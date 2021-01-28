Spotted all over the spring/summer 2021 runways, this is the effortless trend that’ll see you through all seasons in serious style.
Daydreaming of warmer spring days and summer sunshine is getting us through some of the dreariest winter days. With Facebook and Instagram delivering daily throwbacks, it’s easier to remember better times. Being hopeful for the future is a way to keep motivated and in the world of fashion, everything is always one step ahead. So why not get in on the action? Some of spring/summer 2021’s hottest trends can be worn already, and while everything in the world right now may not be black or white, your wardrobe can be.
Monochrome was spotted on the Chanel runway with floral dresses, logo skirts and boucle jackets being firm favourites. The French fashion house was among good company with Dolce & Gabanna putting chequerboard mini dresses on the map and Gabriela Hearst going for a vertical split black and white midi.
Chanel is renowned for being timeless, classic and in a whole league of its own. Take note from one of the leading luxury labels and go down the route of a monochrome dress.
Whether you go for ditsy floral (like Chanel), checks, stripes or just block colour, opt for a black and white pairing and you can’t go wrong. Keep the look simple with matching mono accessories or amp it up with bold colours.
A way to channel the look is by teaming white separates with black pieces but keep the mixed monochrome look by wearing a printed silk scarf. It’s an easy way to try out the trend and you could even tie it around your neck with a blouse for a retro vibe.
However you choose to style monochrome, it’s the spring/summer 2021 trend you can easily get away with wearing for winter. These are the best buys that’ll update your wardrobe while still being timeless.
Best monochrome pieces to shop now
& Other Stories cardigan
An oversized cardigan is basically an essential right now. Layer this block print iteration over a roll neck top with tailored trousers and white trainers.
Shop oversized colour block cardigan at & Other Stories, £120
Le Scarf silk scarf
Whether you tie this around your neck, head, belt loops or handbag, a classic silk scarf will end up in your accessories collection for years, even decades to come.
Maggie Marilyn dress
A ‘wow’ dress if ever we’ve seen one, this bold striped beauty will go the distance each and every season. Keep it simple with matching black or white shoes.
Zara boots
If you want to try out the trend without going top-to-toe, opt for a white boot. This chunky pair is perfect for those daily walks.
Mango jacket
Well done Mango for creating the cosiest jacket around. Throw this style over any knitwear with your trusty jeans and Chelsea boots.
Sika coat
We all have to wear a coat at this time of year so why not let it make a statement? Keep the shape classic and the print punchy.
Üterque vest
The knit vest is a staple item this season, and it isn’t going anywhere. Layer over shirts, roll neck tops and other knitwear for a fail-safe look that’s on the right side of preppy.
H&M dress
We predict this universally flattering polka dot midi dress will be as popular as that Zara style. You know the one.
Images: courtesy of brands