The best minimalist fashion brands we’ve found on Instagram (and you need to know about for spring/summer 2021)
Want to make getting dressed easier? These are the sleek, simple and timeless fashion brands that are blowing up on the Instagram circuit.
Forgotten how to get dressed? Us too. If the idea of having to choose an outfit for an actual occasion in the future fills you with as much joy as it does fear, you’ve come to the right place. The Stylist fashion team have been using their daily Instagram scrolls to research. And we don’t mean the bars they’re going to visit. We mean the brands that are going to work hard for us, so we can focus on the latter.
So what do these labels all have in common? They all hold the power of being able to create a capsule wardrobe of sleek separates, with a minimal aesthetic that has maximum impact. These brands pride themselves on creating great items you can mix and max to create effortless outfits, and the fashion insiders agree.
Keep scrolling to see the minimalist brands that you’ve most likely already spotted on your feed.
Sundarbay
Ticking off all the basics – from vest tops and sweatshirts to tailored trousers and blazers – and giving them a premium feel, Sundarbay is a capsule collection in itself. With key elevated classics, each item will seamlessly fit into your existing wardrobe.
Naturally the tracksuits have been popular lately, but the soft, vegan leather pieces are going to be big news for the new season.
Oroton
Created in the 1930s, Australian brand Oroton certainly isn’t new on the block, but it is quickly becoming an Instagram favourite. The label gives the full package with elevated basics, a bag collection that’ll rival a celebrity’s walk-in wardrobe and timeless jewels.
With attention to detail, it’s all about items that’ll still make everyone ask ‘where did you get it from?’, when you’re out and about.
Tove
Tove (meaning strength and beauty), was founded in 2019 by two London fashion buyers. Putting their 15 year’s of experience together, Camille Perry and Holly Wright created a dream label. Made by women, for women, Tove gained momentum within the fashion industry.
By not restricting clothes to one season, the brand has managed to create luxury pieces that go the distance. And this is all mainly due to the minimalist feel that women are embracing with open arms right now.
The Bazilika
When the likes of model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Grace Ghanem and Leonie Hanne all wear the same brand, you know it’s one to watch. If you’re not quite ready to ditch comfy clothes entirely, this site is a go-to for simple, luxe loungewear. If we look like Rosie in a three-piece knitted set, then we’re sold.
Get these – along with slip dresses, oversized blazers and midi skirts – all in neutral easy-to-style hues over at The Bazilika.
The Frankie Shop
Bridging the gap between high street and high end, NYC-born brand The Frankie Shop is a longstanding favourite on the Insta scene. With nearly 13,000 outfit posts under #thefrankieshop, fashion editors and influencers are quick to show off the basics with a twist.
Known for – but not restricted to – its now iconic oversized blazer shape, the brand has knitwear, footwear and tailored pieces that all give off the cool-girl TFS vibe.
The Array
Founded by two Royal Collage of the Arts graduates, The Array launched in 2020 as an extension of their 2019 graduate collection. Now, the brand – focusing on creating empowering workwear for women – has been highlighted at February’s London Fashion Week.
Using tailoring as a key focus, the pieces are all made to last with each piece being carefully created to have longevity and be as sustainably made as possible.
We Are Kin
We Are Kin is the slow fashion brand that brings both the clean, minimalist look along with an eco-friendly approach. Keeping silhouettes wearable, yet still managing to tick off trends along the way, the east London-based label is one to shop guilt-free.
Expect dresses you’ll be able to throw on at any time, trousers you’ll never tire of and dream suits, all created using responsible practices to reduce waste.
Opening image: Oroton
All other images: courtesy of brands