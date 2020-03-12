This is why the midi skirt is the hardest-working item in your wardrobe right now
- Harriet Davey
The midi skirt will work for all occasions, across all seasons and will suit all styles and budgets – welcome, the hero midi.
Sometimes you have to give appreciation to certain fashion pieces. We’re not talking an iconic Chanel 2.55 handbag or an original Hermès Birkin that will stay carefully in its dust bag for the rest of time. We mean items that work hard for you everyday, whatever the occasion.
This time our focus is fully on the midi skirt. So, what makes them stand out against any other skirt or fashion item right now? First, they literally suit everyone and second, they’re the transitional style that you’ll be able to wear from spring to summer, summer to autumn, autumn to winter, and back round again.
Oh, and did we mention that they’re the most versatile piece we’ve ever owned? Putting even the wear-everywhere white T-shirt to shame, with the right styling any given midi skirt can be made to work for all occasions. Laidback Saturday brunch? Midi skirt. Summer wedding? Midi skirt. Not sure what to wear at the office? Midi skirt. Glamping at a festival? Midi skirt.
Believe the hype, this wardrobe hero really can do it all.
Whether you opt for an indie-chic leopard print slip skirt or a classic 90s-inspired button-through denim style, there’s a midi to work for every wardrobe – and every occasion.
Still don’t believe us? Scroll down to meet the stunning skirts that will transform your style this spring.
Ganni
Have a series of summer weddings piling up in your calendar? When paired with a chic puff-sleeved top and embellished hair accessories, this floral skirt will see you through them all. Constructed from a heavier satin than typical slip skirt styles, this piece won’t feel too dainty to wear after wedding season with a pair of white trainers.
Rixo
Inspired by the iconic music festival Woodstock, Rixo’s spring collection offers the kind of bohemian chic that long, lazy summer days were made for. This bold paisley print skirt is cut from weightless silk that will add movement to even the most understated of outfits.
Mother of Pearl
A long-line linen skirt always strikes the perfect balance between fresh and elegant, and this sustainably-produced design is no exception. This light blue linen feels like a grown-up alternative for denim but is no less playful.
Johanna Ortiz
Never underestimate the mood-boosting power of colour. This fitted sunshine yellow skirt feels like a perfect summer-ready piece come rain or shine.
Shop Johanna Ortiz stretch-cotton midi skirt at My Theresa, £380
& Other Stories
Fashion’s love for pleats shows no signs of dimming, and we’re not complaining. This body-skimming black design will work for even the most corporate of office dress codes, or taken out after dark with the addition of a pair of black ankle boots.
Realisation
The animal print slip skirt is the epitome of indie-chic. Add a smart blazer and a pair of square-toed heels to take this ultra-versatile skirt into the office, or lean into the style’s rock’n’roll roots and wear with combat boots or black flatform sandals for a festival-ready look.
Topshop
It’s official: khaki is the new black. This new neutral looks especially chic on this tiered satin skirt, and is understated enough to pair with a racertop top for a laidback-yet-polished weekend look.
Victoria Beckham
The denim midi skirt just got a seriously sophisticated makeover courtesy of Victoria Beckham. Take yours into the office with the addition of a crisp shirt or a fine-knit jumper.
Shop Victoria Beckham box pleat midi skirt in stone-wash denim, £390
MSGMThis 1950s-inspired silhouette feels feminine and elegant – but thanks to a snakeskin print, not too dressy to wear for day. Add a pair of white ankle boots for a contemporary spin on the vintage silhouette.
Shop MSGM snake-print satin midi skirt at Matches Fashion, £560
WhistlesThe skirt that summer barbecues were made for, we can picture this skirt pairing to perfection with all the gingham tops and organza blouses sitting in our wardrobe. Add a failsafe going-out top and you can take it straight into evening too.
