) outfit.
The real beauty of midi dresses, however, lies in their staying power. Sure, you may be looking to bookmark a few chic pieces for your IRL catch-ups later in the year, but the humble midi will serve you well in seasons beyond, too. And with a new crop of spring/summer 2020 silhouettes now hitting the shops, there’s a style to suit everyone.
From subtle polka dot prints and retro florals, to colour-block beauties that will spark joy in your wardrobe whatever the weather, these midi dresses go above and beyond to earn their hero status.
Topshop midi dress
There’s no denying the power of colour to make you feel happier. If you’re dressing to boost your mood, then look no further than this standout floral print midi dress in a joyful shade of pink.
Taking inspiration from 1940s tea dresses, this slip-on style won’t feel too formal to wear when unwinding in your back garden, but will also work for all the dressier events you’ve got planned once social distancing measures are lifted.
Shop Topshop pink floral print angel sleeve midi dress, £29.99
Zara midi dress
With its belted waist, long sleeves and side slit, this tangerine orange style will most definitely give you the feel-good factor. Wear with strappy sandals and a flash of hot red lipstick for a look that makes an elegant statement.
Rixo midi dress
There’s nothing a black ditsy floral tea dress can’t do. You can wear this style at a BBQ, to a wedding or if you just want to add a bit of glamour to your next trip to the Zoom pub. Add layers of gold jewellery and style with everything from white boots and trainers to square-toe heels.
H&M midi dress
Fashion’s love for the 90s aesthetic shows no signs of dimming, and this button-through crepe dress perfectly captures the decade’s minimalist style. If you favour a pared-back approach, the most effective way to wear a busy floral print is with minimal accessories. Keep things simple and style yours with white trainers and an oversized cardigan for look that exudes daytime cool.
Whistles midi dress
This style is a great day-to-night option to invest in. Team with black sandals, an oversized blazer and you’ve got a look fit for the office (once offices are open again, of course). Swap in your heels and add gold hoops for a look fit for after-work drinks. For now, wear it to waft around the house – and feel great.
Ganni midi dress
A classic wrap dress never goes out of style, and this blue gingham style will see you through seasons to come. If it feels too floaty, slip on a chunky cardigan belted at the waist and add a pair of black combat boots.
Hush midi dress
The ultimate throw-it-on-and-feel-great dress, this will go with everything from your summer Supergas to your cool mules. You’ll wear it over and over without ever getting bored of it.
Sandro midi dress
This broderie anglaise dress will keep you cool when temperatures start to climb – and once lockdown lifts, it’s chic enough for evening events too.
& Other Stories midi dress
Puff sleeves are a silhouette you’ll be seeing everywhere this season, and for good reason: they’re playful, stylish and effortlessly easy to wear. Combine the trend with a timeless midi dress and you have your new wardrobe best friend.
M&S midi dress
Shirt dresses are a wardrobe staple, and this one has added style points: polka dots are one of spring/summer 2020’s biggest print trends. Try with dad sandals for a comfy stylish look, or go all Pretty Woman on us and dress up with heels.
Ghost midi dress
Zesty colours are most definitely trending for spring/summer 200. Just add hair accessories and mules for an instant outfit win.
Staud midi dress
Animal print might feel too full-on, but when seen on a turtleneck midi dress, it hits all the right style notes. Opt for a more subtle approach and layer on an oversized blazer or longline cardigan, or go all out with gold accessories and bold red lipstick.
Maje midi dress
This embroidered dress from Maje is the perfect companion to a leather jacket and classic black ankle boots. A look ready for those soon-to-be pub visits with pals.
Main image: Getty. All other images courtesy of brands