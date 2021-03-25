As the grey days start to disappear and blue skies and flashes of sunshine fill the sky, a much-needed hit of vitamin D is what we could all do with right now. Spring is here, and we’re more than ready for it.

Imagine this: the sun is shining, the beer gardens are open and you meet up with some friends for an overdue catch-up. You’ve spent an hour (okay, maybe even weeks) deciding what to wear for the joyous occasion. What do you go for? We have the answer and it’s in the form of the slit midi skirt that’ll sartorially boost your spirits.