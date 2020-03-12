Oh, and did we mention that they’re the most versatile piece we’ve ever owned? Putting even the wear-everywhere white T-shirt to shame, with the right styling any given midi skirt can be made to work for all occasions. Laidback Saturday brunch? Midi skirt. Summer wedding? Midi skirt. Not sure what to wear at the office? Midi skirt. Glamping at a festival? Midi skirt.

Believe the hype, this wardrobe hero really can do it all.

Whether you opt for an indie-chic leopard print slip skirt or a classic 90s-inspired button-through denim style, there’s a midi to work for every wardrobe – and every occasion.

Still don’t believe us? Scroll down to meet the stunning skirts that will transform your style this spring.