Get a flash of sun on your skin at any given opportunity with slit midi skirts that’ll put a spring in your step.
As the grey days start to disappear and blue skies and flashes of sunshine fill the sky, a much-needed hit of vitamin D is what we could all do with right now. Spring is here, and we’re more than ready for it.
Imagine this: the sun is shining, the beer gardens are open and you meet up with some friends for an overdue catch-up. You’ve spent an hour (okay, maybe even weeks) deciding what to wear for the joyous occasion. What do you go for? We have the answer and it’s in the form of the slit midi skirt that’ll sartorially boost your spirits.
So, what’s so special about the slit midi skirt? It’s all about attention to detail. The trusty midi skirt has been made even more wearable with the addition of a slit (or slits) at the front or sides. Breathing freshness into your new season wardrobe, it’ll also give you an actual breeze as you give a slight flash of skin after months in joggers and slippers.
Giving us reassurance that summer days are on the way, the slit midi skirt is a small trend making big waves for spring/summer 2021. Get in on the action with our edit of the best styles to shop now.
Shop best slit midi skirts
H&M skirt
Blue dresses are already a thing for spring, now skirts are joining the mix. This beauty also has a matching top so you can style it as a cool co-ord with fresh kicks.
Reformation skirt
So. Damn. Dreamy.
This sage slit skirt is ticking all the boxes for that summer leg flash. In sizes 4-28 and also available in black and leopard print, Reformation has nailed the mini skirt trend.
Zara skirt
Fresh from the latest Limited Edition collection, this slinky skirt with knot detail is one that’ll work across all seasons. Dress it up with mules and go off-duty with chunky trainers and a vest top.
Marks and Spencer skirt
Do you struggle with getting the right length when it comes to midi skirts? M&S has you covered. In regular and long lengths and sizes 6-24, you can make sure you get the ideal fit.
H&M skirt
This black skirt with covered buttons is so good, H&M made the same style in two different floral prints, too. Wear this style with anything from fine knit jumpers to T-shirts and blouses.
Mango skirt
Knitted skirts, dresses and vests aren’t going anywhere for spring/summer. In fact, there’s loads of new fresh offerings to be had like this Mango stunner.
Warehouse skirtA denim skirt is one of those fail-safe items a lot of us probably already own. The structured material can make it tricky to walk in so a side slit not only looks chic, it’s practical, too.
River Island skirt
Midriff flossing – seen on the runways at Jacquemus and Versace for spring/summer 2021 – is another mini trend to tick off this season. River Island has tried it out with this tie skirt you can get in cream or black.
Asos Edition skirt
How incredible is this khaki skirt? We’re imagining it with the matching top, lace-up peach or tan sandals and lashings of gold jewels come summer. For now, wear it with a chunky jumper and stomper boots.
New Look skirt
Transport yourself to warmer climates with this totally tropical printed midi skirt. It will look effortless with a racer vest and chunky sandals when the weather warms up.
Reformation skirt
Fitted at the waist and floaty at the bottom with a front slit, this wow skirt will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Imagine it on a beach in the future with nothing but a bikini top and flip flops. Swoon.
Self-Portrait skirt
Ready to get dressed up? This button midi skirt will be the perfect way to bridge the gap between casual and dressy. Try it out with heels (remember those?) for events post-lockdown.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands