The mini dress is back: 11 of the best styles to shop now

The mini dress had been overshadowed by its longer, more modest counterpart, the midi dress. But now it’s back, up front and centre in our wardrobes. Here’s our edit of the coolest styles to shop now and how to style it for summer 2020.

Midi dresses have been our go-to style for a good few seasons now and sure, we can’t get enough of them and they’ll always have a place in our wardrobes. There’s no denying, however, that the mini dress has made a huge comeback this year.

We saw the thigh-skimming hemlines gracing the s/s2020 runways at brands such as Dior, Valentino and Isabel Marant and it was only a matter of time before we’d want in on summer hottest style. 

All of our favourite brands are jumping on board; we are seeing 80s cuts from Zara and Topshop, spaghetti strap details from Instagram favourite Reformation, and workwear options from & Other Stories and new name-to-know Rhode. 

Whether you want sleeves on your dress, an investment buy or a high street hit, a pared back number or a ditsy floral, there’s a style for everyone. From long sleeve styles, belted designs, kick flare skirts to classic wrap dresses. 

Here’s our edit of the 10 best styles to shop now, styling tips on how to wear, and notes on how to take them through until winter (as this trend isn’t going away anytime soon).

All images courtesy of brands

