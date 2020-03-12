Fashion

This is why the midi skirt is the hardest-working item in your wardrobe right now

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Street style

The midi skirt will work for all occasions, across all seasons and will suit all styles and budgets – welcome, the hero midi.

Sometimes you have to give appreciation to certain fashion pieces. We’re not talking an iconic Chanel 2.55 handbag or an original Hermès Birkin that will stay carefully in its dust bag for the rest of time. We mean items that work hard for you everyday, whatever the occasion. 

This time our focus is fully on the midi skirt. So, what makes them stand out against any other skirt or fashion item right now? First, they literally suit everyone and second, they’re the transitional style that you’ll be able to wear from spring to summer, summer to autumn, autumn to winter, and back round again. 

You may also like

Square-toed heels are 2020’s biggest shoe trend

Oh, and did we mention that they’re the most versatile piece we’ve ever owned? Putting even the wear-everywhere white T-shirt to shame, with the right styling any given midi skirt can be made to work for all occasions. Laidback Saturday brunch? Midi skirt. Summer wedding? Midi skirt. Not sure what to wear at the office? Midi skirt. Glamping at a festival? Midi skirt.

Believe the hype, this wardrobe hero really can do it all. 

Whether you opt for an indie-chic leopard print slip skirt or a classic 90s-inspired button-through denim style, there’s a midi to work for every wardrobe – and every occasion. 

Still don’t believe us? Scroll down to meet the stunning skirts that will transform your style this spring. 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: courtesy of Getty & brands. 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Harriet Davey

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

9 polka dot dresses that rival the famous Zara one

Everyone is still wearing it, but we've found stylish alternatives — from Topshop to Rixo

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

How to build a summer capsule wardrobe you'll actually want to wear

Dress more decisively this season with a closet of classics

In partnership with
The Outnet
Fashion

9 colourful handbags that will reinvent your wardrobe

Who says your work handbag has to be black?

Posted by
Kitty McGee
Published
Fashion

10 wardrobe-revitalising midi dresses that work for every occasion

The ultra-versatile styles you really can wear everywhere.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Stylist Daily