The mini dress is back: 11 of the best styles to shop now

The mini dress had been overshadowed by its longer, more modest counterpart, the midi dress. But now it’s back, up front and centre in our wardrobes. Here’s our edit of the coolest styles to shop now and how to style it for summer 2020.
Midi dresses have been our go-to style for a good few seasons now and sure, we can’t get enough of them and they’ll always have a place in our wardrobes. There’s no denying, however, that the mini dress has made a huge comeback this year.
We saw the thigh-skimming hemlines gracing the s/s2020 runways at brands such as Dior, Valentino and Isabel Marant and it was only a matter of time before we’d want in on summer hottest style.
All of our favourite brands are jumping on board; we are seeing 80s cuts from Zara and Topshop, spaghetti strap details from Instagram favourite Reformation, and workwear options from & Other Stories and new name-to-know Rhode.
You may also like
The best summer dress brands to have on your radar
Here’s our edit of the 10 best styles to shop now, styling tips on how to wear, and notes on how to take them through until winter (as this trend isn’t going away anytime soon).
River Island
As this dress has a busy print, keep your accessories fuss-free and just add simple tan sandals.
Topshop
Polka dot is such a classic print, it’ll never date. Wear this style now with chunky black sandals, and later in the year, dress it up to wear as a party dress with heeled mules.
DÔEN
Ditsy floral dresses are a summer staple and easy to style in the warmer months, but take this dress into autumn with chunky boots and an oversized cardigan.
Zara
Wear this style with strappy ankle tie sandals for day, and elevate for evening with barely-there heels and pearl drop earrings.
MangoTry this style with a basket bag and tan sandals for a look that will make you feel as though you should be heading to the beach.
The Kooples
Wrap dresses are a super flattering style. Try this one with your high-top Converse to toughen up the look, and stomping boots come autumn.
Reformation
This micro mini dress is the perfect option for when temperatures soar. Just add flip flops.
RhodeThis dress has a shirt dress feel to it, with its button down detailing, making it a perfect fit for the office. Wear with simple flat pumps and an oversized tote bag.
H&M+
Wear this in summer with simple sandals and come winter try with a roll neck underneath and knee high boots.
WhistlesComplement this style with cool hair accessories and chunky sandals for a look perfect for any weekend jaunt.
& Other Stories
The perfect addition to your summer wardrobe: dress up or down, for work or play - this is the perfect all-rounder dress.
All images courtesy of brands