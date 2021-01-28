Daydreaming of warmer spring days and summer sunshine is getting us through some of the dreariest winter days. With Facebook and Instagram delivering daily throwbacks, it’s easier to remember better times. Being hopeful for the future is a way to keep motivated and in the world of fashion, everything is always one step ahead. So why not get in on the action? Some of spring/summer 2021’s hottest trends can be worn already, and while everything in the world right now may not be black or white, your wardrobe can be. Monochrome was spotted on the Chanel runway with floral dresses, logo skirts and boucle jackets being firm favourites. The French fashion house was among good company with Dolce & Gabanna putting chequerboard mini dresses on the map and Gabriela Hearst going for a vertical split black and white midi.

Chanel spring/summer 2021

Chanel is renowned for being timeless, classic and in a whole league of its own. Take note from one of the leading luxury labels and go down the route of a monochrome dress. Whether you go for ditsy floral (like Chanel), checks, stripes or just block colour, opt for a black and white pairing and you can’t go wrong. Keep the look simple with matching mono accessories or amp it up with bold colours.

A way to channel the look is by teaming white separates with black pieces but keep the mixed monochrome look by wearing a printed silk scarf. It’s an easy way to try out the trend and you could even tie it around your neck with a blouse for a retro vibe. However you choose to style monochrome, it’s the spring/summer 2021 trend you can easily get away with wearing for winter. These are the best buys that’ll update your wardrobe while still being timeless.

Best monochrome pieces to shop now