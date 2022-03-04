For those who are making the office part of their new post-lockdown routine, it will come as a welcome surprise that one of the trends to have burst through in fashion in recent months will help you look put-together without requiring any effort.

While boxy blazers have become a mainstay in style circles and jewel-toned cotton poplin shirts are a surefire win for those looking to make a splash in the workplace, it’s the turn of another, more form-fitting, trend to lead the sartorial back-to-work charge.