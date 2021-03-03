Fashion

6 hand-picked gifts for the special people in your life

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day present, a ‘thinking of you’ gift for a friend or a payday treat for yourself, these six hand-picked items tick all the boxes.

  • House Of Lady Muck Liquid Gold Bath Oil

    Fact: baths are 100% better with this pink pepper and rosemary-infused Liquid Gold Bath Oil. The bottle’s dried pink larkspur flower comes from the Kent countryside and represents the strong bond of love, an open heart and the celebration of positivity.

    Shop House Of Lady Muck liquid gold bath oil, £20

  • Esa Evans Chakra Pendant

    Presented in a petrol blue box with glossy pink print, this rainbow-inspired Chakra pendant is perfect for colour fans.

    Shop Esa Evans chakra pendant, £26

  • Florrie & Violet's Bright and Neutral Dried Flower Bouquet's

    Dried flowers have become one the biggest interiors trends over the past 12 months and Florrie & Violet’s beautiful dried floral bouquets are designed to fill a lonely corner or space with light and texture. With love and care, they last for years making them both sustainable and kind to your surroundings.

    Shop Florrie & Violet’s bright and neutral dried flower bouquets, £39.99

  • Sbri 'Emily' Coin Purse

    This origami-style coin purse is handmade in the New Forest from sustainably sourced British leather and can be personalised with initials on the outside and an optional hidden message printed on the inside flap.

    Shop Sbri “Emily” coin purse, £30

  • Eclat Skin London Bright Hydration Gift Set

    At more than 85% off exclusively at The Drop, this skincare set is undoubtedly the bargain of the century.

    Shop Eclat Skin London bright hydration gift set, £25

  • Stripe & Stare Hearts and Stars Knicker Box

    Everyone loves new underwear – get 20% off these sustainable knickers in cheery block colours and spring-like patterns.

    Shop Stripe & Stare hearts and stars knicker box, £32

