Forgotten how to get dressed? Us too. If the idea of having to choose an outfit for an actual occasion in the future fills you with as much joy as it does fear, you’ve come to the right place. The Stylist fashion team have been using their daily Instagram scrolls to research. And we don’t mean the bars they’re going to visit. We mean the brands that are going to work hard for us, so we can focus on the latter.

So what do these labels all have in common? They all hold the power of being able to create a capsule wardrobe of sleek separates, with a minimal aesthetic that has maximum impact. These brands pride themselves on creating great items you can mix and max to create effortless outfits, and the fashion insiders agree.