The mini dress is back: 11 of the best styles to shop now

Midi dresses have been our go-to style for a good few seasons now and sure, we can’t get enough of them and they’ll always have a place in our wardrobes. There’s no denying, however, that the mini dress has made a huge comeback this year.

We saw the thigh-skimming hemlines gracing the s/s2020 runways at brands such as Dior, Valentino and Isabel Marant and it was only a matter of time before we’d want in on summer hottest style.

All of our favourite brands are jumping on board; we are seeing 80s cuts from Zara and Topshop, spaghetti strap details from Instagram favourite Reformation, and workwear options from & Other Stories and new name-to-know Rhode.