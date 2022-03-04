All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Form-fitting but entirely effortless, ‘moulded’ blazers are a fashion favourite. These are the ones we’re loving.
For those who are making the office part of their new post-lockdown routine, it will come as a welcome surprise that one of the trends to have burst through in fashion in recent months will help you look put-together without requiring any effort.
While boxy blazers have become a mainstay in style circles and jewel-toned cotton poplin shirts are a surefire win for those looking to make a splash in the workplace, it’s the turn of another, more form-fitting, trend to lead the sartorial back-to-work charge.
Moulded blazers – which are essentially a top-blazer hybrid – are more fitted than their tailored counterparts. They are the desk-to-dusk jacket that will carry you from the office to drinks with minimal effort. All that’s required of you is to pair your moulded blazer with your favourite slip skirt or go-to pair of forever jeans for the most simple of stylish looks. These are the blazers we’re adding to our baskets now (we’ll race you).
River Island purple blazer
Lilac is never a bad idea, and this moulded blazer is no exception. Either pair it with its coordinating trousers or clash in all of the right ways with a primary coloured slip skirt.
Asos Design Curve premium moulded blazer
The epitome of easy office dressing, this grey patterned blazer can be worn as easily with a plain white T-shirt as it can over the top of a fun floral dress.
Because Of Alice chocolate classic blazer
A moulded blazer is perfect for revitalising tired get-ups. Either throw this chocolate-coloured belted number over a T-shirt and jeans or pair it with the matching trousers for a more classic look.
Theory angled blazer
Theory’s angled blazer is a worthy investment thanks to its flattering fit and forever colourway. Wear it year after year, and season after season.
Karen Millen Curve velvet blazer
A velvet blazer isn’t just for Christmas, it’s also a no-brainer for a year-round style staple as far as we’re concerned.
Asos Design moulded blazer
Don’t shy away from the bold and attention-seeking print of this moulded blazer. Tone it down with true blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt to allow it to do all of the talking for you.
Sergio Hudson Gabardine blazer
Kamala Harris favourite Sergio Hudson is no stranger when it comes to crafting impeccable tailoring in an array of punchy colours.
Meshki Helda blazer
Meshki’s bright green blazer can be worn over a snuggly jumper to add a together touch to an everyday outfit, or sans jumper for an elevated evening look.
Asos Design moulded velvet blazer
This forest green-toned velvet blazer is perfect for injecting a bit of sartorial jazz hands into lacklustre everyday ensembles.
Images: courtesy of brands.